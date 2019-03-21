The Buzzer: Vasilevskiy endures 58 shots, still wins; Hellebuyck gets first shutout

Three stars
1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Vasilevskiy will still be stopping pucks when he goes to sleep tonight.
The Washington Capitals fired 58 shots in the direction of the young Russian superstar netminder. He stopped 54, which was enough (and more than should have been required) in a 5-4 overtime win.
Vasilevskiy is well on his way to winning the Vezina this season, and Wednesday was just another brilliant performance in what’s been a season full of them.
2. Loui Eriksson, Vancouver Canucks
To be fair, Bo Horvat, Tanner Pearson or Alex Edler could be here, too. But Eriksson’s the one with the four-point night. The other three each had three-point nights, so let’s give it to Loui.
The Canucks had a 5-0 lead in the third period before the Ottawa Senators scored four unanswered to claw their way back into the game. Eriksson provided an assist on Horvat’s 6-4 goal and then scored the 7-4 marker to put the game out of reach.
Eriksson’s season isn’t much to write home about, but he had a solid night on Wednesday.
3. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
A Vezina runner up last season, Hellebuyck’s season hasn’t mirrored that this time around. He’s been solid lately, despite a tough start to the year, and getting his first shutout of the season is a monkey off his back.
Resting Hellebuyck is something the Jets are doing in the last couple of weeks here. He didn’t play Monday and won’t play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, either, with the Jets electing to save him for a pivotal matchup against the Nashville Predators in Winnipeg on Saturday night.
Highlights of the night
This passing is unfair:
One-hopper to perfection:
Pretty tip on this one:
Don’t give Victor Hedman all day:
Factoids
Scores
Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 2
Lightning 5, Capitals 4 (OT)
Canucks 7, Senators 4
Jets 3, Ducks 0
