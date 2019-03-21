Push for the Playoffs: Blue Jackets’ need to take advantage of favorable schedule

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Carolina Hurricanes are beginning to strengthen their hold on an Eastern Conference playoff spot. That pretty much heats things up for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens. Montreal’s only salvation is a wild card place, while the Blue Jackets (and Hurricanes) still have a shot at grabbing one of the Metropolitan Division’s three seeds.

The Blue Jackets started off their four-game road trip with losses to the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames. They head to Edmonton tonight and Vancouver on Sunday in two games where heading home with four points in the bag could go a long way. Of their final nine games, only three come against teams currently in a playoff position. Then there’s March 28 when they host the Canadiens, which could be big boost for either team’s postseason dreams.

“We’ve had a tough schedule, but if you want to make the playoffs and you want to do damage in the playoffs, those are the teams you have to beat,” said defenseman Scott Harrington. “It’s great to prepare us for what’s potentially upcoming and where we want to be.”

Columbus’ biggest issue of late has been their inability to score. They’ve averaged only 2.2 goals per game in their last 12 games. Their big trade deadline acquisitions are still warming up. Matt Duchene has two goals in this last four games after going goalless in this first eight games with the Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Ryan Dzingel has just one since being dealt from Ottawa.

Given GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s moves at the deadline, there’s pressure on the entire organization to make the playoffs. Columbus is 5-6-1 since the deadline, and while they may have the NHL’s eighth-easiest schedule remaining, those opponents cannot be overlooked.

“We’re not getting the results, which is frustrating, but the process is there,” said Duchene. “The second you deviate from the process is when you start to fail and deserve to fail. We’ll keep going and we’ll stay with it and take it one day at a time.”

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Coyotes

Jets vs. Stars

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Coyotes at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Bruins at Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Lightning at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET

Islanders at Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET

Red Wings at Blues, 8 p.m. ET

Penguins at Predators, 8 p.m. ET

Flyers at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Avalanche at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET

Senators at Flames, 9 p.m. ET

Blue Jackets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET

Jets at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET

Sharks at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — 100 percent

Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Capitals — 100 percent

Islanders — 99.2 percent

Penguins — 97.0 percent

Hurricanes — 95.8 percent

Blue Jackets — 72.7 percent

Canadiens — 33.6 percent

Flyers — 1.3 percent

Panthers — 0.4 percent

Sabres — Out

Rangers — Out

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Jets — 100 percent

Predators — 100 percent

Golden Knights — 100 percent

Blues — 99.7 percent

Stars — 95.5 percent

Coyotes — 54.2 percent

Avalanche — 23.6 percent

Wild — 15 percent

Blackhawks — 10.4 percent

Canucks — 1.3 percent

Oilers — 0.3 percent

Ducks — Out

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Red Wings — 11.5 percent

Devils — 9.5 percent

Ducks — 8.5 percent

Rangers — 7.5 percent

Sabres — 6.5 percent

Oilers — 6 percent

Canucks — 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Wild — 3 percent

Panthers — 2.5 percent

Avalanche — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 119 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 105 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 101 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 93 points

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames — 92 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 43 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 41 goals

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 38 goals

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks — 38 goals

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 38 goals

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.