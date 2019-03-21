PHT Morning Skate: Story behind 2020 Winter Classic logo; Hobey Baker nominees

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The story behind the 2020 Winter Classic logo. [NHL.com]
• Chris Drury has been named general manager of the 2019 U.S. National Team. Drury is currently an assistant GM with the New York Rangers. [USA Hockey]
• The Maple Leafs’ problems could be bigger than their last four games. [Yahoo]
• Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar are among the 10 nominees for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award. [Hobey Baker]
• What would today’s NHL look like if the salary cap didn’t exist? [USA Today]
• This is a prime opportunity for the Winnipeg Jets to take control of the Central Division. [Sportsnet]
• The story of Brady Keeper is one you’ll want to read today. [TSN]
• The Vegas Golden Knights’ top line is stepping up at the right time. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Philadelphia Flyers forward Justin Bailey has reached out to a Buffalo-area youth hockey player who was subjected to racial slurs and taunts during a game in January. [NHL.com]
• As they chase a playoff spot, the Chicago Blackhawks find themselves scoreboard watching. [NBC Chicago]
• Erik Cernak has emerged as an impactful member of the Tampa Bay Lightning blue line. [Raw Charge]
• There’s no slowing down the Calgary Flames, even after clinching a playoff spot. [Calgary Herald]
• Should the Rangers shut down some of their top players with the playoffs out of the picture? [Blueshirt Banter]
• Ryan Donato has made the most of his new opportunity with the Minnesota Wild. [The Hockey News]
