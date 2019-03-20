WATCH LIVE: Jets visit Ducks on Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
With 10 games left to play in their season, Winnipeg leads Nashville in the Central and is in line for just the second division title in franchise history. The only time the franchise won their division was when they were the Atlanta Thrashers and won the Southeast Division in 2006-07.
Despite leading the division, Winnipeg has been a mediocre 12-11-2 over the last 25 games, with a minus-3 goal differential during that span.
More recently, however, the Jets have won three straight games, all by one goal, and look more like the team that reached the Western Conference Final last season. After defeating playoff contenders Boston and Calgary, Winnipeg snuck by Los Angeles on Monday 3-2. Kevin Hayes and Kyle Connor both scored, but the Jets blew their two-goal lead before Tyler Myers scored the eventual game-winner late in the second period.
Anaheim is in 14th place in the West and is all but assured to miss the playoffs, which will snap a streak of six straight seasons. That was tied for the second longest active streak in the league with Minnesota, who is still very much alive in the playoff hunt.
Despite their place in the standings, the Ducks have won back-to-back games and six of their last nine games overall. Five of those six wins have come against teams in the playoff hunt.
The Ducks are 9-9-0 since firing Randy Carlyle and replacing him with GM Bob Murray.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
JETS
Patrik Laine – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor – Kevin Hayes – Nikolaj Ehlers
Brandon Tanev – Adam Lowry – Bryan Little
Mathieu Perreault – Andrew Copp – Jack Roslovic
Joe Morrow – Jacob Trouba
Dmitry Kulikov – Tyler Myers
Ben Chiarot – Sami Niku
Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck
DUCKS
Nick Ritchie – Ryan Getzlaf – Daniel Sprong
Corey Perry – Adam Henrique – Troy Terry
Rickard Rakell – Devin Shore – Jakob Silfverberg
Max Jones – Derek Grant – Carter Rowney
Hampus Lindholm – Josh Manson
Jacob Larsson – Cam Fowler
Jaycob Megna – Korbinian Holzer
Starting goalie: John Gibson
