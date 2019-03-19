The Buzzer: Schwartz helps Blues keep pace; Rinne, Rask pick up shutouts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis Blues

There’s a real race for the third spot in the Central Division down the stretch here, with the Blues leading the Dallas Stars by two points for the spot.

Both teams won on Tuesday, and Schwartz led the way for the Blues, scoring a hat trick en route to a 7-2 thrashing of the Edmonton Oilers. Schwartz opened the game’s scoring and then scored in the second and a late third-period marker on the power play to complete his fourth career hatty.

Schwartz hasn’t had the season he would have hope after putting up 24 goals and 59 points last season. He’s now up to 10 tallies this year and 34 points after also grabbing an assist for a four-point night.

An @Enterprise hat trick AND an assist. Yeah, it was a good night for Jaden Schwartz. pic.twitter.com/lxBgdZZ2JA — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2019

2. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

The Predators are in tough to try and win another Central Division crown. They’re one point back of the Winnipeg Jets but the Jets have two games in hand. Basically, they need to win out and hope for some help.

Part of that help will come from within, and Rinne was on point in the crease on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, stopping all 22 shots he saw. It’s the second time this season that Rinne has blanked the Leafs.

The Preds neutered the Maple Leafs high-powered offense in this one as the Predators nursed a one-goal lead for most of the game.

3. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

The Bruins put in a complete effort against the Islanders in this one, and Rask only saw 13 shots come his way. But he stopped all 13 to snap a two-game stretch where he was less than the stellar goaltender that he had been. And sometimes those games where you barely see action can be the hardest.

Rask now has four shutouts on the season and 25 wins. He started the season off horribly and likely would have been in the Vezina conversation if not for that. Still, a focused — and well-rested — Rask is exactly what the Bruins need heading into the playoffs.

Highlights of the night

Hurricanes go duck hunting:

Here’s how to make Seth Jones look silly:

Simmons ends drought, scores first with Predators:

Factoids

Ben Bishop of the @DallasStars had his franchise-record shutout streak end at 233:04 when he allowed a goal at 2:11 of the first period. #NHLStats #FLAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/R8AgiKnJRs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 20, 2019

We might need a bigger #StanleyCup. The @SanJoseSharks are officially in the hunt. 🦈 pic.twitter.com/KvDsbHakvJ — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2019

Nicklas Backstrom of the @Capitals is the 25th player in NHL history to reach the 50-assist mark in 6+ consecutive seasons and second active skater to do so (also Joe Thornton from 2002-03 to 2009-10). #NHLStats #WSHvsNJD pic.twitter.com/ZEPms6vx9f — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 20, 2019

Scores

Bruins 5, Islanders 0

Red Wings 3, Rangers 2

Canadiens 3, Flyers 1

Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

Capitals 4, Devils 1

Blues 7, Oilers 2

Predators 3, Maple Leafs 0

Avalanche 3, Wild 1

Stars 4, Panthers 2

Flames 4, Blue Jackets 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck