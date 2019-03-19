PHT Morning Skate: Pastrnak on injury; Nashville’s Turris problem

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• David Pastrnak on his thumb injury: “Obviously I let the guys down a bit. It’s a tough time. It’s not an injury that happened on the ice, so I took full responsibility for that. That’s what hurt me most. Could I have avoided it? I wish [that I had]. But obviously things happen. The fact that I could let somebody down, I definitely hate that. The first couple of weeks were tough.” [NBC Boston]
• Just in time as the playoffs approach, James Neal returns to the Calgary Flames after a 14-game absence, hoping to find his scoring touch again. [NHL.com]
• When the postseason does arrive, who will get the starting gig in net for the Flames? [Featurd]
• A good look at the teams playing well with the Stanley Cup Playoffs less than a month away. [TSN]
• Playoffs might be out of reach but the Vancouver Canucks are now acting as a spoiler. [Sportsnet]
• Meet the only female full-time Zamboni driver in the NHL. [ESPN]
• The younger members of the St. Louis Blues are really enjoying this playoff push. [Post-Dispatch]
• The San Jose Sharks are trying not to think too far into the future when it comes to a possible first-round matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. [NBC Bay Area]
• Mathew Barzal, Josh Bailey and Nick Leddy need to give more to the New York Islanders as the playoffs approach. [Islanders Insight]
• Examining who’s chasing and possessing the puck the most for the Columbus Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]
• The Nashville Predators have a Kyle Turris problem. [A to Z Sports]
• A product of the “Ovechkin Effect” in Washington D.C., the Capitals signed Yale product and local boy Joe Snively on Monday. [Japers’ Rink]
• Which AHL players could step up and make an impact with the Edmonton Oilers? [Oilers Nation]
• Finally, there were a good number of bloopers in the NHL over the last week:
