Push for the Playoffs: Coyotes look to continue impressive stretch

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Arizona Coyotes have overcome several hurdles this season. They’ve been hit hard by injuries, but that hasn’t stopped them from being in a playoff spot during the final stretch. Heading into tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the ‘Yotes have a one-point lead and a game in hand on the Minnesota Wild in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

They could have given up when they lost their starting goalie, Antti Raanta, back in late-November, but they didn’t. They also traded away Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini to Chicago earlier this season for Nick Schamltz, who has been out since the start of 2019, and only recently has Jason Demers returned to their lineup from a knee injury.

The Coyotes are 10-2-1 in their last 13 contests, which has increased their odds of making the playoffs by a wide margin. As well as they’ve played lately, they’re going to have to sustain that during a tough upcoming road trip that will see them travel to Tampa, Florida, New Jersey and New York (Islanders).

“McDavid is an elite player, and anything can happen 3-on-3. I’m proud of the guys, with five games in the last (eight) nights,” head coach Rick Tocchet said after Saturday’s OT loss to Edmonton, per NHL.com. “I thought the guys gave us juice (on Saturday). We’re fine. We got a point. We’re OK.”

They’ll have their work cut out for them tonight, but they’ve been playing so well that it’s difficult to count them out, even against the best team in the league.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Islanders vs. Hurricanes

Capitals vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Coyotes

Jets vs. Stars

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Coyotes at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET

Canucks at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Jets at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

Golden Knights at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — 100 percent

Maple Leafs — 99.9 percent

Capitals — 99.6 percent

Islanders — 99.6 percent

Penguins — 98.5 percent

Hurricanes — 92.8 percent

Blue Jackets — 81 percent

Canadiens — 23 percent

Flyers — 4.6 percent

Panthers — 1 percent

Sabres — Out

Rangers — Out

Devils — Out

Red Wings — Out

Senators — Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE



PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey-Reference)

Jets — 100 percent

Flames — 100 percent

Sharks — 100 percent

Predators — 99.8 percent

Golden Knights — 99.7 percent

Blues — 98.1 percent

Stars — 87.3 percent

Coyotes — 61.2 percent

Wild — 25..9 percent

Avalanche — 14.7 percent

Blackhawks — 11.7 percent

Oilers — 1.2 percent

Canucks — 0.4 percent

Ducks — Out

Kings — Out

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Red Wings — 11.5 percent

Devils — 9.5 percent

Ducks — 8.5 percent

Rangers — 7.5 percent

Canucks — 6.5 percent

Sabres — 6 percent

Oilers — 5 percent

Avalanche — 3.5 percent

Blackhawks — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Panthers — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*Senators pick belongs to the Colorado Avalanche)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lighting — 117 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 103 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 99 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 92 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 91 points

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames — 91 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche — 91 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 43 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 40 goals

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 38 goals

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks — 38 goals

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 38 goals

