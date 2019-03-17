WATCH LIVE: Flyers visit Penguins on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
It’s time to put up for shut up for the Philadelphia Flyers, who only need wins and a lot of help from those around them down the stretch here.
Complicating matters is the potential absence of Claude Giroux from the game. Flyers coach Scott Gordon said Sunday that Giroux is battling an illness. Philly has lost two in a row, including a 7-6 heartbreaker against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday when they coughed up a 5-2 second-period lead. The Flyers had been rolling prior to that, winning six of their past eight.
They’re now eight points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wildcard in the Eastern Conference.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is 6-2-0 in their past eight games but enter Sunday coming off a 5-1 loss against the St. Louis Blues 24 hours earlier, a defeat that ended their three-game winning streak.
The Penguins are sitting in the third spot in the Metropolitan, two points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes and four points back of the Washington Capitals for first place.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLYERS
Claude Giroux — Nolan Patrick — Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom — Sean Couturier — Jakub Voracek
James van Riemsdyk — Scott Laughton — Michael Raffl
Phil Varone — Corban Knight — Ryan Hartman
Ivan Provorov — Travis Sanheim
Shayne Gostisbehere — Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg — Radko Gudas
Starting goalie: Carter Hart
PENGUINS
Jared McCann – Sidney Crosby – Jake Guentzel
Teddy Blueger – Evgeni Malkin – Phil Kessel
Dominik Simon – Nick Bjugstad – Patric Hornqvist
Joseph Blandisi – Matt Cullen – Garrett Wilson
Jack Johnson – Justin Schultz
Brian Dumoulin – Zach Trotman
Marcus Pettersson – Erik Gudbranson
Starting goalie: Matt Murray
