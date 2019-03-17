Two wins for Wild: beating Rangers, Zucker somehow avoiding injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

In Bruce Boudreau’s first 11 seasons as an NHL head coach he missed the playoffs just one time, the 2011-12 season that he split between the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks (he was fired mid-season by the Capitals, then hired one week later by the Ducks).

Every year in which he has coached a full season behind a team’s bench, he has not only made the playoffs, but has also won eight division titles. His teams win. His teams make the playoffs.

If his Minnesota Wild do not once again start stacking some wins together over their remaining 11 games, he is danger of missing the playoffs for what would be his first time in a full-season as a coach.

Saturday could end up playing a decisive role in whether or not that happens.

The Wild, losers of three in a row and five of their past six, will be home to take on the New York Rangers in what is as close to a must-win game as you can get at this point in the season. They enter the day three points back of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, trailing a surging Arizona Coyotes team that gets to play at home against the Edmonton Oilers.

When you look at the remaining schedules for the two teams it is pretty clear that the Coyotes have an easier path down the stretch. Only four of Arizona’s remaining games come against likely playoff teams, while the Wild have to play nine such teams in their remaining 11 games, including one head-to-head matchup with the Coyotes.

So Saturday is probably a pretty big deal for the Wild given that they are playing a struggling Rangers team that just played the night before (and got crushed in the process) and have a pretty daunting schedule still ahead of then.

First, that matchup alone is a situation where the Wild have to come away with two points. Anything less than that would be a huge disappointment given the circumstances of where the Rangers are, where the Wild are, what they have in front of them, and everything that is at stake.

You simply can not drop this game if you are Minnesota.

A Wild win, combined with a Coyotes regulation loss, would bring Minnesota back to within a single point of that playoff spot and totally change the outlook for the final 10 games. Suddenly, you are right back in it.

But a loss, combined with a Coyotes win, would push them to five points out, and might be enough to crush their remaining playoff chances that are already looking slim.

It is also another huge day in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race as Columbus, Carolina, and Montreal are all back in action. After shutting out the Hurricanes on Friday night, the Blue Jackets visit the Boston Bruins, for what is the second of three games against them in a two-week span, while Carolina gets to what has been a dreadful Buffalo Sabres team. The Canadiens, who sit two points back of both the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets, are playing host to a Blackhawks team that enters the game having won four in a row.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Coyotes

Jets vs. Stars

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Blues vs. Penguins (1 p.m. ET)

Islanders vs. Red Wings (1 p.m. ET)

Flames vs. Jets (7 p.m. ET)

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins (7 p.m. ET)

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens (7 p.m. ET)

Maple Leafs vs. Senators (7 p.m. ET)

Capitals vs. Lightning (7 p.m. ET)

Sabres vs. Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET)

Rangers vs. Wild (8 p.m. ET)

Oilers vs. Coyotes (10 p.m. ET)

Predators vs. Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET)

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Lightning will clinch the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference:

• If they defeat the Capitals in any fashion and the Bruins lose in regulation to the Blue Jackets.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Flames will clinch a playoff berth:

• If they get at least one point against the Jets.

OR

• If the Wild lose to the Rangers.

The Sharks will clinch a playoff berth:

• If they defeat the Predators in any fashion

OR

• If they get one point against Nashville and Minnesota loses to New York in any fashion.

OR

• If Minnesota loses to New York in regulation and the Blackhawks lose in any fashion to the Canadiens.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey-Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Bruins — 99.9 percent

Capitals — 99.7 percent

Islanders — 99.4 percent

Penguins — 97.9 percent

Hurricanes — 86.4 percent

Blue Jackets — 76.1 percent

Canadiens — 36.8 percent

Flyers — 2.5 percent

Panthers — 1.3 percent

Sabres — Out

Rangers — Out

Devils — Out

Red Wings — Out

Senators — Out

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey-Reference)

Jets — 100 percent

Flames — 100 percent

Sharks — 100 percent

Predators — 99.7 percent

Golden Knights — 99.4 percent

Blues — 96.1 percent

Stars — 91. 4 percent

Coyotes — 68.6 percent

Wild — 22.3 percent

Avalanche — 10.8 percent

Blackhawks — 9.3 percent

Oilers — 2.3 percent

Canucks — 0.1 percent

Ducks — Out

Kings — Out

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Red Wings — 13.5 percent

Kings — 11.5 percent

Devils — 9.5 percent

Ducks — 8.5 percent

Canucks — 7.5 percent

Rangers — 6.5 percent

Sabres — 6 percent

Oilers — 5 percent

Blackhawks — 3.5 percent

Avalanche — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Panthers — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*Senators pick belongs to the Colorado Avalanche)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lighting — 115 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 100 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 99 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 92 points

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames — 91 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 42 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 39 goals

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 38 goals

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.