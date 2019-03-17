Push for the Playoffs: Can Panthers pull off the impossible?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.’

We can agree to file this one under ‘Long Shots,’ but the Florida Panthers have a spark at the moment.

Yes, they are eight points back. Yes, that’s a pile of points to overcome in 11 remaining games. Yes, their odds resemble that of a snowball’s chance in hell (Hockey Reference currently has them at a 2.7 percent chance to play an 83rd game this season). But if the Philadelphia Flyers are still getting some playoff love, putting the Panthers — winners of four straight heading into Sunday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks — in the same conversation is perfectly acceptable.

And they’re playing the Ducks on Sunday, so if they keep it simple, there are another two points to be bagged and a deficit to be decreased. With a game in hand on the Columbus Blue Jackets, a win could quickly shift to six points — a number that at least appears more manageable.

“We’re not dead yet, and we can make things interesting,” Florida coach Bob Boughner told NHL.com after Saturday’s win. “We’ve just got to keep on winning, and tomorrow is another big day for us.”

Sam Montembeault has come out of nowhere and has been a revelation in his short time in the Panthers crease, winning his past four starts and beginning his life in the NHL with a 4-0-1 record. Perhaps we have another Jordan Binnington story right before the season ends?

Aleksander Barkov has been flying, scoring twice and adding nine assists in a five-game point streak. He’s got a career-high 81 points now.

With the Montreal Canadiens fluttering, and the Jekyll and Hyde Blue Jackets unsure what they want, the time is now for a team seemingly out of it to take charge. Florida’s going to need a season-long — and a perhaps franchise-record — win streak to get the job done. And that’s what makes this time of the year so much fun.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Flames vs. Coyotes

Jets vs. Stars

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Devils vs. Avalanche (3 p.m. ET)

Blues vs. Sabres (5 p.m. ET)

Islanders vs. Wild (6 p.m. ET)

Canucks vs. Stars (7 p.m. ET)

Flyers vs. Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET — Watch Live on NBCSN)

Panthers vs. Ducks (9 p.m. ET)

Oilers vs. Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET — Watch Live on NBCSN)

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Calgary Flames, who are idle, can clinch a playoff berth if:

* The Minnesota Wild lose in any fashion to the New York Islanders

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey-Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — 100 percent

Maple Leafs — 99.8 percent

Capitals — 99.8 percent

Islanders — 99.8 percent

Penguins — 98.2 percent

Hurricanes — 93.6 percent

Blue Jackets — 80.3 percent

Canadiens — 23.7 percent

Panthers — 2.7 percent

Flyers — 2.1 percent

Sabres — Out

Rangers — Out

Devils — Out

Red Wings — Out

Senators — Out

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey-Reference)

Jets — 100 percent

Flames — 100 percent

Sharks — 100 percent

Predators — 99.9 percent

Golden Knights — 99.4 percent

Blues — 97.4 percent

Stars — 89.9 percent

Coyotes — 55.1 percent

Wild — 32.4 percent

Blackhawks — 12.9 percent

Avalanche — 9.1 percent

Oilers — 3.5 percent

Canucks — 0.4 percent

Ducks — Out

Kings — Out

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Red Wings — 11.5 percent

Devils — 9.5 percent

Ducks — 8.5 percent

Canucks — 7.5 percent

Rangers — 6.5 percent

Sabres — 6 percent

Oilers — 5 percent

Avalanche — 3.5 percent

Blackhawks — 3 percent

Wild — 2.5 percent

Panthers — 2 percent

Flyers — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*Senators pick belongs to the Colorado Avalanche)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lighting — 117 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 103 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 99 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 92 points

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames — 91 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 48 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 42 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 41 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 40 goals

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 38 goals

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks — 38 goals

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 38 goals

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck