The Buzzer: Big night for Coyotes — and Kucherov

By James O'BrienMar 15, 2019, 1:32 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov

Let’s keep this one pretty simple, because we went deep on where Kucherov’s 115 points ranks in recent history here.

Narrowing the focus to Kucherov scoring two goals and two assists for four points in Thursday’s game is impressive enough. Kucherov grabbed the game-winning goal in this one, his second GWG in his last three games (both of those decisive goals came against Detroit, by the way).

Kucherov had a +1 rating in that tight win against the Red Wings, firing five shots on goal and ending up with just under 21 minutes (20:58) in that game. Masterful work by the clear frontrunner for the Hart Trophy.

2. Vinnie Hinostroza

While he’s been streaky in 2018-19, nights like these provide useful reminders of why a lot of stats-minded people were excited about Hinostroza’s potential after he was traded from Chicago.

For the first time in his career, the 24-year-old generated a hat trick, and Hinostroza added the flourish of making it a natural hat trick. Despite a modest 13:43 in ice time in Arizona’s win against Anaheim, Hinostroza fired eight SOG on his way to that hat trick.

Hinostroza now has 15 goals and 34 points in 61 games this season, and four goals in his last two contests. With the Wild losing in regulation and the Coyotes winning big, the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs suddenly look remarkably likely for Arizona.

They’re also only four points behind Vegas for third place in the Pacific, although that’s a big hurdle to leap with the Golden Knights also holding a game in hand.

3. Anders Nilsson

There were some very strong goalie performances beyond Nilsson on Thursday, with Darcy Kuemper stopping 37 out of 38 shots, Thomas Greiss making 33 out of 34 saves, and Casey DeSmith managing a 26-save shutout. There were also other worthy scoring performances, particularly by Brett Connolly (two goals, one assist) and Mark Scheifele (one goal, two assists).

But Nilsson managed an impressive 35-save shutout, boosting his 2018-19 save percentage from .908 to .915. He did so against a strong Blues team, too.

It doesn’t really do the lowly Senators a whole lot of good, but it might improve Nilsson’s chances of staying in the NHL in 2019-20, whether he remains with Ottawa or lands somewhere else.

Highlight of the Night

This got its own post, but it’s tough to top Zdeno Chara being strong enough to send Scheifele’s stick soaring, only for Scheifele to score a goal. Good times.

By the way, the lowlight was really a highlight, too, as Tyler Seguin was a good sport in absorbing grief for missing on an empty net. That got its own post as well.

Factoids

Scores

PIT 5 – BUF 0
NYI 2 – MTL 1
WAS 5 – PHI 2
OTT 2 – STL 0
TBL 5 – DET 4
DAL 4 – MIN 1
WIN 4 – BOS 3
ARI 6 – ANA 1
NSH 3 – LAK 1
FLA 4 – SJS 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Feel better, Patrik Stefan: Tyler Seguin whiffed on empty-netter, too

By James O'BrienMar 15, 2019, 12:22 AM EDT
Tyler Seguin joined “The Patrik Stefan Club” on Thursday.

This imaginary group doesn’t hand out a (sad) jacket as if it was honoring the winner of the Masters Tournament, but if they did, credit Seguin for wearing it well. Much like Stefan, Seguin failed on an empty-net goal attempt in a deeply comical way.

Of course, Seguin could laugh it off because a) no reasonable person would refer to it as “career-defining” like many do with Stefan and b) it didn’t result in the other team scoring a tying goal right after the botched ENG attempt, as it infamously happened with Stefan.

After the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday – a fairly big win that included an Alexander Radulov ENG, by the way – Seguin had some fun at his own expense.

(There was also this “Finding Nemo” reference that’s apparently amusing and fitting enough that Jamie Benn tweeted the same thing.)

Here’s the Stefan debacle to jog your memory, and cement the notion that it really can’t be topped.

Heading into Thursday, Stefan and Seguin had some things in common. They both have played for the Dallas Stars. They both were high picks, with Stefan going first (ouch) in 1999, while Seguin was selected second overall in 2010. But now they can truly exchange knowing looks, as they’ve whiffed badly on what would seem like “gimme” opportunities.

In the case of Seguin making this mistake, it’s a rare moment when he seems like the rest of us: capable of making a forehead-slapper in an athletic event. He won’t do that often, particularly when there isn’t a goalie in the opposing net.

Where Kucherov hitting 115 points fits in recent NHL history

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2019, 11:51 PM EDT
Nikita Kucherov isn’t merely content to shred defenses and poor, helpless opposing goalies. He’s like a hot knife going through butter when it comes to the best seasons in recent NHL history, too.

With an impressive two-goal, two-assist night in the Lightning’s 5-4 win against the Red Wings on Thursday, Kucherov now has a blistering 115 points this season. Kucherov has done so in just 71 games, so if he maintains his current (about 1.6197 points-per-game) pace and plays all 82 games, he’d finish either with 132 or 133 in 2018-19.

Just look at this nonsense, as Kucherov unlocked the “destroy the Gatorade achievement” for one of his goals:

Even if Kucherov stopped here, he’d be in some absolutely elite company.

The last player to reach at least 115 points was Sidney Crosby, who managed 120 back in 2006-07. A year before that, Joe Thornton (125) outdueled Jaromir Jagr (123) in a remarkable race for the Art Ross/Hart Trophy in 2005-06.

But, again, if Kucherov stopped at 115, he’d have put together one of the best runs since the calendar hit 2000. Here’s a short list of the best seasons since 2000-01:

1. Joe Thornton, 125 in 2005-06
2. Jaromir Jagr, 123 in 2005-06
3. Jagr, 121 in 2000-01
4. Sidney Crosby, 120 in 2006-07
5. Joe Sakic, 118 in 2000-01
6. Kucherov, 115 in 2018-19
7. Thornton, 114 in 2006-07

Remarkable.

If Kucherov came in around 132 or 133 points as he’s projected, he’d top Jagr’s 127 points from 1998-99. You have to reach back to Mario Lemieux’s 161 points in 1995-96 to see a better total than that projected 132-133 points, and players have only hit 130+ on nine occasions (eight players, with Lemieux doing it twice) since 1992-93.

Kucherov’s 115 points ties with Eric Lindros’ 115 points from 1995-96 as the 25th-best total since 1992-93 already.

This is truly jaw-dropping stuff, and it increasingly feels like Kucherov might only be stopped by injuries, or maybe a decision to give him a breather before the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His points break down as 35 goals and 80 assists, so he’s just two helpers away from being a point-per-game player based on assists alone. That’s the sort of stuff we expected from Gretzky.

With all due respect to Connor McDavid, the other player to hit 100 points already (again), it’s tough to imagine any other player threatening Kucherov’s grasp on a much-deserved MVP trophy this season. Interestingly, Kucherov’s hit this mark with substantial ice time (19:42 TOI average), but not nearly being asked to carry the same burden as other potential finalists in McDavid (23:01) and Patrick Kane (22:26).

It’s a truly special season, one where Kucherov’s built on already-strong work to hit another level. At 25, it’s not outrageous to picture him approaching this level again, although he’s setting the bar incredibly high.

Ben Bishop gets hurt right after setting Stars shutout streak record

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
Through the lows and mostly highs of Ben Bishop‘s NHL career, it seems like injuries will just continue to dog the sizable Dallas Stars goalie. They were an issue with Tampa Bay, and don’t seem to be going away in Dallas.

His mixture of shaky health and fantastic goaltending has really carried over in 2018-19, and Thursday provides quite a snapshot of that.

Consider what happened:

  • Bishop carried a three-game shutout streak into Thursday’s match against the Minnesota Wild. Remarkably, before the triplet of goose eggs (March 5-12), he also only allowed one goal (29 of 30 saves) in a March 2 win against the Blues. His March save percentage heading into Thursday was … .992(!!) in four games.
  • The 32-year-old broke Ed Belfour’s franchise shutout streak by surpassing Belfour’s Stars record of 219:26. Bishop was at 224:20 by the end of the first period, and seemed to add 6:33 from the second period, only for …
  • … an injury to happen. The Stars announced that Bishop is questionable to return to the game thanks to a lower-body injury.
  • NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reports that shared shutouts don’t count toward streaks, so even if Bishop manages to come back during Thursday’s game against the Wild, his shutout streak will end at three games.

Talk about a disappointing way to end a career-best, and franchise-record-breaking run, huh?

Of course, while Bishop laments the streak being cut off by yet another injury, the Stars are almost certainly more concerned about the long-term.

Will Bishop be healthy by the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which the Stars would qualify for if the postseason began at this moment? Again, Bishop’s been splendid, and possibly Vezina-worthy, when healthy. He carried an outstanding .932 save percentage into Thursday, topping an already-impressive career save percentage of .920.

Now, sure, Anton Khudobin has been almost as stellar (.924 save percentage, despite a 13-14-3 record heading into Thursday), so the Stars seem to be better prepared than most teams if they lose their starter.

With a razor-thin margin of error at times this season – they’ve only scored two more goals than they allowed – they’re basically counting on excellence from their netminders, so they have to really hope this is just a minor (albeit annoying) issue for Bishop.

Scheifele scores after Chara basically lifted his stick out of the rink

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT
So, uh, wow.

Look, we all know that Zdeno Chara is strong, sometimes terrifyingly so.

Even taking Chara’s remarkable strength into account, Thursday presented daunting evidence of his power, as the Boston Bruins defenseman basically stick-lifted Mark Scheifele‘s stick into the crowd.

As you can see from the GIF, it’s the hockey equivalent to a homer that is “still traveling.”

This post’s main screen shot features some haphazard MS Paint-style work to show the stick’s trajectory, and it’s not even the highest point:

Ridiculous.

That brawny showing of might apparently didn’t stop Scheifele for long, though.

Not long after, Scheifele scored a goal after a great setup by Patrik Laine … possibly with that same stick? It sure seems that way, considering how soon Scheifele scored.

Either way, that sequence is a lot to take in, and should be used whenever Bruins fans try to tell Paul Bunyan/Bill Brasky-style tall tales about Chara.

