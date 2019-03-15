Push for the Playoffs: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets square off in huge matchup

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t locked up a playoff spot just yet, but a win tonight would go a long way in solidifying their chances of making an appearance in the postseason. As you’ll notice below, the ‘Canes have a much better chance of getting in right now. On the other hand, that could change significantly with tonight’s result.

Carolina suffered an embarrassing result against the Winnipeg Jets last Friday, as they fell, 8-1, at home. How did they bounce back? Well, they went to Nashville and won, and they followed that up by winning in Colorado, 3-0. If you’re going to suffer an embarrassing home loss like that, you can’t let it linger at this stage of the season.

“There’s a level, a standard, the room expects every night and that’s to win,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the win over Colorado, per NHL.com. In order to win, you have to play a certain way and compete a certain way. That’s what we’re getting night in and night out for the most part. We’ve had a little hiccup there, but other than that the group comes ready to play.”

After making all those “win-now” moves at the deadline, the Blue Jackets stumbled into the month of March. They dropped five of their first six games (their only win came in a shootout against the Devils), but they managed to get a huge win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

After hosting the Hurricanes tonight, the Jackets will hit the road, as they’ll play in Boston, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver over the next week. This is an important stretch for this Jackets team, because they’re tied for the final Wild Card spot with Montreal, but they own a game in hand and they have more ROW victories. They have an opportunity to put some space between themselves and the Canadiens, and they have to do it if they want to play meaningful games in April.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Sharks vs. Coyotes

Jets vs. Blues

Flames vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Stars

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Flyers at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

Hurricanes at Blues Jackets, 7 p.m. ET

Golden Knights at Stars, 8 p.m. ET

Ducks at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET

Rangers at Flames, 9 p.m. ET

Devils at Canucks, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning – In

Maple Leafs – 100 percent

Capitals – 100 percent

Bruins – 99.9 percent

Islanders – 99 percent

Penguins – 99 percent

Hurricanes – 91.6 percent

Blue Jackets – 67.6 percent

Canadiens – 37.9 percent

Flyers – 3.4 percent

Panthers – 1.6 percent

Sabres – Out

Rangers – Out

Devils – Out

Red Wings – Out

Senators – Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Sharks – 100 percent

Flames – 100 percent

Jets – 100 percent

Predators – 99.8 percent

Golden Knights – 98.6 percent

Blues – 94.7 percent

Stars – 92.8 percent

Coyotes 64.4 percent

Avalanche – 20.9 percent

Wild – 18.9 percent

Blackhawks – 7.9 percent

Oilers – 1.3 percent

Canucks – 0.7 percent

Ducks – 0 percent

Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators – 18.5 percent*

Red Wings – 13.5 percent

Kings – 11.5 percent

Devils – 9.5 percent

Ducks – 8.5 percent

Canucks – 7.5 percent

Rangers – 6.5 percent

Sabres – 6 percent

Oilers – 5 percent

Blackhawks – 3.5 percent

Avalanche – 3 percent

Wild – 2.5 percent

Panthers – 2 percent

Flyers – 1.5 percent

Canadiens – 1 percent

(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 115 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 100 points

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 99 points

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 92 points

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 90 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 42 goals

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 41 goals

John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 39 goals

Cam Atkinson, Blue Jackets – 38 goals

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 38 goals

Brayden Point, Lightning – 38 goals

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.