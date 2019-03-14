The Buzzer: Perlini does it again; Rooney steps up for Devils

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. Brendan Perlini, Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have won four straight and Perlini has played a pivotal role in the past two games, scoring a hat trick against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday and then producing a one-goal, two-assist performance on Wednesday to help lead the Blackhawks to a nail-biting 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Perlini’s goal was the second of a four-goal first period for the Blackhawks and he made a slick cross-ice pass to Alex DeBrincat to put the Blackhawks up 5-0 in the second frame.

Collin Delia gets an honorable mention here, and deservedly so. He faced 29 third-period shots and stopped 26 after coming in completely cold with Corey Crawford succumbing to the flu after the second period.

2. Kevin Rooney, New Jersey Devils

New Jersey needed someone to step up after their ugly 9-4 loss a night earlier. Kevin Rooney was one of six Devils to score in the game, and he also added an assist for a two-point night. The 25-year-old rookie has three goals in his past six games and is seeing more ice time now with all of New Jersey’s missing players.

3. Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Neither the Canucks nor the New York Rangers have much more than pride to play for heading down the home stretch here — neither are going to taste the postseason. But pride is what Motte gave the Canucks on Wednesday, scoring twice in a 4-1 win to snap a 15-game drought. Oh, and he scored both of his markers in an 11-second span.

Tyler Motte's two goals in 11 seconds trails only Gerry O'Flaherty (0:09) for the fastest pair of tallies by one player in @Canucks franchise history. #NHLStats #NYRvsVAN pic.twitter.com/r2IFrvmTsC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 14, 2019

Highlights of the night

Perfectly placed pass:

All by himself:

This was just well placed:

Stretch pass and one heck of a finish:

Hey @tmotte_14, love the finish. Oh, and that stretch wasn't too bad either. pic.twitter.com/NCFWqhhLO2 — NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2019

Factoids

Only three 21-year-olds in @NHLBlackhawks franchise history have scored more goals in a single season than @Brinksy97 (38). #NHLStats #CHIvsTOR pic.twitter.com/LDHklPVwps — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 14, 2019

#Blackhawks Alex DeBrincat now has 20 goals in his last 26 games; tied for most in the NHL since January 6. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 14, 2019

Scores

Blackhawks 5, Maple Leafs 4

Devils 6, Oilers 3

Canucks 4, Rangers 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck