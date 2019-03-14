PHT Morning Skate: Perron taking his time; how Price became a Hab

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Canucks forward Antoine Roussel‘s season is over after taking a hit from Brendan Lemieux last night. Also, newly-signed Quinn Hughes has a bone bruise and will be evaluated in a week. [Province]

• David Perron has been out two months but isn’t feeling pressure to return to the St. Louis Blues’ lineup until he’s completely healthy. [Post-Dispatch]

• Alex Ovechkin on ending his career with the Capitals: “I don’t like too much to change teams.” [RMNB]

• A good read on the story behind how Carey Price became a member of the Montreal Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

• Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot is out week-to-week with a broken toe. [TSN]

• Vegas Golden Knights now have no fear of using the word “playoffs.” [Review-Journal]

• Milan Lucic on NHL Player Safety: “Everyone has to be treated evenly, I guess, for dirty plays, if you want to call them that, or head shots. I mean, those are three guys with not much history. They aren’t out there picking heads or trying to hurt guys, by any means. But they (the NHL) is trying to keep the head shots down. They (the stars) get dinged up a little more with their salaries (as financial penalties) coming off on a game-to-game basis when you sit out.” [Edmonton Sun]

• A youth hockey team that faced racism in a tournament last May is coming to Ottawa courtesy of Ryan O’Reilly. [Blues]

• It’s a lost season but the final stretch of games is very important to many Detroit Red Wings. [Freep]

• Any contract talks between the Dallas Stars and Mats Zuccarello will wait until after the season, says GM Jim Nill. [Dallas Morning News]

• Josh Ho-Sang’s situation with the New York Islanders is reminiscent of what Nino Niederreiter went through before being traded. [Elite Sports NY]

• Pump the breaks about the potential impact of the college free agents being signed this time of year. [Yahoo]

• Alex Texier could be a big piece of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ future. [1st Ohio Battery]

• “NHL Seattle to open season-ticket and suites preview center by honoring longtime Totems star Guyle Fielder” [Seattle Times]

• Should teams attempt more scoring plays off the rush at 5v4, instead of trying to set up in-zone to score goals? [Rotoworld]

• Finally, NHLers talk about how their dads humbled them as kids: