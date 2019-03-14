More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

NHL Draft Lottery to be held April 9

By Sean LeahyMar 14, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
The 2018-19 NHL regular season will come to a close in less than a month, and over the next few weeks the playoff hopes of many teams will fizzle out and their eyes will turn to the draft lottery in hopes of winning the chance to select either Jack Hughes or Kaapo Kakko.

For the last four years, the draft lottery has taken place during the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The NHL announced on Wednesday that it is going back to the old way and holding it the night before the opening round begins — April 9th.

The draft lottery will feature the 15 teams that did not make the playoffs. This year, if they find a way to get into the postseason, could also see the Colorado Avalanche take part as they hold the Ottawa Senators’ first-round pick this season.

Per the NHL, here’s how it will work:

The 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting third overall.

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw, and again for the 3rd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 2nd Lottery Draw.

The 12 clubs not selected in the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2019 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

From Thursday’s latest Playoff Push update, here’s how the race for Hughes/Kakko looks:

Senators – 18.5 percent*
Red Wings – 13.5 percent
Kings – 11.5 percent
Devils – 9.5 percent
Ducks – 8.5 percent
Canucks – 7.5 percent
Rangers – 6.5 percent
Oilers – 6 percent
Sabres – 5 percent
Blackhawks – 3.5 percent
Avalanche – 3 percent
Panthers – 2.5 percent
Wild – 2 percent
Flyers – 1.5 percent
Canadiens – 1 percent
(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

The Avalanche are currently three points behind the Wild for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference, so they could very well have two chances at one of the top picks this season if they miss. That should go over well in Ottawa.

The 2019 NHL Draft will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The first round will be held Friday, June 21. Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday, June 22.

Push for the Playoffs: Lightning continue chasing ’95-96 Red Wings

By Sean LeahyMar 14, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

As the the Tampa Bay Lightning hold a 16-point lead on the San Jose Sharks with 12 games remaining, the Presidents’ Trophy is just about locked up. An historic regular season could be added to should they win a majority of the rest of their schedule.

After the Presidents’ Trophy, next in the Lightning’s sights is the 62-win feat achieved by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. It’s fitting that Tampa is in Detroit tonight, looking to win their 54th game of the season, which would tie a franchise record. There is also the monstrous challenge of earning 23 of 24 points to close out the season to set an NHL record for most points in a season (132), which is currently held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

But the challenge of winning 10 of their final 12 games to top that Red Wings team will also serve as a test. Thursday’s game in Detroit is only one of two games remaining for the Lightning that come against teams out of the Stanley Cup playoff picture (They play Ottawa on April 1).

“I think if we get to 59, maybe we’ll start talking about it,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper via the Tampa Bay Times. “But we’re not talking about it right now.”

Since Tampa is firmly in the top spot in the Atlantic Division and will have home ice throughout the playoffs, at what point does Cooper begin resting players like goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who’s started 44 games, and not worry about history? Presidents’ Trophy winning teams already don’t have the greatest of luck in the postseason. Of the 32 times its been awarded, only eight teams have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. Only 11 have even been able to reached the Cup Final. There’s the target on your back aspect and the pressure that comes with being the NHL’s best regular season team.

What the Lightning have done this season — especially as a contender for the last few years — has made it Stanley Cup or bust in 2019. Two Eastern Conference Final disappointments to the eventual Cup champion in the last three seasons hasn’t sat well with them. The only history that should be on their minds is adding a second championship come June.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Sharks vs. Coyotes
Jets vs. Stars
Flames vs. Golden Knights
Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Penguins at Sabres, 7 p.m. ET
Canadiens at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET
Capitals at Flyers, 7 p.m. ET
Blues at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET
Lightning at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET
Stars at Wild, 8 p.m. ET
Bruins at Jets, 8 p.m. ET
Ducks at Coyotes, 10 p.m. ET
Predators at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET
Panthers at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Lightning – In
Bruins – 100 percent
Maple Leafs – 99.7 percent
Capitals – 98.8 percent
Islanders – 98.5 percent
Penguins – 95 percent
Hurricanes – 89.7 percent
Blue Jackets – 59.6 percent
Canadiens – 49.9 percent
Flyers – 8.1 percent
Panthers – 0.6 percent
Sabres – 0.1 percent
Rangers – 0 percent
Devils – Out
Red Wings – Out
Senators – Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Sharks – 100 percent
Flames – 100 percent
Jets – 99.8 percent
Predators – 99.1 percent
Blues – 97.7 percent
Golden Knights – 97.6 percent
Stars – 87.7 percent
Coyotes 50.4 percent
Wild – 37.9 percent
Avalanche – 19.7 percent
Blackhawks – 7.4 percent
Oilers – 1.9 percent
Canucks – 0.8 percent
Ducks – 0 percent
Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 111 points
Connor McDavid, Oilers – 100 points
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 99 points
Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 90 points
Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 90 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 46 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 42 goals
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 41 goals
John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 39 goals
Cam Atkinson, Blue Jackets – 38 goals
Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 38 goals

PHT Morning Skate: Perron taking his time; how Price became a Hab

By Sean LeahyMar 14, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Canucks forward Antoine Roussel‘s season is over after taking a hit from Brendan Lemieux last night. Also, newly-signed Quinn Hughes has a bone bruise and will be evaluated in a week. [Province]

David Perron has been out two months but isn’t feeling pressure to return to the St. Louis Blues’ lineup until he’s completely healthy. [Post-Dispatch]

Alex Ovechkin on ending his career with the Capitals: “I don’t like too much to change teams.” [RMNB]

• A good read on the story behind how Carey Price became a member of the Montreal Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

• Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot is out week-to-week with a broken toe. [TSN]

• Vegas Golden Knights now have no fear of using the word “playoffs.” [Review-Journal]

Milan Lucic on NHL Player Safety: “Everyone has to be treated evenly, I guess, for dirty plays, if you want to call them that, or head shots. I mean, those are three guys with not much history. They aren’t out there picking heads or trying to hurt guys, by any means. But they (the NHL) is trying to keep the head shots down. They (the stars) get dinged up a little more with their salaries (as financial penalties) coming off on a game-to-game basis when you sit out.” [Edmonton Sun]

• A youth hockey team that faced racism in a tournament last May is coming to Ottawa courtesy of Ryan O’Reilly. [Blues]

• It’s a lost season but the final stretch of games is very important to many Detroit Red Wings. [Freep]

• Any contract talks between the Dallas Stars and Mats Zuccarello will wait until after the season, says GM Jim Nill. [Dallas Morning News]

• Josh Ho-Sang’s situation with the New York Islanders is reminiscent of what Nino Niederreiter went through before being traded. [Elite Sports NY]

• Pump the breaks about the potential impact of the college free agents being signed this time of year. [Yahoo]

• Alex Texier could be a big piece of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ future. [1st Ohio Battery]

• “NHL Seattle to open season-ticket and suites preview center by honoring longtime Totems star Guyle Fielder” [Seattle Times]

• Should teams attempt more scoring plays off the rush at 5v4, instead of trying to set up in-zone to score goals?  [Rotoworld]

• Finally, NHLers talk about how their dads humbled them as kids:

The Buzzer: Perlini does it again; Rooney steps up for Devils

By Scott BilleckMar 14, 2019, 12:51 AM EDT
Three stars

1. Brendan Perlini, Chicago Blackhawks 

The Blackhawks have won four straight and Perlini has played a pivotal role in the past two games, scoring a hat trick against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday and then producing a one-goal, two-assist performance on Wednesday to help lead the Blackhawks to a nail-biting 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Perlini’s goal was the second of a four-goal first period for the Blackhawks and he made a slick cross-ice pass to Alex DeBrincat to put the Blackhawks up 5-0 in the second frame.

Collin Delia gets an honorable mention here, and deservedly so. He faced 29 third-period shots and stopped 26 after coming in completely cold with Corey Crawford succumbing to the flu after the second period.

2. Kevin Rooney, New Jersey Devils

New Jersey needed someone to step up after their ugly 9-4 loss a night earlier. Kevin Rooney was one of six Devils to score in the game, and he also added an assist for a two-point night. The 25-year-old rookie has three goals in his past six games and is seeing more ice time now with all of New Jersey’s missing players.

3. Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Neither the Canucks nor the New York Rangers have much more than pride to play for heading down the home stretch here — neither are going to taste the postseason. But pride is what Motte gave the Canucks on Wednesday, scoring twice in a 4-1 win to snap a 15-game drought. Oh, and he scored both of his markers in an 11-second span.

Highlights of the night

Perfectly placed pass:

All by himself:

This was just well placed:

Stretch pass and one heck of a finish:

Factoids

Scores

Blackhawks 5, Maple Leafs 4
Devils 6, Oilers 3
Canucks 4, Rangers 1

Oilers squander opportunity to gain ground in wildcard race

By Scott BilleckMar 14, 2019, 12:31 AM EDT
4 Comments

When trying to make the playoffs, losing to a team that’s a loss away from elimination (and lost in embarrassing fashion the night before) is not the post-season recipe.

The Edmonton Oilers could have (and should have) climbed to within four points of the final wildcard in the Western Conference on Wednesday Night Hockey. Instead, they allowed the lowly New Jersey Devils (who would have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss) to walk over them in a 6-3 win on NBCSN

The Oilers trailed early, scored twice to take a 2-1 lead, and then proceeded to give up four unanswered.

Mikko Koskinen, who was given many dollars to stop pucks at this pivotal time of the year, was woeful, allowing four goals on 18 shots before he was yanked in favor of Anthony Stolarz.

NBCSN’s Ray Ferraro had the perfect four words for the goal that ended Koskinen’s night:

Despite the disaster on Tuesday, the Devils regrouped and found a way to snap their ugly seven-game losing streak.

The team needed a couple of their youngsters to show up — they make up something like half their team at the moment given all the injuries — and John Quenneville, who scored his first of the season, and Kevin Rooney, answered the call, both tallying for the Devils. Blake Coleman drove the final nail into the coffin when he scored to make it 6-3 shorthanded.

Cory Schneider stood tall, stopping 36 shots for his fifth win of the season.

There was one positive for the Oilers: Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark for the third straight season.

Here’s the century-mark point:

