Evander Kane shares awful news of daughter’s passing

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane shared the terrible news that his daughter, Eva, recently passed away during pregnancy.
Kane wrote that he and his wife, “as expecting parents, this week has broken us.” The 27-year-old thanked family and friends for reaching out during that difficult time.
Here’s the emotional message Kane shared on Twitter on Thursday:
The final paragraphs are especially heartbreaking:
“My family and I are heartbroken. Words cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow. Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are all so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time.
You gave us all, especially your mom and I, something to be incredibly excited about. And though we are devastated that you couldn’t stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul. Your spirit will give us strength, your love will give us comfort. We will love you forever.”
Both the NHL and San Jose Sharks have released tweets in support of Kane and his family. The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz reports that Kane won’t play for the Sharks during Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers, but might be be available for Saturday’s contest against the Nashville Predators in San Jose. Kane last played for the Sharks on Feb. 26.
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.