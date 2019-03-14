More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Ben Bishop gets hurt right after setting Stars shutout streak record

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
Through the lows and mostly highs of Ben Bishop‘s NHL career, it seems like injuries will just continue to dog the sizable Dallas Stars goalie. They were an issue with Tampa Bay, and don’t seem to be going away in Dallas.

His mixture of shaky health and fantastic goaltending has really carried over in 2018-19, and Thursday provides quite a snapshot of that.

Consider what happened:

  • Bishop carried a three-game shutout streak into Thursday’s match against the Minnesota Wild. Remarkably, before the triplet of goose eggs (March 5-12), he also only allowed one goal (29 of 30 saves) in a March 2 win against the Blues. His March save percentage heading into Thursday was … .992(!!) in four games.
  • The 32-year-old broke Ed Belfour’s franchise shutout streak by surpassing Belfour’s Stars record of 219:26. Bishop was at 224:20 by the end of the first period, and seemed to add 6:33 from the second period, only for …
  • … an injury to happen. The Stars announced that Bishop is questionable to return to the game thanks to a lower-body injury.
  • NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reports that shared shutouts don’t count toward streaks, so even if Bishop manages to come back during Thursday’s game against the Wild, his shutout streak will end at three games.

Talk about a disappointing way to end a career-best, and franchise-record-breaking run, huh?

Of course, while Bishop laments the streak being cut off by yet another injury, the Stars are almost certainly more concerned about the long-term.

Will Bishop be healthy by the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which the Stars would qualify for if the postseason began at this moment? Again, Bishop’s been splendid, and possibly Vezina-worthy, when healthy. He carried an outstanding .932 save percentage into Thursday, topping an already-impressive career save percentage of .920.

Now, sure, Anton Khudobin has been almost as stellar (.924 save percentage, despite a 13-14-3 record heading into Thursday), so the Stars seem to be better prepared than most teams if they lose their starter.

With a razor-thin margin of error at times this season – they’ve only scored two more goals than they allowed – they’re basically counting on excellence from their netminders, so they have to really hope this is just a minor (albeit annoying) issue for Bishop.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Scheifele scores after Chara basically lifted his stick out of the rink

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT
So, uh, wow.

Look, we all know that Zdeno Chara is strong, sometimes terrifyingly slow. Even so, Thursday presented daunting evidence of his power, as the Boston Bruins defenseman basically stick-lifted Mark Scheifele‘s stick into the crowd.

As you can see from the GIF, it’s the hockey equivalent to a homer that is “still traveling.”

This post’s main screen shot features some haphazard MS Paint-style work to show the stick’s trajectory, and it’s not even the highest point:

Ridiculous.

That brawny showing of might apparently didn’t stop Scheifele for long, though.

Not long after, Scheifele scored a goal after a great setup by Patrik Laine … possibly with that same stick? It sure seems that way, considering how soon Scheifele scored.

Either way, that sequence is a lot to take in, and should be used whenever Bruins fans try to tell Paul Bunyan/Bill Brasky-style tall tales about Chara.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Evander Kane shares awful news of daughter’s passing

By James O'BrienMar 14, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane shared the terrible news that his daughter, Eva, recently passed away during pregnancy.

Kane wrote that he and his wife, “as expecting parents, this week has broken us.” The 27-year-old thanked family and friends for reaching out during that difficult time.

Here’s the emotional message Kane shared on Twitter on Thursday:

The final paragraphs are especially heartbreaking:

“My family and I are heartbroken. Words cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow. Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are all so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time.

You gave us all, especially your mom and I, something to be incredibly excited about. And though we are devastated that you couldn’t stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul. Your spirit will give us strength, your love will give us comfort. We will love you forever.”

Both the NHL and San Jose Sharks have released tweets in support of Kane and his family. The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz reports that Kane won’t play for the Sharks during Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers, but might be be available for Saturday’s contest against the Nashville Predators in San Jose. Kane last played for the Sharks on Feb. 26.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers’ Carter Hart returns for huge game against Capitals

By Adam GretzMar 14, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
Entering their game against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night the Philadelphia Flyers have what is considered to be an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Not something that is very likely to happen, but they are also not totally finished. They sit five points back of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 13 games to play and have almost zero margin for error. They not only need to keep winning (something they have done a lot of lately with a 19-5-2 record in their past 26 games), but they are also going to need some help from the teams ahead of them to lose a couple of extra games.

The first and most important step is the winning, and Thursday’s game starts what could be a decisive 24-hour stretch for the Flyers’ slim playoff hopes, and they will be turning back to rookie goalie Carter Hart who will be making his first start after missing the past three weeks due to injury.

Hart has been sidelined since Feb. 21, and his last two appearances prior to that were not exactly his best outings of the season, playing just 10 minutes in each of them and giving up three goals on nine shots (in both appearances). That has proven to be a rare speed bump for him since making his NHL debut as he currently carries a .917 save percentage, while giving the organization and its fans some hope that maybe, finally, after decades of frustration, they have found a capable starting goalie.

Now, in his first game back in the lineup he is getting thrown to the wolves against the defending Stanley Cup champions who have won seven out of their past eight games and are finally starting to play like a championship level team.

So here is the situation the Flyers are facing starting on Thursday.

  • A win, combined with a Montreal loss in regulation to the Islanders, would pull them to within three points of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
  • On the other hand, a Flyers loss, combined with a Montreal win, would push them to seven points back and really put them in a hole that may be too deep to get out of.
  • The Flyers are then right back in action on Friday night against a dangerous, and what will be a rested, Toronto Maple Leafs team, while the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets — two of the teams the Flyers are chasing — meet in a head-to-head matchup, meaning at least one team is coming out of that game with two points.
  • After all of that, they have to travel to Pittsburgh for a game with the Penguins on Sunday night.

So that is what is at stake for the Flyers in the short-term. If they can find a way to beat two of the Eastern Conference’s biggest contenders on Thursday and Friday they could find themselves right back in the thick of the playoff race and right there in contention for a spot.

If they lose even one, let alone both, their season might be finished.

No pressure, rookie.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sharks defenseman Radim Simek needs knee ligament surgery

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek needs surgery for torn ligaments in his right knee.

General manager Doug Wilson said Thursday that Simek tore his ACL and MCL after a hit in Tuesday night’s win against Winnipeg.

Simek has one goal and eight assists in 41 games this season. He has mostly been paired with Brent Burns.

The first-place Sharks have depth at defense and will move Joakim Ryan into the lineup. Erik Karlsson remains sidelined by a groin injury but is expected to be healthy for the playoffs.

