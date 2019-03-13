WATCH LIVE: Devils – Oilers on Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Edmonton Oilers can get within four points of a playoff spot with a win tonight.

That seems crazy, but then again, nothing has been normal about the race to the final one or two wildcard spots in the Western Conference this season. The Oilers have been flying recently, winning seven of their past 10 games.

A big part of their recent success has been the play of Leon Draisaitl, who has put together a 14-game point streak, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 helpers during that time.

The Devils, meanwhile, could be put out of their misery with a loss.

New Jersey will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose in any form tonight. If that was to occur, it would be their eighth straight ‘L’, a season-long for them. The Devils blew a 3-1 lead on Tuesday, eventually losing 9-4 after giving up six straight goals in the third period. Yikes.

PHT’s Joey Alfieri took a deeper look at the Devils’ woes earlier today.

What: New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

Where: Rogers Place

When: Wednesday, March 13, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: You can watch the Devils-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DEVILS

Blake Coleman — Travis Zajac — Kyle Palmieri

Kenny Agostino — Kevin Rooney — Drew Stafford

Eric Tangradi — Michael McLeod — Joey Anderson

Stefan Noesen — Blake Pietila — Nick Lappin

Andy Greene — Damon Severson

Will Butcher — Connor Carrick

Egor Yakovlev — Steven Santini

Starting goalie: Cory Schneider

OILERS

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zack Kassian

Jujhar Khaira — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Sam Gagner

Tobias Rieder — Colby Cave — Alex Chiasson

Milan Lucic — Kyle Brodziak — Josh Currie

Oscar Klefbom — Adam Larsson

Darnell Nurse — Kris Russell

Andrej Sekera — Matt Benning

Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen

2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ Devils-Oilers Wednesday Night Hockey telecast. Coyne Schofield made her broadcasting debut as an analyst on Wednesday Night Hockey in January and has also served as a studio analyst for NHL Network.

Coyne Schofield will join Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play) and Ray Ferraro (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) for the call of Devils-Oilers from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck