More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Devils – Oilers on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Scott BilleckMar 13, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Edmonton Oilers can get within four points of a playoff spot with a win tonight.

That seems crazy, but then again, nothing has been normal about the race to the final one or two wildcard spots in the Western Conference this season. The Oilers have been flying recently, winning seven of their past 10 games.

A big part of their recent success has been the play of Leon Draisaitl, who has put together a 14-game point streak, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 helpers during that time.

The Devils, meanwhile, could be put out of their misery with a loss.

New Jersey will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose in any form tonight. If that was to occur, it would be their eighth straight ‘L’, a season-long for them. The Devils blew a 3-1 lead on Tuesday, eventually losing 9-4 after giving up six straight goals in the third period. Yikes.

PHT’s Joey Alfieri took a deeper look at the Devils’ woes earlier today.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers
Where: Rogers Place
When: Wednesday, March 13, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Devils-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DEVILS

Blake ColemanTravis ZajacKyle Palmieri

Kenny AgostinoKevin RooneyDrew Stafford

Eric Tangradi — Michael McLeod — Joey Anderson

Stefan Noesen — Blake Pietila — Nick Lappin

Andy GreeneDamon Severson

Will ButcherConnor Carrick

Egor Yakovlev — Steven Santini

Starting goalie: Cory Schneider

OILERS

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavidZack Kassian

Jujhar KhairaRyan Nugent-HopkinsSam Gagner

Tobias RiederColby CaveAlex Chiasson

Milan LucicKyle BrodziakJosh Currie

Oscar KlefbomAdam Larsson

Darnell NurseKris Russell

Andrej SekeraMatt Benning

Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen

2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ Devils-Oilers Wednesday Night Hockey telecast. Coyne Schofield made her broadcasting debut as an analyst on Wednesday Night Hockey in January and has also served as a studio analyst for NHL Network.

Coyne Schofield will join Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play) and Ray Ferraro (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) for the call of Devils-Oilers from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Rangers’ Kreider ejected after landing spinning elbow on Canucks’ Pettersson

Sportsnet
By Scott BilleckMar 13, 2019, 11:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s hard to believe that Elias Pettersson was born with a bullseye on his head, but the damage he’s taken in his first NHL season would make one reconsider.

The rookie superstar has taken a beating to his noggin’ this season and he took another shot to the head on Wednesday in Vancouver.

Pettersson had the puck behind his own net when Kreider came flying in. Pettersson did well to make him miss on the initial check, but Kreider spun around and caught the Calder candidate with an elbow flush to the face.

Pettersson was bloodied on the play and stayed down while a trainer rushed out to see him. He was able to get back to the bench before he was summoned to the quiet room for concussion testing. The good news is Pettersson was able to return late in the second period.

Kreider, meanwhile, was handed a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct.

Later in the period, Rangers newcomer Brendan Lemieux was also thrown out of the game after Antoine Roussel barreled into him as he was going hard to the net. Lemieux was given a five-minute major of his own plus a game misconduct. Lemieux can be a hot-head at times, but he was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time on this one.

Roussel had not returned to the game. The way he looked after the incident, that’s not all that surprising.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Fight: Oilers’ Lucic, Devils’ Gabriel engage in marathon slugfest

By Scott BilleckMar 13, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

Fights are few and far between these days. They just don’t happen with the same regularity as they used to.

The scarcity also means less and less are we seeing two combatants engaging in a lengthy battle. Often, the gloves drop, a couple of haymakers are thrown, someone loses their footing and they’re patting each other on the back.

“Good job, buddy.”

Edmonton Oilers tough guy Milan Lucic and New Jersey Devils thorn-in-the-side Kurtis Gabriel didn’t exchange pleasantries after their battle Wednesday Night Hockey — maybe, perhaps, because they were just too gassed to do so.

Lucic and Gabriel went back and forth for a full minute before Lucic had enough. To Gabriel’s credit, he looked as if he could have gone a few more rounds. He seemed to get better as the fight played out, with Lucic running out of steam near the end. Hard to blame him, Gabriel was sticking him with the left jab pretty good. Lucic popped Gabriel’s helmet off with a hard right hand earlier in the bout.

Most don’t want a piece of Lucic but Gabriel seemed motivated by the challenge. The two had been pestering each other earlier in the game.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Blackhawks survive late Leafs assault to win fourth straight

By Scott BilleckMar 13, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

Score five straight goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs and hold on for dear life.

It’s a plan that the Chicago Blackhawks executed to perfection (planned or otherwise) on Wednesday night in a ___ win against their Original Six foes. And my goodness did they ever have to hold on.

Chicago came out with the determination of a team needing two points to keep their playoff dreams going. They scored four times in the first period — chasing Frederik Andersen after he allowed four on 14 shots — and added a fifth later in the second period, appearing to seal it with less than half a game to go.

The Leafs have been struggling since beating the Calgary Flames 6-2. Sure, they won their next two games after that — needing overtime against the Vancouver Canucks and then taking a close 3-2 decision against the Edmonton Oilers in the game after. But it’s unraveled now, after getting made to look like the JV squad against the Tampa Bay Lightning and then decimated once again against the Blackhawks.

A 5-0 deficit seemed like the next chapter in their recent story, but Andreas Johnsson‘s goal with 1:33 left in the second period seemed to give the Leafs some life.

The Leafs owned the third period, with Chicago looking content to sit back and wait for the final buzzer. It didn’t help Chicago’s cause that Corey Crawford, who was solid through the first two periods, didn’t emerge for the third after falling ill with the flu. Collin Delia had to come in cold and the game became very interesting.

Auston Matthews and Co. went to work in the third. Matthews grabbed his 32nd of the season at 7:57 of the period followed by Morgan Rielly‘s 19th three minutes later to make it 5-3. With the net empty and 1:31 to go, John Tavares clawed the Leafs back to 5-4, banging in a shot from a bad angle past Delia to set a new career high with his 39th.

Toronto fired 30 pucks on goal in final frame, with Delia getting a game’s worth of shots sent his way in a 20-minute span of complete chaos.

The final 90 seconds, particularly, were epic and well worth the watch.

When the dust settled after the final whistle, the Blackhawks moved four points back of the idle Arizona Coyotes for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. ‘

The odds aren’t great, but all Chicago can do is keep winning and let the chips fall where they may.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks – Maple Leafs on Wednesday Night Hockey

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 13, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

As PHT’s Joey Alfieri chronicled in the Push for the Playoffs, the Blackhawks face long odds to make the postseason. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, wonder how far they can advance in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

To some extent, then, Wednesday’s game seems like a match between a team that dominated the past (Blackhawks) against one that hopes to reach new heights in the near future (Maple Leafs). But either way, there will be plenty of talent on hand.

In one of the earliest games of the season, Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane traded impressive goals (and engaged in a good-natured feud over Matthews doing the “shhh” motion with his finger over his mouth), with Toronto emerging as the winner in overtime. Since then, it’s only been natural to hope that the two American superstars can entertain us with another game of high-level H-O-R-S-E.

It will be a challenge to reach those levels again, but it should be fun to watch those two stars try.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs
Where: Scotiabank Arena
When: Wednesday, March 13, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blues-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsDylan Sikura

Dominik KahunArtem Anisimov — Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincatDylan StromeBrendan Perlini

Chris KunitzDavid KampfMarcus Kruger

Duncan KeithErik Gustafsson

Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Gustav ForslingBrent Seabrook

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

MAPLE LEAFS

Andreas Johnsson — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Zach HymanJohn Tavares — Mitchell Marner

Patrick MarleauNazem KadriConnor Brown

Tyler EnnisFrederik Gauthier — Trevor Moore

Morgan RiellyRon Hainsey

Jake MuzzinNikita Zaitsev

Martin Marincin — Igor Ozhiganov

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), Jeremy Roenick (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’analyst) will have the call from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Bob McKenzie.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.