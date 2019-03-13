Rangers’ Kreider ejected after landing spinning elbow on Canucks’ Pettersson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s hard to believe that Elias Pettersson was born with a bullseye on his head, but the damage he’s taken in his first NHL season would make one reconsider.

The rookie superstar has taken a beating to his noggin’ this season and he took another shot to the head on Wednesday in Vancouver.

Pettersson had the puck behind his own net when Kreider came flying in. Pettersson did well to make him miss on the initial check, but Kreider spun around and caught the Calder candidate with an elbow flush to the face.

Pettersson was bloodied on the play and stayed down while a trainer rushed out to see him. He was able to get back to the bench before he was summoned to the quiet room for concussion testing. The good news is Pettersson was able to return late in the second period.

Kreider, meanwhile, was handed a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct.

Later in the period, Rangers newcomer Brendan Lemieux was also thrown out of the game after Antoine Roussel barreled into him as he was going hard to the net. Lemieux was given a five-minute major of his own plus a game misconduct. Lemieux can be a hot-head at times, but he was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time on this one.

Tyler Motte beats Lundqvist again right away for his 2nd of the game to make it a 3-0 #Canucks lead. On the play, Antoine Roussel takes a hit to the head from Brendan Lemieux. Roussel went to the Canucks room while Lemieux was given a 5 minute penalty and a game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/qfy9ggQWVU — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) March 14, 2019

Roussel had not returned to the game. The way he looked after the incident, that’s not all that surprising.

