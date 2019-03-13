More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

PHT Morning Skate: Stamkos, Tavares no fans of playoff format; Brind’Amour for Jack Adams?

By Joey AlfieriMar 13, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• It would mean the world to the city of Toronto if the Maple Leafs were able to end that long Stanley-Cup drought. (Sports Illustrated)

• The Chicago Blackhawks are fighting for their playoff lives (NHL)

John Tavares and Steven Stamkos aren’t fans of the current NHL playoff format. (Toronto Star)

• There’s no doubt that Nikita Kucherov deserves to be the Hart Trophy winner in 2018-19. (The Score)

• Fatherhood has helped some Canadiens players push through difficult parts of an NHL. (Montreal Gazette)

• The Ottawa Senators are terrible, while their AHL affiliate is killing it in the minors. So what do they do with their top prospects? (Ottawa Citizen)

• The Guardian argues that hockey has always been about white machismo. How much can that change over the next few years? (The Guardian)

Erik Gustafsson has found a way to make an impact with the Chicago Blackhawks this season. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• Which NCAA free agents might interest the Vegas Golden Knights? (Sinbin Vegas)

• The Montreal Canadiens made an 11-year-old’s wish come true. “Going in there and seeing him sign the contract was probably the biggest piece to this whole puzzle. That was probably the most important to Samuel. For that to happen first thing was very humbling,” explained Clark. “It’s been a rough year and it’s moments like these for us that are important. I will be Habs fan for the rest of my life now. When I go home, I may even have my car painted blue and red.” (NHL.com/Canadiens)

Dylan Larkin will miss another week because of a strained neck. (Detroit Free Press)

• The Hurricanes are expecting Calvin de Haan to recover from his eye injury. (News & Observer)

Andrei Vasilevskiy and Frederik Andersen have been the two best goalies in the NHL this season. (The Point Hockey)

Matthew Tkachuk is one of the unique players in the league and the Flames will have to shell out some good coin to lock him up. (The Hockey News)

• The Sens need Brady Tkachuk to fill the void left by Mark Stone. (TSN)

Jonathan Drouin is a young veteran, but he’s still not a finished product. (Sportsnet)

• Former NHL defenseman Nathan Dempsey isn’t going to let his Parkinson’s diagnosis keep him off the ice. (CBC)

• The Canucks are expecting Quinn Hughes to be a difference-maker on the blue line. (Vancouver Province)

• How do you fix the Buffalo Sabres? Travis Yost takes a deeper look. (Buffalo News)

Jason Pominville‘s contribution to the Sabres has been pretty underrated. (Die by the Blade)

Casey Cizikas has been a valuable contributor on the Islanders fourth line. (The Sports Daily)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins’ third line seems to have found some nice chemistry. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

• It’s rare to see a trade work out for both teams, but Strome-for-Schmaltz swap has been good for both the Coyotes and Blackhawks. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• The Elmira Enforcers have been fined $25,000 because their owner pushed an official. (Bus League Hockey)

• Jaden Lindo just continues winning different hockey titles. (Color of Hockey)

• Why Rod Brind’Amour should be a Jack Adams Award candidate. (Cardiac Cane)

The Buzzer: Price passes Plante; hats off for Jenner, Gaudreau

AP
By Adam GretzMar 13, 2019, 1:47 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames kept pace with the San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division race with a 9-4 win over the New Jersey Devils, featuring the NHL’s first six-point game since the 2013-14 season from Johnny Gaudreau. Read all about it here.

2. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. The list of Hall of Famers and legendary goalies to play for the Montreal Canadiens organization is a lengthy and impressive one. It is a who’s who list of some of the greatest goalies in the history of the league, and Carey Price now officially has more wins than all of them. By stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced in a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, Price earned the 315th win of his career and moved him ahead of Hall of Famer Jacques Plante for sole possession of first place on the team’s all-time wins list.

3. Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets. The Columbus Blue Jackets’ offense has gone cold in the games after the trade deadline and it has put them in a tough spot when it comes to making the playoffs, especially with a tough schedule still remaining down the stretch. The offense finally clicked on Tuesday night in a 7-4 win over the Boston Bruins — who have now lost two regulation games in a row after going 19 consecutive games without one — that was highlighted by a hat trick from Boone Jenner to give him 15 goals on the season.

Highlights of the Night

Joe Pavelski scored the game-winning goal for the San Jose Sharks with just 3.6 seconds remaining in their 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Pittsburgh Penguins stormed back for a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals thanks in part to a pair of goals from Sidney Crosby. The first of those two goals was a beauty.

Some highlights from Carey Price’s milestone night for the Montreal Canadiens.

This is not really a “highlight” in the traditional sense, but it is still worth watching as MacKenzie Blackwood’s water bottle did not cooperate.

Daniel Sprong has not always put it all together at the NHL level, but there is no denying his talent when he does. His goal on Tuesday was the game-winner for the Anaheim Ducks in their 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

Factoids

  • Believe it, the Arizona Coyotes are in a playoff spot thanks to their 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, and Oliver-Ekman Larsson scored his 10th goal of the season. He is one of just four defenders, joining a list that includes Brent Burns, Roman Josi, and Mark Giordano, to score at least 10 goals in each of the past six seasons. [NHL PR]
  • Ben Bishop is on an incredible run for the Dallas Stars and quietly putting together a Vezina Trophy caliber season. He recorded his third consecutive shutout on Tuesday night, helping the Stars top the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL PR]
  • Evgeni Malkin and Alex Ovechkin are the fourth pair of players to each record 1,000 points after being selected No. 1 and 2 overall in an NHL draft year. Malking recorded his 1,000th point on Tuesday night, while Ovechkin recorded his 1,200th point in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-3 win. [NHL PR]

Scores

Dallas Stars 2, Buffalo Sabres 0

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Washington Capitals 3

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Boston Bruins 4

Montreal Canadiens 3, Detroit Red Wings 1

Arizona Coyotes 3, St. Louis Blues 1

San Jose Sharks 5, Winnipeg Jets 4

Calgary Flames 9, New Jersey Devils 4

Anaheim Ducks 3, Nashville Predators 2

Gaudreau records NHL’s first 6-point game since 2013

AP
By Adam GretzMar 13, 2019, 12:46 AM EDT
When the Calgary Flames entered the third period on Tuesday night they found themselves actually trailing the New Jersey Devils, a team with a depleted roster that had entered the night on a six-game losing streak.

Not the best situation to be in when you are trying to win a division championship and keep pace with a San Jose Sharks team that already won earlier in the night.

Apparently they got the message that level of play was not going to be good enough because they erupted for six goals in the final 20 minutes to roll to a 9-4 win.

The star of the night for the Flames was their top offensive player, Johnny Gaudreau, as he recorded the NHL’s first six-point game since the 2013-14 season by scoring three goals (giving him 33 on the season) and adding three assists. He is now up to 90 points on the season and is tied for third in the points race with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Before Gaudreau on Tuesday night, the most recent six-point game in the NHL belonged to Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn who did it on Nov. 14, 2013.  It is only the 14th such performance since the 2005-06 season and only the fourth since 2010. So it is a pretty rare accomplishment in today’s NHL.

With still 12 games remaining in the 2018-19 season Gaudreau has already set new career-highs in every offensive category and is currently on pace for 105 points this season.

Coyotes beat Blues, move into playoff spot in Western Conference

AP
By Adam GretzMar 12, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT
There is a pretty improbable and unbelievable story unfolding in Arizona right now.

Thanks to their 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, the Arizona Coyotes now find themselves in sole possession of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, temporarily moving ahead of the Minnesota Wild with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Coyotes are now 12-4-0 in their past 16 games with their next two coming against the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, presenting what should be a prime opportunity to keep collecting points and making a move toward a playoff spot.

It’s such an unbelievable development because this is a team that has not only missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but was also the worst team in the Western Conference a year ago.

[Related: Tocchet ensuring Coyotes ‘don’t waste days’ in pursuit of playoffs]

Not enough of a challenge for them?

Throw in the fact their roster has been absolutely decimated by injuries this season with Derek Stepan, Antti Raanta, Jakob Chychrun, Michael Grabner, Brad Richardson, Alex Galchenyuk, Christian Dvorak, Nick Schmaltz, and Jason Demers all missing at least 10 games this season, with several of them missing more than 20.

Maybe there isn’t a superstar among that group, or even an All-Star right now, but that is still a pretty extensive list of players the Coyotes were expected to lean on, while several of them have been unavailable for significant portions of the season due to injury.

They are still currently playing without Raanta (their starting goalie), Stepan (their top center), and Schmaltz (acquired in the big Dylan Strome trade with Chicago earlier this season).

That is not an easy thing to overcome when you are still a rebuilding team that didn’t seem to have a ton of depth at the start of the year.

With all of that added together it wouldn’t have been a shock to see the Coyotes once again near the bottom of the Western Conference. But thanks to Darcy Kuemper‘s ability to take over the starting goaltending duties, and what has become a balanced lineup that now boasts 11 different players with double-digit goals they have managed to not only stay in the race but actually crawl into a playoff spot.

They still have a long way to go before they can actually punch their ticket (Minnesota is still only one point back with a head-to-head game remaining), but if they manage to pull this off you can be sure it is going to make coach Rick Tocchet a serious contender for the Jack Adams trophy as the NHL’s coach of the year.

The Coyotes making the playoffs might be the only thing that could take that award away from Barry Trotz.

Malkin records 1,000th point as Penguins storm back against Capitals

By Adam GretzMar 12, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH — It was a night of personal milestones in Pittsburgh on Tuesday as Evgeni Malkin became the 88th player in NHL history to record his 1,000th career point, while Alex Ovechkin became just the 49th player to hit the 1,200 point plateau.

In the end, it was Malkin’s team that ended up getting the two important points in the standings in a 5-3 win that was highlighted by a quick flurry of goals in the second period to completely swing the game, snapping what had been a seven-game winning streak for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

With just under eight minutes to play in the second period the Penguins were not only trailing by a pair of goals, but were not even really generating any sort of a consistent threat offensively against Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. They badly needed a spark, and it was Jared McCann, one of their big mid-season acquisitions, that was able to help provide it.

[Related: Bjugstad, McCann filling much-needed roles for Penguins]

McCann, who would also add an empty-net goal to help put the game away, sparked a ferocious Penguins rally when he stripped Evgeny Kuznetsov of the puck just inside the Capitals’ blue line and set up Jake Guentzel for his 35th goal of the season to get the Penguins on the board.

It was a completely different game from that point on, with Penguins coach Mike Sullivan saying after the game his team was “standing a foot taller” after that shift.

Less than a minute later Penguins captain Sidney Crosby chased down a perfectly placed lob-pass from Justin Schultz to get behind the Capitals’ defense and beat Holtby through the five-hole to tie the game.

Crosby struck again just one minute later on the power — on a set-up from Malkin for his 999th point — to give the Penguins their first lead of the game.

Malkin would later collect point No. 1,000 when he set up Phil Kessel for another power play goal at the 11:56 mark of the third period.

“We were all thrilled, his teammates were so excited for him, the coaches as well,” said Sullivan. “He’s been anxious to reach the milestone, so when he was finally able to get it everybody was excited and thrilled for him. You could see the raw emotion from the players on the ice and on the bench. It’s cool to be a part of that.”

Sullivan later added that Malkin does not get enough credit outside of Pittsburgh in the hockey world for “being an elite player for more than a decade.”

Ovechkin would record his 1,200th point just three minute later when he assisted on a John Carlson power play goal to bring the Capitals back to within one.

That was as close as they would end up getting.

For the Penguins, it continues what is now an impressive 6-1-1 run over their past eight games.

That stretch has seen them beat Columbus, Boston, Montreal, and Washington to drastically improve their position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. It looked to be a daunting stretch of games when it began, especially given their current injury situation, but thanks to some strong goaltending, a simplified approach on defense to cover for the players that are out of the lineup, and some outstanding play from their superstars they have managed to elevate their game just when they needed to.

With Tuesday’s result the Penguins are back into the third spot in the Metropolitan Division and maintain a four-point lead over both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens.

