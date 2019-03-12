More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

The Buzzer: NHL addresses slur; Tough night for bubble teams

By James O'BrienMar 12, 2019, 12:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NHL addresses outburst from Maple Leafs – Lightning game

The Lightning throttled the Maple Leafs 6-2 on Monday, to the point that the Toronto crowd was booing. But that might not have been the ugliest moment of that loss.

It’s unclear who was responsible for the outburst, but Twitter account @TheLeafsIMO pointed out (warning: NSFW language) that a homophobic slur was picked up by a live mic late in the second period of the game.

The NHL released a brief statement on the matter, so we’ll see if anything else comes from this.

The Leafs also commented:

Bubble blunders

Out East, the Blue Jackets were blanked by the Islanders, while the Hurricanes took care of business. The Wild couldn’t muster a goal against the Sharks, which ended up being easier to stomach because the Coyotes and Avalanche didn’t fare much better. In a lot of cases, the bubble teams that didn’t play had the best experiences on Monday.

 Three Stars

1. Petr Mrazek

There were three shutouts on Monday, and two of them were good enough to earn spots in the top three (sorry, Martin Jones, but yours wasn’t quite as impressive at 24 saves).

Mrazek continues to be red-hot for the Hurricanes, as he stopped a whopping 38 shots on goal to blank the Avalanche in a matchup between two teams that are fighting for berths in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs in their respective conferences.

Mrazek’s now on a six-game winning streak that includes two shutouts. While his full season stats aren’t all that impressive, he’s putting together the sort of stretch run that should keep him on the radars of NHL teams — probably including his current one in Carolina.

This save could be high on his “resume.”

2. Brendan Perlini

OK, I’ll admit that, in a vacuum, Leon Draisaitl had the more impressive three-point night. Edmonton needed all three of his points (one goal, two assists) to win in overtime, including his OTGWG. There’s also an argument for Andrei Svechnikov, who was part of all three of Carolina’s goals (two goals, one assist) with one of those points being an empty-net goal.

Perlini’s hat trick goal was an empty-netter, yet he gets the edge because of context.

For one thing, it’s sweet enough to score against your former team after they traded you, but to make it a hat trick? That’s downright saucy.

It also greatly increases the Coyotes’ chances of missing the playoffs. Gotta respect that level of spite.

3. Thomas Greiss

You may prefer Svechnikov, Draisaitl, or a few other players in this spot, but Greiss generated a 31-save shutout against a desperate Blue Jackets team that – despite recent scoring struggles – boasts quite an arsenal of scorers.

Greiss and Robin Lehner continue to give the Islanders absolutely fantastic goaltending, keeping the door open for a possible division title, or at least a round of home-ice advantage.

Highlight of the Night

As bad as things were for Toronto, this Auston Matthews goal was nifty:

Factoids

  • To give you an idea of how long it’s been since the Hurricanes’ franchise earned a road win against the Avalanche’s franchise, realize that when it happened in 1994, it was the Hartford Whalers beating the Quebec Nordiques. Yeah.
  • The Lightning keep piling up impressive accolades. The latest is that they became just the seventh team in NHL history to reach 110 standings points in 70 games or fewer. They’re also the first to do so since the Red Wings managed 110 in 69 games in 1995-96.
  • The Islanders have nine shutouts this season, one goose egg shy of tying the franchise record of 10 from 1975-76.

Scores

TBL 6 – TOR 2
NYI 2 – CBJ 0
PHI 3 – OTT 2
SJS 3 – MIN 0
CHI 7 – ARI 1
CAR 3 – COL 0
EDM 3 – NYR 2 (OT)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sharks take Pacific lead, hurt Wild’s playoff chances

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

The San Jose Sharks rank as the West’s most explosive offense, but Monday serves as a reminder that they can win the sort of suffocating game we’re likely to see more of during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Thanks in part to the Sharks’ 3-0 win, it’s fair to question if the Minnesota Wild will be part of the upcoming postseason.

Minnesota simply couldn’t get much going against the Sharks, as Martin Jones pitched a 24-save shutout. Jones has actually shut out the Wild in consecutive occasions in Minnesota. Barclay Goodrow scored the game-winner, while Logan Couture‘s penalty-shot goal served as one of the more exciting moments in what was mostly a tightly checked game.

The Sharks have now won five games in a row, also showing that they can win games with Erik Karlsson on the shelf. (Such wins have to make it that much easier not to be tempted into forcing Karlsson into the mix sooner than the Sharks should.)

With five consecutive wins, the Sharks are now on top of the Pacific Division with 92 points in 69 games played. It’s not a big edge, as the Flames are at 91 points in the 69 GP, but that’s a clear advantage for the Sharks. Considering how strong the Golden Knights look, finishing second in the Pacific could really sting.

That’s especially true depending upon which teams end up finishing as the West’s two wild-card entries. If the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs began on Monday night, the Wild would be San Jose’s first-round opponent, as both the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche also lost on Monday.

If the Wild wanted to make a series of it, they’d have to dig deeper than they did on Monday, because it seems like the Sharks can win in several different ways.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Islanders hand Blue Jackets a painful, frustrating loss

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Columbus Blue Jackets added some major firepower during the trade deadline, but for the most part, those additions haven’t really paid off.

Columbus fired 31 shots on goal on Monday, but none of them beat Thomas Greiss, as the New York Islanders won 2-0. This marks the second time in three games that the Blue Jackets have been shut out, and the third time they’ve been blanked since the trade deadline.

Again, it’s tough to knock the general effort levels of the Blue Jackets.

Matt Duchene‘s likely going to absorb more jokes about being a “curse,” and with just an assist in his last six games, he hasn’t necessarily been the shot-in-the-arm Columbus was expecting. Still, he fired four SOG in this game alone, so it’s not as though Duchene was just going through the motions.

This wasn’t a case of Sergei Bobrovsky dropping the ball, either. He only allowed a booming Ryan Pulock goal in this one, as the other Islanders goal was an empty-netter.

Unfortunately, moral victories are only going to carry so much weight for Columbus right now.

While the Islanders moved within two points of the top spot in the Metro Division, the Blue Jackets failed to increase their breathing room in front of the idle Montreal Canadiens for the East’s second wild-card spot. They’ll finish Monday in playoff position, but the margin for error looks razor-thin:

WC 2: Blue Jackets: 38-28-3, 79 points, 69 games played, 37 regulation/OT wins

Ninth: Canadiens: 36-36-7, 79 points, 34 ROW

(The Flyers aren’t totally out of things with 76 points in 69 GP, while the Hurricanes and Penguins stand two points ahead of Columbus for the third Metro spot and first wild-card position, respectively.)

It’s not totally fair to throw the Blue Jackets under the bus here. For the most part, they’re putting forth the types of efforts that eventually pay off with wins, or at least “charity points.” Yet, that’s the downside when it comes to going for broke, particularly in the compressed time schedule of trade deadline time. Things can go sideways in a small sample size of games, which means that you run the risk of falling victim to great performances, such as Greiss’ shutout on Monday.

The Blue Jackets aren’t hopeless, but deep down, they have to be feeling pretty nervous.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks, Wild meet on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 11, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday night’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 7p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tonight’s matchup could very well be a playoff preview – if San Jose wins the Pacific Division and the Wild secure a postseason Wild Card berth. The Sharks currently have 90 points, the second-most in the West behind the Calgary Flames (91), while the Wild have 74 points, one point ahead of Arizona (73 pts).

The Sharks enter this game on a four-game winning streak and are 13-3-1 in their last 17 games (since Jan. 22). They’ve scored five-plus goals in three of their last six games and are 4-for-12 (33.3 percent) on the power play in that span (San Jose is 14-for-49 (28.6 percent) on the power play since Jan. 22).

The Sharks went a perfect 4-0-0 on their recent four-game homestand despite being down some key players. Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane both missed the entire homestand, while Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski both played at less than 100 percent, battling through flu bugs.

The Wild won five straight games from Feb. 21 – March 2 but have lost three of four games since then (1-1-2 record), including a disappointing 6-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday to snap an eight-game point streak. The loss followed a 3-0 win at Tampa on Thurs day (before that, the Wild dropped two straight to Nashville in the shootout). Minnesota now returns home for five straight games, where they are just 14-13-6 this season. Minnesota has lost seven of their last eight home games (1-4-3 record).

The Wild are tied with the Ducks for the second longest active playoff streak in the league (six straight seasons).

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild
Where: Xcel Energy Center
When: Monday, March 11, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Sharks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS
Timo MeierLogan Couture – Joe Pavelski
Joonas DonskoiTomas HertlGustav Nyquist
Marcus SorensenJoe ThorntonKevin Labanc
Micheal HaleyBarclay GoodrowMelker Karlsson

Radek Simek – Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard VlasicTim Heed
Brenden DillonJustin Braun

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

WILD
Jordan GreenwayEric StaalJason Zucker
Zach PariseVictor RaskKevin Fiala
Ryan Donato – Joel Eriksson EkPontus Aberg
Marcus FolignoEric Fehr – J.T. Brown

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinGreg Pateryn
Anthony BitettoBrad Hunt

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

Sabres’ rebuild is still going nowhere

By Adam GretzMar 11, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
9 Comments

For about three weeks back in November the Buffalo Sabres had their fans fooled.

It was then that they went on an improbable 10-game win streak to record their best start in years and finally show some signs that their perpetual rebuild was going to produce a positive result.

This was going to be the year that all of the waiting, losing, and disappointment was going to be worth it.

Even if you were of the belief that the win streak was the product of some good luck and an unsustainable run of overtime/shootout and one-goal victories (which almost all of the wins were) it still seemed like they had done enough to give themselves a decent cushion to cover for whatever inevitable regression might follow.

The only thing that could undo it at that point was an epic failure on behalf of the entire team.

More than three months later it has become abundantly clear that the epic failure has happened. Given where the Sabres are coming from, should any of it be a surprise?

The whole thing was a mirage, a total fluke, and nothing more than a temporary and all too brief break from the miserable run of irrelevance that has plagued the Sabres organization for the better part of a decade.

The low point of the season probably came over the weekend when they played a Colorado Avalanche team that has been equally disappointing in the second half and was also playing without one of its best players in Gabriel Landeskog. In that game the Sabres put forth one of the sorriest efforts of the season by any team when they were outshot by a 43-18 margin in a 3-0 loss that was way more one-sided than the final score would have you believe. Keep in mind that with just under two minutes remaining in the game the shot clock had the Avalanche with a 42-12 advantage. It wasn’t until the Sabres pulled their goalie for an extra attacker in a last ditch effort to do something that they were able to register even the smallest threat of offense.

What is worse is that it is hard to see why there should be much hope for better results in the immediate future with this organization.

We have spent a lot of time this season (and rightfully so, I might add) marveling at the incompetence of the Edmonton Oilers to build a successful team around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (and it truly is stunning), but keep something in mind about the Oilers — they at least made the playoffs once so far with McDavid, won a playoff series, and were a Game 7 loss away from being in the Western Conference Final.

Sure, everything that has been sandwiched around that makes that one season look like an outlier, but the Sabres don’t even have that.

In a lot of ways this team is worse than the team that is widely regarded to be the most inept team in the league.

That is not good!

[Related: Sabres’ captain Eichel disagrees with two-game suspension]

You might counter that by arguing that the Oilers have more high-end talent with McDavid and Draisaitl, and were also starting from a better place with a boatload of literal No. 1 overall draft picks. That would be a fair point. Sort of. But it’s not like the Sabres haven’t had a run of great draft picks in recent years.

When the Sabres tore their organization to the ground back in 2013 the intent was to stock up on premium draft picks (hopefully one that would land them Connor McDavid), rebuild the organization around the type of impact talent you can find at the top of the draft, and go from there.

The lottery balls were not always in their favor, but they were still in a good position to load the organization with talent.

They have not picked lower than eighth in draft since 2012.

They have had two No. 2 overall picks and a No. 1 overall pick.

One of those No. 2 overall picks produced Jack Eichel, and while he may not be on McDavid’s level he is still a bonafide star and a player that should, by year four in the NHL, be the centerpiece of a playoff team.

The other one was used on Sam Reinhart, who was taken one spot ahead of Draisaitl.

The result of all of those top-10 picks and a full-scale rebuild is a team that is headed for its eight consecutive non-playoff season (and 10th in the past 12 years) and has not won a playoff series since 2007.

Things have been so bad this decade that if they maintain their current pace and reach 83 points it would be their best finish since 2012. Based on the current Eastern Conference playoff projections, that would keep them 12 points out of a Wild Card spot and 24 points behind the third place team in their own division.

Again, this is a team that two months into the season they had the best record in the league thanks in large part to that 10-game winning streak!

That is where the problems really start to show.

In the 58 games independent of that fluke run they playing at a 69 point pace over 82 games, which is just about on par with what every Sabres team has done over the past few years. And remember the context of that winning streak: Nothing about it was sustainable. Seven of those 10 games were won in overtime or a shootout, while nine of them were decided by a single goal. If even two or three of those games go in the other direction (which can easily happen when you rely on that many overtimes and shootouts) the season easily gets even worse.

And that is pretty much the point here. Six years into this process and the Sabres are on their third head coach (probably soon-to-be fourth), their second general manager, and are only marginally better than they were when the whole thing started. And that is after getting the franchise player, who has been just as good as advertised, that they so desperately needed to start the rebuild.

Once you get beyond Eichel, Reinhart, Jeff Skinner, and top pick Rasmus Dahlin the remainder of the roster is just so painfully bland that it is almost impossible to see where any short-term improvement can come from within, and that is before you consider the fact that Skinner is a free agent after this season. He very easily could — and probably should — test the open market this summer where he would probably the second-best player available. He could pick his team and name his price given the season he has had.

If he goes? Well … there is probably not another 40-goal winger that is a perfect fit alongside your franchise center that is going to be walking through that door.

For things to get dramatically better they need to keep Skinner. They need Dahlin to become a superstar (not just a good player, but an actual superstar on defense). They need Casey Mittelstadt to live up to the hype. They need Tage Thompson to just simply be passable or decent (and 12 points in 58 games isn’t passable) to make it look like the Ryan O'Reilly trade wasn’t a complete waste of everyone’s time.

Even if all of that happens — and when you are talking about multiple young players it almost never works out exactly as you plan or hope with all of them — they still probably need five or six more quality pieces just to get back to wild card contention, let alone catch up to the powerhouse teams at the top of the Atlantic Division.

It is almost as if they need a rebuild from the rebuild.

That is not where anybody in Buffalo hoped, or expected, this team to be when the whole thing started five years ago. The whole thing has been a failure.

More: PHT Power Rankings: Capitals playing like champs again

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.