The Buzzer: Matthew Tkachuk gets first hat trick before Keith did

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 2:04 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew generated his first NHL hat trick at age 21 … and 89 days. His father, Keith Tkachuk, generated his first hat trick at age 21, but at 209 days. Getting to that mark sooner than Keith? That’s impressive stuff.

Tkachuk’s third goal was an empty-netter, but he also had an assist in Calgary’s 6-3 win against Vegas, so that’s an impressive four-point night overall. He now has 29 goals and 67 points in 69 games this season, lining himself up for a substantial second contract.

The Flames were so potent offensively, they deserve at least two of the top three spots. At least since no one else really produced on the same scale on Sunday.

As a bonus, there’s this remarkable photo from Getty Images, with also includes Brady Tkachuk, who’s basically unmistakable:

2. Michael Frolik

As is often the case with the three stars, your preference likely comes down to what you weigh the heaviest. It seems too boring to just reward the entire “3M Line” with all three stars, really, so we’re going to need to make a distinction here.

Again, Mikael Backlund has a strong case. He scored two goals and one assist, with his helper being a primary assist. All of those points came before Tkachuk’s empty-netter.

One of Frolik’s four assists were on that empty-netter, but … four assists, everyone. That’s quite impressive.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Frolik, as this four-point outburst ended what was a six-game pointless streak. Frolik has been a healthy scratch this season, and has generally struggled to convince Bill Peters that he should maintain the 3M-edness of “The 3M Line.” Nights like Sunday argue that, maybe, Peters should take the K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid) approach here.

3. Pheonix Copley

No goalie generated a shutout on Sunday, but there were some nice performances nonetheless.

Both Jaroslav Halak and Matt Murray provided strong performances in an exciting Penguins win against the Bruins, with Murray stopping 39 out of 41 shots. It’s tempting to give Murray something of a “weekend achievement” award after he made some astounding stops on Saturday, too.

Yet, Copley gets the slight nod. Copley made 33 out of 34 saves to help the Capitals beat the Jets on Sunday. As sparsely used as Copley is, he’s now on a five-game winning streak.

Highlight of the Night

From the great Sidney Crosby pass to the fantastic goal by Jake Guentzel, the GWG from the Penguins – Bruins game gets the nod:

Factoids:

Scores

FLA 6 – DET 1
WSH 3 – WPG 1
PIT 4 – BOS 2
CGY 6 – VGK 3
LAK 3 – ANA 2

Kings ride hot start to beat Ducks

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 12:53 AM EDT
While a loss would have given the Los Angeles Kings a better chance to improve their draft lottery odds, it’s easier to tell a team to tank than to actually endure that tedium and humiliation. Especially when you’re facing a hated, local rival like the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings broke a three-game losing streak and earned just their second win since Feb. 9 by beating the Ducks 3-2 on Sunday.

Los Angeles stormed out of the gate in this one, scoring all three of their goals during the first period. Dustin Brown and Kyle Clifford scored the first two Kings goals, but it was the eventual game-winner by Carl Grundstrom that feels the most significant.

Grundstrom, 21, now has a goal in each of his first two NHL games. He was a 2016 second-rounder (57th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and became a part of the Kings’ organization thanks to the Jake Muzzin trade.

As much as Sunday’s game was about holdover names like Jonathan Quick (18 saves), Los Angeles’ rebuild is about successfully pulling off this rebuild, so seeing positive signs from Grundstrom seems like a victory in itself.

Malcolm Subban penalized after getting in ref’s face arguing call

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
Malcolm Subban doesn’t get too many opportunities in net with Marc-Andre Fleury being the Golden Knights’ workhorse goalie, so he’s likely pushing hard to prove himself whenever he does start.

Maybe that partially explains why emotions got so high on Sunday night, as he repeatedly argued with officials after a goal counted against him despite what he believed to be goalie interference by Flames forward Mikael Backlund. Subban got in the official’s face to the point that he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and honestly, it’s easy to see why.

Check out how close things got, via the Sportsnet clip in the video above this post’s headline. Here’s hoping that Malcolm uses Listerine after hearing all about his brother P.K. Subban‘s mouthwashing travails.

Moments like these probably won’t help Subban get more opportunities, although with Vegas basically cemented to the third spot in the Pacific, someone should spell Fleury quite often down the stretch. (In my opinion, at least.)

About the only good news for Subban is that he did not yield a goal on the ensuing Flames power play.

Subban ended up allowing five goals (with 29 saves) as the Flames beat the Golden Knights 6-3, making Vegas’ first loss since acquiring Mark Stone at the trade deadline. Subban had been building up some solid starts (.921 save percentage or better in five games from Dec. 17 – Feb. 18), but now he’s struggling again, as he’s allowed five goals in both of his last appearances.

Penguins move up the ranks, hand Bruins a rare loss

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT
It would have been understandable – though painful – if the Penguins lost to the Bruins on Sunday. After all, Boston’s been red-hot lately, and Pittsburgh was likely pretty tired after a tough loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Well, if the Penguins were fatigued, they had a funny way of showing it.

Big win for Pittsburgh

The Penguins burst out of the gate with a goal 1:34 into Sunday’s game, and while the Bruins provided plenty of fight, Pittsburgh managed a key 4-2 win. This victory places the Penguins at third place in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points in 69 games played.

Pittsburgh’s likely focused on securing a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs first and foremost, but the Penguins at least are giving themselves a shot to move up the Metro ranks. Here’s an updated standings view for Pittsburgh:

Metro 1: Capitals: 41-21-7, 89 points, 69 games played, 37 regulation/OT wins
M2: Islanders: 39-22-7, 85 points, 68 GP, 35 ROW
M3: Penguins: 37-23-9, 83 points, 69 GP, 36 ROW

WC1: Hurricanes: 37-24-7, 81 points, 68 GP, 36 ROW
W2: Blue Jackets: 38-27-3, 79 points, 68 GP, 37 ROW

Ninth (out of playoffs): Canadiens: 38-27-3, 79 points, 69 GP, 34 ROW

With Columbus and Carolina holding a game in hand, Pittsburgh could easily still slide down to the wild-card ranks, and Montreal isn’t that far behind them outside of the top eight. Winning the Metro seems unlikely, and the Isles have more points and a game in hand on Pittsburgh, but there’s at least a shot at a round of home-ice for the Penguins.

How Bruins’ streak ended

The Bruins, meanwhile, kissed significant streaks goodbye on Sunday, as they had won six in a row and generated points in 19 straight before falling to the Penguins in regulation.

There were plenty of great moves (whether they resulted in goals or flashy saves) on Sunday, but the game-winner was the highlight, as Sidney Crosby‘s tremendous pass set up a slick finish by Jake Guentzel:

Matt Murray started back-to-back games for the Penguins on Sunday, a decision that clearly paid off for Pittsburgh. Both Murray and Halak made some tough saves, as players on both sides were denied some flashy chances.

The pace of this game was impressive for much of this bout, especially with the Penguins closing off a back-to-back set. Wins like these are important, and Pittsburgh played as if a lot was on the line.

WATCH LIVE: Kings at Ducks on NBCSN

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

No doubt about it, both the Ducks and Kings have seen prouder times.

Each team appears to be golf-course-bound once the 2018-19 regular season concludes, and some might argue that the true “winner” on Sunday will be the team that loses. After all, improving draft lottery odds might be a bigger deal than “playing for pride.”

But try telling that to players like Ryan Getzlaf and Anze Kopitar. For all we know, both the Kings and Ducks could look quite different once the 2019-20 season begins, so this is a chance to soak in these core groups as we know them.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks
Where: Honda Center
When: Sunday, March 10, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Kings-Ducks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS

Alex Iafallo — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown

Brendan LeipsicJeff CarterIlya Kovalchuk

Carl Grundstrom — Adrian KempeTyler Toffoli

Kyle CliffordTrevor Lewis — Jonny Brodzinski

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty

Alec MartinezSean Walker

Dion PhaneufMatt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

DUCKS

Max Jones — Ryan Getzlaf — Daniel Sprong

Rickard RakellAdam HenriqueTroy Terry

Nick RitchieDevin ShoreJakob Silfverberg

Derek GrantCarter RowneyCorey Perry

Hampus LindholmJosh Manson

Jacob Larsson — Cam Fowler

Jaycob Megna — Korbinian Holzer

Starting goalie: John Gibson

Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Brian Hayward (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Anaheim.

