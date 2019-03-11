Push for the Playoffs: Hurricanes look to keep climbing standings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Carolina Hurricanes have been on a roll over the last few weeks. Outside of an embarrassing 8-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, the ‘Canes have done a great job of collecting points in the standings. That loss to the Jets is the only one they’ve suffered in regulation since Feb. 21. You’d think that this recent surge would put them in a secure spot when it comes to the playoffs, but they haven’t locked anything up just yet.

As of right now, the Hurricanes are sitting in the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference thanks to their 81 points. They’re two points up on Columbus, who owns the second Wild Card spot, and two points up on Montreal, who is out of the postseason picture (Carolina has a game in hand).

Even though tonight’s matchup against Colorado is a non-conference game, it still looms large for both teams. The Avs have their own playoff battle going on, which means they need the points just as much as Carolina does.

Instead of looking behind them, the Hurricanes can also look ahead. Pittsburgh is simply two points ahead. A Carolina win in regulation or overtime would allow them to move in front of the Pens for third in the Metropolitan Division.

“It’s been the story of the year,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said after Saturday’s win over Nashville, per the News & Observer. “We’re a battling team. We’re working hard, but we’re making mistakes just like everyone else. We need big saves at key times, and that’s what we’ve been getting.”

Can the Hurricanes finally get back into the playoffs?

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Islanders vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Flames vs. Wild

Jets vs. Stars

Predators vs. Blues

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7:00 p.m. ET

Blue Jackets at Islanders , 7:00 p.m. ET

Senators at Flyers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Sharks at Wild, 8:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN, live stream)

Coyotes at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Hurricanes at Avalanche, 9:00 p.m. ET

Rangers at Oilers, 9:00 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Lightning – In

Bruins – 100 percent

Maple Leafs – 100 percent

Capitals – 99.7 percent

Islanders – 98.8 percent

Penguins – 96.7 percent

Hurricanes – 88.1 percent

Blue Jackets – 67.5 percent

Canadiens – 42.6 percent

Flyers – 5.4 percent

Panthers – 0.9 percent

Sabres – 0.3 percent

Rangers – 0 percent

Devils – Out

Red Wings – Out

Senators – Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Sharks – 100 percent

Flames – 100 percent

Jets – 100 percent

Predators – 99.5 percent

Golden Knights – 99 percent

Blues – 98.6 percent

Stars – 80 percent

Coyotes 44.3 percent

Wild – 40.3 percent

Avalanche – 34.6 percent

Oilers – 2 percent

Blackhawks – 1.7 percent

Canucks – 0.2 percent

Ducks – 0 percent

Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators – 18.5 percent*

Red Wings – 13.5 percent

Kings – 11.5 percent

Devils – 9.5 percent

Ducks – 8.5 percent

Canucks – 7.5 percent

Blackhawks – 6.5 percent

Oilers – 6 percent

Rangers – 5 percent

Sabres – 3.5 percent

Panthers – 3 percent

Avalanche – 2.5 percent

Wild – 2 percent

Flyers – 1.5 percent

Canadiens – 1 percent

(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 110 points

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 97 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 96 points

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 88 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 87 points

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 86 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 40 goals

Cam Atkinson, Blue Jackets – 38 goals

John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 38 goals

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks 37 goals

—

