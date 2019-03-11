More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: Renaming Conn Smythe Trophy; Binnington’s success

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• It took Jordan Binnington a while to get to the NHL, but now that he’s here he’s making the most of it. (NHL.com)

• Larry Brooks argues that the NHLPA should re-name the Conn Smyth Trophy after Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay. (New York Post)

• Can a regular guy stop a 98 mph slapper? A GQ staffer tried to and he chronicled the whole the thing. (GQ)

• The proposed renovations for PNC Arena in Carolina could cost $200 million. (News & Observer)

• J.T. Brown surprised a black girl hockey club by donating $3,000 to their GoFundMe page. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• Take an in-depth look at which teams have scoring depth and which teams don’t with the Win Column’s point share shells. (The Win Column)

• The people in charge of women’s hockey have to sort through their mess at this important time. (Sportsnet)

• Now that Michigan’s season is over, Quinn Hughes has signed his ELC with the Vancouver Canucks. [Canucks]

• Michael Leighton made his 500th appearance in the AHL. (The AHL)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi‘s defensive game hasn’t slipped as much as some people have suggested. (TSN)

• Les Canadiennes advanced to the Clarkson Cup Final by beating the Markham Thunder. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• The Predators made a great decision by keeping Dante Fabbro in their farm system. (Predlines)

Ryan McDonagh was named to the Minnesota state hockey tournament’s 75th anniversary team. (Tampa Bay Times)

Push for the Playoffs: Hurricanes look to keep climbing standings

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Carolina Hurricanes have been on a roll over the last few weeks. Outside of an embarrassing 8-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, the ‘Canes have done a great job of collecting points in the standings. That loss to the Jets is the only one they’ve suffered in regulation since Feb. 21. You’d think that this recent surge would put them in a secure spot when it comes to the playoffs, but they haven’t locked anything up just yet.

As of right now, the Hurricanes are sitting in the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference thanks to their 81 points. They’re two points up on Columbus, who owns the second Wild Card spot, and two points up on Montreal, who is out of the postseason picture (Carolina has a game in hand).

Even though tonight’s matchup against Colorado is a non-conference game, it still looms large for both teams. The Avs have their own playoff battle going on, which means they need the points just as much as Carolina does.

Instead of looking behind them, the Hurricanes can also look ahead. Pittsburgh is simply two points ahead. A Carolina win in regulation or overtime would allow them to move in front of the Pens for third in the Metropolitan Division.

“It’s been the story of the year,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said after Saturday’s win over Nashville, per the News & Observer. “We’re a battling team. We’re working hard, but we’re making mistakes just like everyone else. We need big saves at key times, and that’s what we’ve been getting.”

Can the Hurricanes finally get back into the playoffs?

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Islanders vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Flames vs. Wild
Jets vs. Stars
Predators vs. Blues
Sharks vs. Golden Knights

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Lightning at Maple Leafs, 7:00 p.m. ET
Blue Jackets at Islanders , 7:00 p.m. ET
Senators at Flyers, 7:00 p.m. ET
Sharks at Wild, 8:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN, live stream)
Coyotes at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET
Hurricanes at Avalanche, 9:00 p.m. ET
Rangers at Oilers, 9:00 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)
Lightning – In
Bruins – 100 percent
Maple Leafs – 100 percent
Capitals – 99.7 percent
Islanders – 98.8 percent
Penguins – 96.7 percent
Hurricanes – 88.1 percent
Blue Jackets – 67.5 percent
Canadiens – 42.6 percent
Flyers – 5.4 percent
Panthers – 0.9 percent
Sabres – 0.3 percent
Rangers – 0 percent
Devils – Out
Red Wings – Out
Senators – Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)
Sharks – 100 percent
Flames – 100 percent
Jets – 100 percent
Predators – 99.5 percent
Golden Knights – 99 percent
Blues – 98.6 percent
Stars – 80 percent
Coyotes 44.3 percent
Wild – 40.3 percent
Avalanche – 34.6 percent
Oilers – 2 percent
Blackhawks – 1.7 percent
Canucks – 0.2 percent
Ducks – 0 percent
Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators – 18.5 percent*
Red Wings – 13.5 percent
Kings – 11.5 percent
Devils – 9.5 percent
Ducks – 8.5 percent
Canucks – 7.5 percent
Blackhawks – 6.5 percent
Oilers – 6 percent
Rangers – 5 percent
Sabres – 3.5 percent
Panthers – 3 percent
Avalanche – 2.5 percent
Wild – 2 percent
Flyers – 1.5 percent
Canadiens – 1 percent
(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 110 points
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 97 points
Connor McDavid, Oilers – 96 points
Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 88 points
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 87 points
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 86 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 46 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 40 goals
Cam Atkinson, Blue Jackets – 38 goals
John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 38 goals
Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks 37 goals

The Buzzer: Matthew Tkachuk gets first hat trick before Keith did

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 2:04 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew generated his first NHL hat trick at age 21 … and 89 days. His father, Keith Tkachuk, generated his first hat trick at age 21, but at 209 days. Getting to that mark sooner than Keith? That’s impressive stuff.

Tkachuk’s third goal was an empty-netter, but he also had an assist in Calgary’s 6-3 win against Vegas, so that’s an impressive four-point night overall. He now has 29 goals and 67 points in 69 games this season, lining himself up for a substantial second contract.

The Flames were so potent offensively, they deserve at least two of the top three spots. At least since no one else really produced on the same scale on Sunday.

As a bonus, there’s this remarkable photo from Getty Images, with also includes Brady Tkachuk, who’s basically unmistakable:

via Getty Images

2. Michael Frolik

As is often the case with the three stars, your preference likely comes down to what you weigh the heaviest. It seems too boring to just reward the entire “3M Line” with all three stars, really, so we’re going to need to make a distinction here.

Again, Mikael Backlund has a strong case. He scored two goals and one assist, with his helper being a primary assist. All of those points came before Tkachuk’s empty-netter.

One of Frolik’s four assists were on that empty-netter, but … four assists, everyone. That’s quite impressive.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Frolik, as this four-point outburst ended what was a six-game pointless streak. Frolik has been a healthy scratch this season, and has generally struggled to convince Bill Peters that he should maintain the 3M-edness of “The 3M Line.” Nights like Sunday argue that, maybe, Peters should take the K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid) approach here.

3. Pheonix Copley

No goalie generated a shutout on Sunday, but there were some nice performances nonetheless.

Both Jaroslav Halak and Matt Murray provided strong performances in an exciting Penguins win against the Bruins, with Murray stopping 39 out of 41 shots. It’s tempting to give Murray something of a “weekend achievement” award after he made some astounding stops on Saturday, too.

Yet, Copley gets the slight nod. Copley made 33 out of 34 saves to help the Capitals beat the Jets on Sunday. As sparsely used as Copley is, he’s now on a five-game winning streak.

Highlight of the Night

From the great Sidney Crosby pass to the fantastic goal by Jake Guentzel, the GWG from the Penguins – Bruins game gets the nod:

Factoids:

Scores

FLA 6 – DET 1
WSH 3 – WPG 1
PIT 4 – BOS 2
CGY 6 – VGK 3
LAK 3 – ANA 2

Kings ride hot start to beat Ducks

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 12:53 AM EDT
While a loss would have given the Los Angeles Kings a better chance to improve their draft lottery odds, it’s easier to tell a team to tank than to actually endure that tedium and humiliation. Especially when you’re facing a hated, local rival like the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings broke a three-game losing streak and earned just their second win since Feb. 9 by beating the Ducks 3-2 on Sunday.

Los Angeles stormed out of the gate in this one, scoring all three of their goals during the first period. Dustin Brown and Kyle Clifford scored the first two Kings goals, but it was the eventual game-winner by Carl Grundstrom that feels the most significant.

Grundstrom, 21, now has a goal in each of his first two NHL games. He was a 2016 second-rounder (57th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and became a part of the Kings’ organization thanks to the Jake Muzzin trade.

As much as Sunday’s game was about holdover names like Jonathan Quick (18 saves), Los Angeles’ rebuild is about successfully pulling off this rebuild, so seeing positive signs from Grundstrom seems like a victory in itself.

Malcolm Subban penalized after getting in ref’s face arguing call

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
Malcolm Subban doesn’t get too many opportunities in net with Marc-Andre Fleury being the Golden Knights’ workhorse goalie, so he’s likely pushing hard to prove himself whenever he does start.

Maybe that partially explains why emotions got so high on Sunday night, as he repeatedly argued with officials after a goal counted against him despite what he believed to be goalie interference by Flames forward Mikael Backlund. Subban got in the official’s face to the point that he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and honestly, it’s easy to see why.

Check out how close things got, via the Sportsnet clip in the video above this post’s headline. Here’s hoping that Malcolm uses Listerine after hearing all about his brother P.K. Subban‘s mouthwashing travails.

via Sportsnet

Moments like these probably won’t help Subban get more opportunities, although with Vegas basically cemented to the third spot in the Pacific, someone should spell Fleury quite often down the stretch. (In my opinion, at least.)

About the only good news for Subban is that he did not yield a goal on the ensuing Flames power play.

Subban ended up allowing five goals (with 29 saves) as the Flames beat the Golden Knights 6-3, making Vegas’ first loss since acquiring Mark Stone at the trade deadline. Subban had been building up some solid starts (.921 save percentage or better in five games from Dec. 17 – Feb. 18), but now he’s struggling again, as he’s allowed five goals in both of his last appearances.

