PHT Morning Skate: Renaming Conn Smythe Trophy; Binnington’s success

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• It took Jordan Binnington a while to get to the NHL, but now that he’s here he’s making the most of it. (NHL.com)

• Larry Brooks argues that the NHLPA should re-name the Conn Smyth Trophy after Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay. (New York Post)

• Can a regular guy stop a 98 mph slapper? A GQ staffer tried to and he chronicled the whole the thing. (GQ)

• The proposed renovations for PNC Arena in Carolina could cost $200 million. (News & Observer)

• J.T. Brown surprised a black girl hockey club by donating $3,000 to their GoFundMe page. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• Take an in-depth look at which teams have scoring depth and which teams don’t with the Win Column’s point share shells. (The Win Column)

• The people in charge of women’s hockey have to sort through their mess at this important time. (Sportsnet)

• Now that Michigan’s season is over, Quinn Hughes has signed his ELC with the Vancouver Canucks. [Canucks]

• Michael Leighton made his 500th appearance in the AHL. (The AHL)

• Jesperi Kotkaniemi‘s defensive game hasn’t slipped as much as some people have suggested. (TSN)

• Les Canadiennes advanced to the Clarkson Cup Final by beating the Markham Thunder. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• The Predators made a great decision by keeping Dante Fabbro in their farm system. (Predlines)

• Ryan McDonagh was named to the Minnesota state hockey tournament’s 75th anniversary team. (Tampa Bay Times)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.