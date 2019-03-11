Malcolm Subban penalized after getting in ref’s face arguing call

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Malcolm Subban doesn’t get too many opportunities in net with Marc-Andre Fleury being the Golden Knights’ workhorse goalie, so he’s likely pushing hard to prove himself whenever he does start.

Maybe that partially explains why emotions got so high on Sunday night, as he repeatedly argued with officials after a goal counted against him despite what he believed to be goalie interference by Flames forward Mikael Backlund. Subban got in the official’s face to the point that he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and honestly, it’s easy to see why.

Check out how close things got, via the Sportsnet clip in the video above this post’s headline. Here’s hoping that Malcolm uses Listerine after hearing all about his brother P.K. Subban‘s mouthwashing travails.

Moments like these probably won’t help Subban get more opportunities, although with Vegas basically cemented to the third spot in the Pacific, someone should spell Fleury quite often down the stretch. (In my opinion, at least.)

.@AlysonLozoff asks assitant coach Ryan McGill about Subban's penalty and if the team needs to keep its emotions in check. McGill- "It goes without saying. It's common sense." — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 11, 2019

About the only good news for Subban is that he did not yield a goal on the ensuing Flames power play.

Subban ended up allowing five goals (with 29 saves) as the Flames beat the Golden Knights 6-3, making Vegas’ first loss since acquiring Mark Stone at the trade deadline. Subban had been building up some solid starts (.921 save percentage or better in five games from Dec. 17 – Feb. 18), but now he’s struggling again, as he’s allowed five goals in both of his last appearances.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.