Kings ride hot start to beat Ducks

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 12:53 AM EDT
While a loss would have given the Los Angeles Kings a better chance to improve their draft lottery odds, it’s easier to tell a team to tank than to actually endure that tedium and humiliation. Especially when you’re facing a hated, local rival like the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings broke a three-game losing streak and earned just their second win since Feb. 9 by beating the Ducks 3-2 on Sunday.

Los Angeles stormed out of the gate in this one, scoring all three of their goals during the first period. Dustin Brown and Kyle Clifford scored the first two Kings goals, but it was the eventual game-winner by Carl Grundstrom that feels the most significant.

Grundstrom, 21, now has a goal in each of his first two NHL games. He was a 2016 second-rounder (57th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and became a part of the Kings’ organization thanks to the Jake Muzzin trade.

As much as Sunday’s game was about holdover names like Jonathan Quick (18 saves), Los Angeles’ rebuild is about successfully pulling off this rebuild, so seeing positive signs from Grundstrom seems like a victory in itself.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Malcolm Subban penalized after getting in ref’s face arguing call

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
Malcolm Subban doesn’t get too many opportunities in net with Marc-Andre Fleury being the Golden Knights’ workhorse goalie, so he’s likely pushing hard to prove himself whenever he does start.

Maybe that partially explains why emotions got so high on Sunday night, as he repeatedly argued with officials after a goal counted against him despite what he believed to be goalie interference by Flames forward Mikael Backlund. Subban got in the official’s face to the point that he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and honestly, it’s easy to see why.

Check out how close things got, via the Sportsnet clip in the video above this post’s headline. Here’s hoping that Malcolm uses Listerine after hearing all about his brother P.K. Subban‘s mouthwashing travails.

via Sportsnet

Moments like these probably won’t help Subban get more opportunities, although with Vegas basically cemented to the third spot in the Pacific, someone should spell Fleury quite often down the stretch. (In my opinion, at least.)

About the only good news for Subban is that he did not yield a goal on the ensuing Flames power play.

Subban ended up allowing five goals (with 29 saves) as the Flames beat the Golden Knights 6-3, making Vegas’ first loss since acquiring Mark Stone at the trade deadline. Subban had been building up some solid starts (.921 save percentage or better in five games from Dec. 17 – Feb. 18), but now he’s struggling again, as he’s allowed five goals in both of his last appearances.

Penguins move up the ranks, hand Bruins a rare loss

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT
It would have been understandable – though painful – if the Penguins lost to the Bruins on Sunday. After all, Boston’s been red-hot lately, and Pittsburgh was likely pretty tired after a tough loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Well, if the Penguins were fatigued, they had a funny way of showing it.

Big win for Pittsburgh

The Penguins burst out of the gate with a goal 1:34 into Sunday’s game, and while the Bruins provided plenty of fight, Pittsburgh managed a key 4-2 win. This victory places the Penguins at third place in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points in 69 games played.

Pittsburgh’s likely focused on securing a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs first and foremost, but the Penguins at least are giving themselves a shot to move up the Metro ranks. Here’s an updated standings view for Pittsburgh:

Metro 1: Capitals: 41-21-7, 89 points, 69 games played, 37 regulation/OT wins
M2: Islanders: 39-22-7, 85 points, 68 GP, 35 ROW
M3: Penguins: 37-23-9, 83 points, 69 GP, 36 ROW

WC1: Hurricanes: 37-24-7, 81 points, 68 GP, 36 ROW
W2: Blue Jackets: 38-27-3, 79 points, 68 GP, 37 ROW

Ninth (out of playoffs): Canadiens: 38-27-3, 79 points, 69 GP, 34 ROW

With Columbus and Carolina holding a game in hand, Pittsburgh could easily still slide down to the wild-card ranks, and Montreal isn’t that far behind them outside of the top eight. Winning the Metro seems unlikely, and the Isles have more points and a game in hand on Pittsburgh, but there’s at least a shot at a round of home-ice for the Penguins.

How Bruins’ streak ended

The Bruins, meanwhile, kissed significant streaks goodbye on Sunday, as they had won six in a row and generated points in 19 straight before falling to the Penguins in regulation.

There were plenty of great moves (whether they resulted in goals or flashy saves) on Sunday, but the game-winner was the highlight, as Sidney Crosby‘s tremendous pass set up a slick finish by Jake Guentzel:

Matt Murray started back-to-back games for the Penguins on Sunday, a decision that clearly paid off for Pittsburgh. Both Murray and Halak made some tough saves, as players on both sides were denied some flashy chances.

The pace of this game was impressive for much of this bout, especially with the Penguins closing off a back-to-back set. Wins like these are important, and Pittsburgh played as if a lot was on the line.

WATCH LIVE: Kings at Ducks on NBCSN

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

No doubt about it, both the Ducks and Kings have seen prouder times.

Each team appears to be golf-course-bound once the 2018-19 regular season concludes, and some might argue that the true “winner” on Sunday will be the team that loses. After all, improving draft lottery odds might be a bigger deal than “playing for pride.”

But try telling that to players like Ryan Getzlaf and Anze Kopitar. For all we know, both the Kings and Ducks could look quite different once the 2019-20 season begins, so this is a chance to soak in these core groups as we know them.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks
Where: Honda Center
When: Sunday, March 10, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Kings-Ducks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS

Alex Iafallo — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown

Brendan LeipsicJeff CarterIlya Kovalchuk

Carl Grundstrom — Adrian KempeTyler Toffoli

Kyle CliffordTrevor Lewis — Jonny Brodzinski

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty

Alec MartinezSean Walker

Dion PhaneufMatt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

DUCKS

Max Jones — Ryan Getzlaf — Daniel Sprong

Rickard RakellAdam HenriqueTroy Terry

Nick RitchieDevin ShoreJakob Silfverberg

Derek GrantCarter RowneyCorey Perry

Hampus LindholmJosh Manson

Jacob Larsson — Cam Fowler

Jaycob Megna — Korbinian Holzer

Starting goalie: John Gibson

Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Brian Hayward (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Anaheim.

Ominous injury news for Blues’ Tarasenko

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
The St. Louis Blues got some bad news about Vladimir Tarasenko on Sunday, with the lingering question being: “How bad?”

The team announced that Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in 10 days after suffering an upper-body injury during Thursday’s 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

It’s possible that Tarasenko suffered the injury here, which would indicate that he might have hurt his right arm. Perhaps the Blues are waiting for the swelling to go down before checking in again on Tarasenko in 10 days?

Tarasenko already missed Saturday’s game for the Blues, which was a 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks. They’ll play their next game at home, but then the Blues must deal with a three-game road trip, so this isn’t the easiest time to lose Tarasenko — not that there’s ever really a great time to be without “Tank.”

On the bright side, the Blues are fairly comfortably placed in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (see The Push for the Playoffs), with the biggest threat here being that maybe St. Louis would slip from the Central’s third spot to a wild-card seed if they really struggle without Tarasenko.

Over 66 games, Tarasenko’s scored 28 goals and 58 points. He’s been especially effective lately, generating an impressive 26 points in 18 games since the Blues returned from the All-Star break. To state the obvious, the Blues would really like to get Tarasenko back by the postseason, preferably getting a few games in before the first round begins.

So far, the Blues have been going with a top line of Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, and Jaden Schwartz in Tarasenko’s absence. That’s not a bad combo, but either way, the Blues are hoping for better news in about a week-and-a-half.

