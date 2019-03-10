WATCH LIVE: Kings at Ducks on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
No doubt about it, both the Ducks and Kings have seen prouder times.
Each team appears to be golf-course-bound once the 2018-19 regular season concludes, and some might argue that the true “winner” on Sunday will be the team that loses. After all, improving draft lottery odds might be a bigger deal than “playing for pride.”
But try telling that to players like Ryan Getzlaf and Anze Kopitar. For all we know, both the Kings and Ducks could look quite different once the 2019-20 season begins, so this is a chance to soak in these core groups as we know them.

What: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks
Where: Honda Center
When: Sunday, March 10, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN

PROJECTED LINEUPS
KINGS
Alex Iafallo — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown
Brendan Leipsic — Jeff Carter – Ilya Kovalchuk
Carl Grundstrom — Adrian Kempe — Tyler Toffoli
Kyle Clifford — Trevor Lewis — Jonny Brodzinski
Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick
DUCKS
Max Jones — Ryan Getzlaf — Daniel Sprong
Rickard Rakell — Adam Henrique — Troy Terry
Nick Ritchie — Devin Shore — Jakob Silfverberg
Derek Grant — Carter Rowney — Corey Perry
Jacob Larsson — Cam Fowler
Jaycob Megna — Korbinian Holzer
Starting goalie: John Gibson
Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Brian Hayward (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Anaheim.
—
