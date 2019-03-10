WATCH LIVE: Bruins visit Penguins on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins have won 15 of their last 17 games, including each of their last six. They have earned a point in an incredible 19 straight games (15-0-4), the second-longest streak in team history (23 straight games in 1940-41). Their last regulation loss came on January 19 against the New York Rangers. It is the second straight season in which the Bruins had a point streak of 18-plus games, going 18 games without a regulation loss from December-January last season. The Bruins now have the second-best record in the NHL behind Tampa Bay.

After the Bruins’ last regulation loss on January 19, they sat in third place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind second-place Toronto and just one point above the second Wild Card in the East, which was held by the Penguins at the time. They currently sit in second place in the Atlantic, four points above third-place Toronto and 14 points above the second Wild Card.

The Penguins are coming off an important home-and-home against Columbus, which they split. After winning 3-0 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Pens lost 4-1 at Columbus on Saturday. With the Hurricanes winning on Saturday, Pittsburgh now sits in the first Wild Card in the East.

Despite losing against Columbus on Saturday, the Penguins have won three of their last four, and have earned points in 10 of their last 13 games (8-3-2). This is coming off the back of a run from January-February in which Pittsburgh lost eight of 11 games.

What: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

Where: PPG Paints Arena

When: Sunday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – Danton Heinen

Peter Cehlarik – David Krejci – Lee Stempniak

Sean Kuraly – Charlie Coyle – David Backes

Joakim Nordstrom – Noel Acciari – Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo

John Moore – Matt Grzelcyk

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Dominik Simon

Zach Aston-Reese – Evgeni Malkin – Phil Kessel

Jared McCann – Nick Bjugstad – Patric Hornqvist

Teddy Blueger – Matt Cullen – Garrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin – Zach Trotman

Jack Johnson – Justin Schultz

Marcus Pettersson – Erik Gudbranson

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp.