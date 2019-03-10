The Buzzer: Niederreiter keeps scoring; Atkinson lifts Blue Jackets into wildcard spot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. Nino Niederreiter, Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes were going to need a hell of a performance against the Nashville Predators to beat them a night after the Canes dropped an 8-1 decision against the Winnipeg Jets.

Playing the top two teams in the Central Division on consecutive days seems like an unfair lot in life, but the Hurricanes swept aside their embarrassing loss on Friday and putting together a fine display in a 5-3 win on Saturday, helping them stay in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Niederreiter led the way, scoring twice in the first period to declare Carolina’s intent. ‘El Nino’ has been lights out since he was traded to Raleigh from Minnesota. He has 11 goals and 10 assists in 22 games since the move.

2. Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets

With the Blue Jackets struggling recently, Atkinson used a four-letter word to explain that the team needed to screw it on straight and start winning again. After losing to the Penguins on Thursday, Columbus needed a bounceback to climb back into a playoff spot and they got just that, with Atkinson scoring twice in a 4-1 win as the Blue Jackets moved into the second and final wildcard in the Eastern Conference, level on points with the Montreal Canadiens (who lost on Saturday), who have an inferior number of ROWs.

Most goals in a season, @BlueJacketsNHL franchise history: 41 – Rick Nash in 2003-04

40 – Rick Nash in 2008-09

38 – @CamAtkinson13 in 2018-19

38 – Rick Nash in 2007-08 #NHLStats #PITvsCBJ pic.twitter.com/ImYmg8r6C7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 10, 2019

3. Philipp Grubauer, Colorado Avalanche

The Avs needed this one, if only to lift their spirits after the loss of Gabriel Landeskog for the remainder of the regular season.

Grubauer stood tall, making the 18 saves required of him in a 3-0 shutout of the Buffalo Sabres. The win moved the Avalanche to within two points of the final wildcard in the Western Conference.

It’s a long shot, especially with their captain lost to injury, but Nathan MacKinnon picked up the slack in this one, putting up points on all three goals to make sure Grubauer had the run support.

Highlights of the night

One of two incredible paddles saves by Matt Murray in Pittsburgh’s loss:

Scott Hartnell ceremonial faceoffs are the best ceremonial faceoffs:

When you get knocked down, always get back up:

Dirty pass, filthy goal:

So close…

Factoids

Sole possession of eighth place on the NHL’s all-time regular-season wins list now belongs to @GoldenKnights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. 🌸 #NHLStats #VGKvsVAN pic.twitter.com/0IpXt5H3KB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 10, 2019

The streak continues. David Krejci scored the go-ahead goal with 44.7 seconds left in regulation as the @NHLBruins swept their six-game homestand, improved to 10-0-0 in their last 10 outings at TD Garden and extended their overall point streak to 19 contests (15-0-4). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/BHvmGnSXVO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 10, 2019

Joe Thornton of the @SanJoseSharks recorded his 1,467th career regular-season point (411-1,056—1,467 in 1,552 GP) to tie Stan Mikita (541-926—1,467 in 1,396 GP) for 14th place on the NHL’s all-time list. https://t.co/j1IyEZn0LW #NHLStats #STLvsSJS pic.twitter.com/cZjIbzcOyV — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 9, 2019

Connor McDavid has 302 points on 659 #LetsGoOilers goals since 2016-17 (45.8%). That is the highest % of team goals involved in over that span — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 9, 2019

Scores

Avalanche 3, Sabres 0

Sharks 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Maple Leafs 3, Oilers 2

Bruins 3, Senators 2

Lightning 3, Red Wings 2

Flyers 5, Islanders 2

Rangers 4, Devils 2

Blue Jackets 4, Penguins 1

Coyotes 4, Kings 2

Hurricanes 5, Predators 3

Blackhawks 2, Stars 1

Golden Knights 6, Canucks 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck