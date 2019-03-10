The 2019 Minnesota All-Hockey Hair Team doesn’t disappoint

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The beginning of March means that it’s Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament time. That also means it’s time for an annual rite of spring and tradition like no other: the 2019 All-Hockey Hair Team.

For those new to this tradition, John King, a Minneapolis native has put together this montage of the best flow in the tournament for a decade. It didn’t take long for them to blow up, and even ESPN did a feature on how King and his family put together the videos back in 2016.

King also uses the videos to raise money for the Hendrickson Foundation, which supports special, sled, and military hockey in Minnesota.

Sadly, as King announces in the 2019 edition, it’s his final one. So on that note, let’s check out the finest lettuce in Minne-flow-ta:

Two of the heavenly manes featured stood out to us:

“The lion’s mane from Coleraine.” This younger version of Tuukka Rask didn’t need to do anything other than stare into the camera and let his flow do the work.

“The railroad baron,” by Teagan Kamm of New Ulm. This is a solid decision on his part, not only to ensure the business in the front/party in the back look, but also get the lines in the side right, as well as construct the sweet facial foliage.

How many NHLers wish they could grow facial hair like that come playoff time?

Hopefully King rethinks his All-Hockey Hair Team retirement and comes back for the 2020 version, or at least gives us a best-of-the-best flow-nale with the greatest manes the Minnesota State High School Tournament has ever seen.

————

