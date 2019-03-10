Stone scores first for Golden Knights in goal-fest first period

Mark Stone had six goals in his final six games with the Ottawa Senators prior to his departure to Vegas on trade deadline day.
But heading into Saturday night, he had nothing but a couple of assists in his first five games with his new club, one he will be with for quite some time after signing and eight-year deal to stay with the team.
The goal drought ended early in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks, however, as Stone cleaned up the trash in front of the opposing goal to grab his first market in the black and gold threads.
By the time the period was through, the Golden Knight had fired five past Jacob Markstrom, who was chased at the 14:17 mark of the frame. Stone picked up an assist on Paul Stastny‘s goal for his first multipoint game.
Vegas hasn’t seemed to need Stone scoring lately — they’ve won five straight and are well on their way to No. 6. But with $76 million invested in him now for a long time to come, it’s good to see him get back in the scoring column.
The Hurricanes were going to need a hell of a performance against the Nashville Predators to beat them a night after the Canes dropped an 8-1 decision against the Winnipeg Jets.
Playing the top two teams in the Central Division on consecutive days seems like an unfair lot in life, but the Hurricanes swept aside their embarrassing loss on Friday and putting together a fine display in a 5-3 win on Saturday, helping them stay in third place in the Metropolitan Division.
Niederreiter led the way, scoring twice in the first period to declare Carolina’s intent. ‘El Nino’ has been lights out since he was traded to Raleigh from Minnesota. He has 11 goals and 10 assists in 22 games since the move.
With the Blue Jackets struggling recently, Atkinson used a four-letter word to explain that the team needed to screw it on straight and start winning again. After losing to the Penguins on Thursday, Columbus needed a bounceback to climb back into a playoff spot and they got just that, with Atkinson scoring twice in a 4-1 win as the Blue Jackets moved into the second and final wildcard in the Eastern Conference, level on points with the Montreal Canadiens (who lost on Saturday), who have an inferior number of ROWs.
David Krejci scored the go-ahead goal with 44.7 seconds left in regulation as the @NHLBruins swept their six-game homestand, improved to 10-0-0 in their last 10 outings at TD Garden and extended their overall point streak to 19 contests (15-0-4). #NHLStatspic.twitter.com/BHvmGnSXVO
Johnny Boychuk made a vow to Jakub Voracek as he was skating off the ice following a devastating interference hit from the latter on Saturday night in Long Island.
“I will get you,” he appeared to mouth at Voracek, who was already in the penalty box for his early third-period transgression.
Moments earlier, Boychuk was pinching in from the point to try and win a loose puck heading in Voracek’s direction. Boychuk never made it to the puck thanks to Voracek, who saw Boychuk coming and laid some nasty interference on him.
The hit itself appeared high and Boychuk’s left shoulder appeared to bounce off the ice, causing him to lay there for quite some time as held it, grimacing in pain.
You can see the hit here and Boychuk’s reaction once he was back up on his feet being helped off the ice.
Voracek was assessed a five-minute major for interference while Boychuk never returned to the game.
Scott Mayfield went after Voracek once his time in the sin bin was up, but it instant melee that ensued mean there was no retribution. Mayfield was handed 10-minute misconduct, rendering his night over with less than 10 minutes left in the game.
The hit was unnecessary at best, with the Flyers up 5-1 in a game they’d end up winning 5-2. Of course, the counterpoint to this is Boychuk was flying in Voracek’s direction and Voracek was just bracing for impact. Either way, there’s a good chance the league takes a look at this one, given the scenario and the injury, right?
Boychuk, providing he’s healthy, will have his chance to seek vegeance as these two teams play each other on March 23 in their final meeting of the season.
It took Vincent Lecavalier a full 82 games to hit 108 points, which was a Tampa Bay Lightning record heading into Saturday night.
Nikita Kucherov needed just 68 games to match that earlier this week, and on Saturday night in game No. 69, Kucherov passed the man whose number is retired and hangs in the rafters at the Amalie Arena.
Of course, Kucherov entered his name at the top of the record book with his 32nd goal of the season.
He’d score his 33rd later in the game, which ended up being the game winner.
Kucherov continues to build on his career-year. His 110 points are obviously a career-high. So, too, are his 77 assists. He’s seven goals from matching his total of 40 from two years ago. The way his season is going, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him hit the career-high hat trick.