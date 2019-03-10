More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Sabres’ Eichel, Flyers’ Voracek get two-game suspensions

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT
The NHL handed out two-game suspensions to Jack Eichel and Jakub Voracek on Sunday.

Eichel’s suspension

In Eichel’s case, it was a high hit on Carl Soderberg from Saturday’s 3-0 win for the Colorado Avalanche against Eichel’s Buffalo Sabres. Eichel received a two-minute minor penalty for an illegal hit to the head during the game itself.

Here’s the league explanation for Eichel’s two-gamer:

Voracek is/was not happy

Meanwhile, Voracek received a five-minute major, and now this two-game suspension, for a hit on Johnny Boychuk from the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. (You can see the hit and more in the video above this post’s headline.)

After the game, Voracek had quite the comment for Boychuk, stemming in part from an incident between the Islanders defenseman and Nolan Patrick.

“He’s pointing at me like it’s WrestleMania or something,” Voracek said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Sam Carchidi. “Come on, it’s a hockey game. This is a guy who was sucker-punching 19-year-old Nolan Patrick last year at the end of the game, and he’s going to do that. Give me a break.”

Voracek’s response to the two-game suspension was similarly entertaining:

Maybe Voracek can team up with Gritty against Elias and Boychuk at “Wrestlemania?” There’s certainly some “heat” in the feud between Voracek and Boychuk, if you will.

Ominous injury news for Blues’ Tarasenko

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
The St. Louis Blues got some bad news about Vladimir Tarasenko on Sunday, with the lingering question being: “How bad?”

The team announced that Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in 10 days after suffering an upper-body injury during Thursday’s 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

It’s possible that Tarasenko suffered the injury here, which would indicate that he might have hurt his right arm. Perhaps the Blues are waiting for the swelling to go down before checking in again on Tarasenko in 10 days?

Tarasenko already missed Saturday’s game for the Blues, which was a 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks. They’ll play their next game at home, but then the Blues must deal with a three-game road trip, so this isn’t the easiest time to lose Tarasenko — not that there’s ever really a great time to be without “Tank.”

On the bright side, the Blues are fairly comfortably placed in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (see The Push for the Playoffs), with the biggest threat here being that maybe St. Louis would slip from the Central’s third spot to a wild-card seed if they really struggle without Tarasenko.

Over 66 games, Tarasenko’s scored 28 goals and 58 points. He’s been especially effective lately, generating an impressive 26 points in 18 games since the Blues returned from the All-Star break. To state the obvious, the Blues would really like to get Tarasenko back by the postseason, preferably getting a few games in before the first round begins.

So far, the Blues have been going with a top line of Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, and Jaden Schwartz in Tarasenko’s absence. That’s not a bad combo, but either way, the Blues are hoping for better news in about a week-and-a-half.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins visit Penguins on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyMar 10, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins have won 15 of their last 17 games, including each of their last six. They have earned a point in an incredible 19 straight games (15-0-4), the second-longest streak in team history (23 straight games in 1940-41). Their last regulation loss came on January 19 against the New York Rangers. It is the second straight season in which the Bruins had a point streak of 18-plus games, going 18 games without a regulation loss from December-January last season. The Bruins now have the second-best record in the NHL behind Tampa Bay.

After the Bruins’ last regulation loss on January 19, they sat in third place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind second-place Toronto and just one point above the second Wild Card in the East, which was held by the Penguins at the time. They currently sit in second place in the Atlantic, four points above third-place Toronto and 14 points above the second Wild Card.

The Penguins are coming off an important home-and-home against Columbus, which they split. After winning 3-0 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Pens lost 4-1 at Columbus on Saturday. With the Hurricanes winning on Saturday, Pittsburgh now sits in the first Wild Card in the East.

Despite losing against Columbus on Saturday, the Penguins have won three of their last four, and have earned points in 10 of their last 13 games (8-3-2). This is coming off the back of a run from January-February in which Pittsburgh lost eight of 11 games.

What: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: Sunday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDanton Heinen
Peter CehlarikDavid Krejci – Lee Stempniak
Sean KuralyCharlie CoyleDavid Backes
Joakim NordstromNoel AcciariChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
John MooreMatt Grzelcyk

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

PENGUINS
Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyDominik Simon
Zach Aston-ReeseEvgeni MalkinPhil Kessel
Jared McCannNick BjugstadPatric Hornqvist
Teddy BluegerMatt CullenGarrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin – Zach Trotman
Jack JohnsonJustin Schultz
Marcus PetterssonErik Gudbranson

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp.

Hockey Hall of Famer Howell, Rangers games leader, dies at 86

Associated PressMar 10, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Harry Howell, who played the most games in New York Rangers’ history, has died. He was 86.

Howell died Saturday night. He had been living at an assisted care facility near his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario.

A seven-time All-Star, Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69 and had his No. 3 retired by the team. He also played in the NHL for the Oakland/California Golden Seals and Los Angeles before finishing in the World Hockey Association.

Known for his smart, steady play, ”Harry the Horse” won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 1966-67. He finished with 94 goals and 324 assists in the NHL and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1979.

Howell also coached for the Minnesota North Stars and scouted for Edmonton.

”The National Hockey League mourns the passing of legendary defenseman, consummate professional, and Hockey Hall of Famer Harry Howell,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

The NHL said Howell’s wife, Marilyn, died last month.

NHL on NBCSN: Anaheim looking to build off recent success vs. Kings

By Scott BilleckMar 10, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Battle of the Bottom Feeders will feature the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

The Kings sit dead last in the Western Conference while the Ducks come in at the 14th spot, one better than their Sunday night foes. Both teams have struggled mightily to score this year, too, with Anaheim dead last with 156 goals for and Los Angeles only three tallies better at 159.

Still, the Ducks haven’t packed it in yet. They’ve won three of their past four outings after losing five straight and came off a monster 8-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday for their highest single-game goal count of the season.

The Canadiens started Carey Price in that game and the Ducks saw that as bulletin board material.

“They saved [Price] for tonight, so we took that as a challenge,” Adam Henrique said after the game. “You never want to be the team that somebody thinks they can come into your building and win.”

Ryan Getzlaf will be featured on Star Sunday for the Ducks. His team’s struggles have been mirrored in his own play this season, with no goals in his past 10 games and just two in his past 29.

For the Kings, any win will be a welcomed change as they come into Sunday losers of 13 of their past 14 (1-9-4), including six straight.

This will be the first season since 2003-04 that neither of these teams has made the playoffs and the Kings haven’t won a playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014. Los Angeles has missed the playoffs in two of the past four seasons.

The addition of 35-year-old Ilya Kovalchuk, who signed a 3-year, $18.75M contract in July ($6.25M AAV), hasn’t panned out as intended. The Russian has just 30 points in 57 games this season (14 goals, 16 assists). He has just one goal in his past eight games.

Drew Doughty will be the Kings’ representative on Star Sunday. He’s second in the NHL averaging 26:50 time on ice per game this season. His plus/minus rating has seen a whopping 53 point swing this season, going from plus-23 last year to minus-30 this season.

Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Brian Hayward (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Anaheim.

