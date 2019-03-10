Push for the Playoffs: Jets looking to add some cushion to Central Division lead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The lead for the Central Division has flip-flopped back and forth lately, but the Winnipeg Jets can begin to distance themselves from the Nashville Predators with a win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Winnipeg holds three games in hand over the Predators and a one-point lead in the Central. With Nashville dropping a 5-3 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (a team the Jets walloped 8-1 the night before), the Jets can add a bit of cushioning to their lead with a win.

Neither team has looked like it’s wanted to take the bull by the horns. Winnipeg has just four wins in their past 10 games and Nashville has only done one better. St. Louis, whose charge has put them in third place, have also cooled off (although they have two games in hand on the Predators and are four points back of Nashville, with both teams level on ROWs).

Winnipeg’s offensive onslaught on Friday night in Raleigh was a game Jets fans were wondering had gone. The once dominant Jets have hit a snag recent weeks, but are now winners of three of their past four games. Patrik Laine has found his game again and Blake Wheeler has traded his assist stick in for a goalscorer’s one.

Winnipeg’s strength of schedule is one of the worst down the stretch. This week alone, the Jets play Washington today, San Jose Tuesday, Boston on Thursday and Calgary Saturday. Every one of those teams is in a high-ranked playoff position.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Eastern Conference

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Penguins

Islanders vs. Hurricanes

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Western Conference

Sharks vs. Wild

Jets vs. Stars

Flames vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Red Wings vs. Panthers (5 p.m. ET)

Jets vs. Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

Bruins vs. Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET — WATCH LIVE on NBCSN)

Golden Knights vs. Flames (9:30 p.m. ET)

Kings vs. Ducks (10 p.m. ET — WATCH LIVE on NBCSN)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Tampa Bay Lightning — Clinched

Boston Bruins — 100 percent

Toronto Maple Leafs — 100 percent

Washington Capitals — 99.4 percent

New York Islanders — 98.9 percent

Pittsburgh Penguins — 94.2 percent

Carolina Hurricanes — 88.7 percent

Columbus Blue Jackets — 68.1 percent

Montreal Canadiens — 44.1 percent

Philadelphia Flyers — 5.8 percent

Florida Panthers — 0.6 percent

Buffalo Sabres — 0.3 percent

New York Rangers — 0.0 percent

Detroit Red Wings — 0.0 percent

New Jersey Devils — Out

Ottawa Senators — Out

Western Conference

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Calgary Flames — 100 percent

San Jose Sharks — 100 percent

Winnipeg Jets — 100 percent

Nashville Predators — 99.5 percent

Vegas Golden Knights — 98.9 percent

St. Louis Blues — 98.6 percent

Dallas Stars — 80.2 percent

Arizona Coyotes — 44.5 percent

Minnesota Wild — 40.2 percent

Colorado Avalanche — 34.3 percent

Edmonton Oilers — 2 percent

Chicago Blackhawks — 1.7 percent

Vancouver Canucks — 0.2 percent

Anaheim Ducks — 0.0 percent

Los Angeles Kings — 0.0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Ottawa Senators — 18.5 percent*

Los Angeles Kings — 13.5 percent

Detroit Red Wings — 11.5 percent

New Jersey Devils — 9.5 percent

Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent

Vancouver Canucks — 7.5 percent

Chicago Blackhawks — 6.5 percent

Edmonton Oilers — 6 percent

New York Rangers — 5 percent

Buffalo Sabres — 3.5 percent

Florida Panthers — 3 percent

Colorado Avalanche — 2.5 percent

Minnesota Wild — 2 percent

Philadelphia Flyers — 1.5 percent

Montreal Canadiens — 1 percent

(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 110 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 97 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 96 points

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 87 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche — 87 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 40 goals

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets — 38 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 38 goals

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck