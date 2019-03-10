More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Penguins move up the ranks, hand Bruins a rare loss

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT
It would have been understandable – though painful – if the Penguins lost to the Bruins on Sunday. After all, Boston’s been red-hot lately, and Pittsburgh was likely pretty tired after a tough loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Well, if the Penguins were fatigued, they had a funny way of showing it.

Big win for Pittsburgh

The Penguins burst out of the gate with a goal 1:34 into Sunday’s game, and while the Bruins provided plenty of fight, Pittsburgh managed a key 4-2 win. This victory places the Penguins at third place in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points in 69 games played.

Pittsburgh’s likely focused on securing a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs first and foremost, but the Penguins at least are giving themselves a shot to move up the Metro ranks. Here’s an updated standings view for Pittsburgh:

Metro 1: Capitals: 41-21-7, 89 points, 69 games played, 37 regulation/OT wins
M2: Islanders: 39-22-7, 85 points, 68 GP, 35 ROW
M3: Penguins: 37-23-9, 83 points, 69 GP, 36 ROW

WC1: Hurricanes: 37-24-7, 81 points, 68 GP, 36 ROW
W2: Blue Jackets: 38-27-3, 79 points, 68 GP, 37 ROW

Ninth (out of playoffs): Canadiens: 38-27-3, 79 points, 69 GP, 34 ROW

With Columbus and Carolina holding a game in hand, Pittsburgh could easily still slide down to the wild-card ranks, and Montreal isn’t that far behind them outside of the top eight. Winning the Metro seems unlikely, and the Isles have more points and a game in hand on Pittsburgh, but there’s at least a shot at a round of home-ice for the Penguins.

How Bruins’ streak ended

The Bruins, meanwhile, kissed significant streaks goodbye on Sunday, as they had won six in a row and generated points in 19 straight before falling to the Penguins in regulation.

There were plenty of great moves (whether they resulted in goals or flashy saves) on Sunday, but the game-winner was the highlight, as Sidney Crosby‘s tremendous pass set up a slick finish by Jake Guentzel:

Matt Murray started back-to-back games for the Penguins on Sunday, a decision that clearly paid off for Pittsburgh. Both Murray and Halak made some tough saves, as players on both sides were denied some flashy chances.

The pace of this game was impressive for much of this bout, especially with the Penguins closing off a back-to-back set. Wins like these are important, and Pittsburgh played as if a lot was on the line.

WATCH LIVE: Kings at Ducks on NBCSN

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

No doubt about it, both the Ducks and Kings have seen prouder times.

Each team appears to be golf-course-bound once the 2018-19 regular season concludes, and some might argue that the true “winner” on Sunday will be the team that loses. After all, improving draft lottery odds might be a bigger deal than “playing for pride.”

But try telling that to players like Ryan Getzlaf and Anze Kopitar. For all we know, both the Kings and Ducks could look quite different once the 2019-20 season begins, so this is a chance to soak in these core groups as we know them.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks
Where: Honda Center
When: Sunday, March 10, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Kings-Ducks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS

Alex Iafallo — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown

Brendan LeipsicJeff CarterIlya Kovalchuk

Carl Grundstrom — Adrian KempeTyler Toffoli

Kyle CliffordTrevor Lewis — Jonny Brodzinski

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty

Alec MartinezSean Walker

Dion PhaneufMatt Roy

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

DUCKS

Max Jones — Ryan Getzlaf — Daniel Sprong

Rickard RakellAdam HenriqueTroy Terry

Nick RitchieDevin ShoreJakob Silfverberg

Derek GrantCarter RowneyCorey Perry

Hampus LindholmJosh Manson

Jacob Larsson — Cam Fowler

Jaycob Megna — Korbinian Holzer

Starting goalie: John Gibson

Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Brian Hayward (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Anaheim.

Ominous injury news for Blues’ Tarasenko

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
The St. Louis Blues got some bad news about Vladimir Tarasenko on Sunday, with the lingering question being: “How bad?”

The team announced that Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in 10 days after suffering an upper-body injury during Thursday’s 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

It’s possible that Tarasenko suffered the injury here, which would indicate that he might have hurt his right arm. Perhaps the Blues are waiting for the swelling to go down before checking in again on Tarasenko in 10 days?

Tarasenko already missed Saturday’s game for the Blues, which was a 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks. They’ll play their next game at home, but then the Blues must deal with a three-game road trip, so this isn’t the easiest time to lose Tarasenko — not that there’s ever really a great time to be without “Tank.”

On the bright side, the Blues are fairly comfortably placed in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (see The Push for the Playoffs), with the biggest threat here being that maybe St. Louis would slip from the Central’s third spot to a wild-card seed if they really struggle without Tarasenko.

Over 66 games, Tarasenko’s scored 28 goals and 58 points. He’s been especially effective lately, generating an impressive 26 points in 18 games since the Blues returned from the All-Star break. To state the obvious, the Blues would really like to get Tarasenko back by the postseason, preferably getting a few games in before the first round begins.

So far, the Blues have been going with a top line of Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, and Jaden Schwartz in Tarasenko’s absence. That’s not a bad combo, but either way, the Blues are hoping for better news in about a week-and-a-half.

Sabres’ Eichel, Flyers’ Voracek get two-game suspensions

By James O'BrienMar 10, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

The NHL handed out two-game suspensions to Jack Eichel and Jakub Voracek on Sunday.

Eichel’s suspension

In Eichel’s case, it was a high hit on Carl Soderberg from Saturday’s 3-0 win for the Colorado Avalanche against Eichel’s Buffalo Sabres. Eichel received a two-minute minor penalty for an illegal hit to the head during the game itself.

Here’s the league explanation for Eichel’s two-gamer:

Voracek is/was not happy

Meanwhile, Voracek received a five-minute major, and now this two-game suspension, for a hit on Johnny Boychuk from the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. (You can see the hit and more in the video above this post’s headline.)

After the game, Voracek had quite the comment for Boychuk, stemming in part from an incident between the Islanders defenseman and Nolan Patrick.

“He’s pointing at me like it’s WrestleMania or something,” Voracek said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Sam Carchidi. “Come on, it’s a hockey game. This is a guy who was sucker-punching 19-year-old Nolan Patrick last year at the end of the game, and he’s going to do that. Give me a break.”

Voracek’s response to the two-game suspension was similarly entertaining:

Maybe Voracek can team up with Gritty against Elias and Boychuk at “Wrestlemania?” There’s certainly some “heat” in the feud between Voracek and Boychuk, if you will.

WATCH LIVE: Bruins visit Penguins on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyMar 10, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins have won 15 of their last 17 games, including each of their last six. They have earned a point in an incredible 19 straight games (15-0-4), the second-longest streak in team history (23 straight games in 1940-41). Their last regulation loss came on January 19 against the New York Rangers. It is the second straight season in which the Bruins had a point streak of 18-plus games, going 18 games without a regulation loss from December-January last season. The Bruins now have the second-best record in the NHL behind Tampa Bay.

After the Bruins’ last regulation loss on January 19, they sat in third place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind second-place Toronto and just one point above the second Wild Card in the East, which was held by the Penguins at the time. They currently sit in second place in the Atlantic, four points above third-place Toronto and 14 points above the second Wild Card.

The Penguins are coming off an important home-and-home against Columbus, which they split. After winning 3-0 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Pens lost 4-1 at Columbus on Saturday. With the Hurricanes winning on Saturday, Pittsburgh now sits in the first Wild Card in the East.

Despite losing against Columbus on Saturday, the Penguins have won three of their last four, and have earned points in 10 of their last 13 games (8-3-2). This is coming off the back of a run from January-February in which Pittsburgh lost eight of 11 games.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: Sunday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Bruins-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDanton Heinen
Peter CehlarikDavid Krejci – Lee Stempniak
Sean KuralyCharlie CoyleDavid Backes
Joakim NordstromNoel AcciariChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
John MooreMatt Grzelcyk

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

PENGUINS
Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyDominik Simon
Zach Aston-ReeseEvgeni MalkinPhil Kessel
Jared McCannNick BjugstadPatric Hornqvist
Teddy BluegerMatt CullenGarrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin – Zach Trotman
Jack JohnsonJustin Schultz
Marcus PetterssonErik Gudbranson

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp.