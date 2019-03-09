More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Barkov’s record-setting game; Holtby still hot

By Scott BilleckMar 9, 2019, 1:05 AM EST
Three stars

1. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Barkov had a heck of a night, producing five assists and getting in on five of the Panthers’ six goals in the game.

And here’s one of Barkov’s apples:

2. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Holtby just wins these days, and it’s certainly helping the Washington Capitals keep pace with the New York Islanders.

Washington’s No. 1 netminder recorded his third shutout of the season in a 25-save effort against the New Jersey Devils, his fifth straight win — and Washington’s six straight triumph as they regained top spot in the hotly-contested Metropolitan Division.

3. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

It was Ehlers streaking through the Carolina Hurricanes zone that found Kevin Hayes some space and set up the first goal for the Winnipeg Jets in a landslide 8-1.

Ehlers set the tone early in the game with his assist just 2:58 into the game. By the end of the period, Hayes returned the favor, finding Ehlers for his first goal of the game and 17th of the season. Ehlers would cap off his three-point night with an assist with 19 seconds remaining in the game.

The 23-year-old did this all in 12:25.

Highlights of the night

Kevin Hayes batted 1.000 on Friday:

Barkov’s record-setting assist:

Max Jones‘ first NHL goal:

Connor:

Factoids

Scores

Panthers 6, Wild 2
Capitals 3, Devils 0
Jets 8, Hurricanes 1
Ducks 8, Canadiens 2

Panthers’ Barkov explodes for five assists, sets franchise record

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2019, 9:50 PM EST
Aleksander Barkov was already having a remarkable season for the Florida Panthers prior to Friday night.

His five-assist effort against the Minnesota Wild just added another chapter to the tale he’ll be able to tell and another passage in the Panthers’ history book.

You see, five assists are the most any one Panther has ever recorded in a game. Barkov was magical, his hands in on five of Florida’s six goals in a 6-2 win, including four primary apples.

Barkov came into Friday with 70 points, eight back of his career-high. He’s now just three off 78-point season he had last year. His 29 goals this season were already one more than his previous career-high, and his 46 assists now are five shy of the 51 he has last season.

The Finn has scored some ridiculous goals this year, too.

The Panthers, nine points out of a playoff spot coming into the night, chased Devan Dubnyk after one period. Jonathan Huberdeau had four points, Evgeni Dadonov had three assists, and MacKenzie Weegar and Mike Matheson each had a brace.

Sam Montembeault, making his second NHL start, picked up his first NHL win after stopping 25 shots.

This weird thing also happened:

Erik Karlsson could miss significant time, but expects to be playoff-ready

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 8, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
The San Jose Sharks hope to win the Pacific Division, but it sounds like they’ll have to beat out the Calgary Flames for the division title without Erik Karlsson for much — if not all — of that run.

According to The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz, Karlsson provided an optimistic update about the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but a pessimistic one about the remainder of the regular season. Granted, both Karlsson and Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer hope that Karlsson can at least return for a few games before the postseason begins.

This update follows word from March 4 that the Sharks were being “extra cautious” with Karlsson’s lower-body/groin injury issues, which came after a Feb. 26 PHT post advised the Sharks do tread lightly.

Karlsson’s been struggling with this nagging issue for quite some time, so here’s hoping that he can heal up by early April. Resting up definitely makes the most sense here, but it doesn’t guarantee that Karlsson will truly be “100 percent” for when the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Losing Karlsson for a few weeks definitely stings, especially since the Sharks face a challenge in passing the Flames. If San Jose falls short, they’d have to deal with what could be a menacing first-round opponent in the Vegas Golden Knights.

A groin injury can be a hassle for just about any NHL player, yet it’s especially annoying for a player as mobile as Karlsson. Then again, Karlsson wasn’t exactly at full-strength during the Senators’ unlikely run within one goal of an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, either, and he was still an all-world presence for Ottawa.

That’s a comforting thought for the Sharks, but they’d obviously prefer that Karlsson be as close to his peak self during the postseason. Getting Karlsson’s best isn’t just key for the next playoff run, but also regarding his future as a pending unrestricted free agent.

And, no doubt, it would be a lot more fun for hockey fans, in general, to see this loaded Sharks team approach its ceiling with Karlsson in an ideal state. Here’s hoping it all works out that way, then.

With Landeskog out 4-6 weeks, Avs’ playoff hopes look bleak

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 8, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
The odds were already against the Colorado Avalanche in their push to make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now they’re going to need to try to make up ground without their captain.

The Avs announced that Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Colorado’s final game of the 2018-19 season takes place on April 6, so Landeskog would need to recover faster than the lower end of that injury window to play again during the regular season. As you can see from The Push for the Playoffs, the Avalanche are currently ranked 10th in the West with 70 points, leaving them four behind the Minnesota Wild for the second wild-card spot.

Landeskog isn’t on the same level as the Avalanche’s dynamic duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but the sturdy Swede nonetheless brings a useful mix of skill and physicality to the table. Landeskog already collected a career-high of 69 points in 68 games this season, so this is a huge loss for the top-heavy Avalanche.

Rantanen saw Landeskog get injured in a collision with Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop.

“I was right behind him when it happened,” Rantanen said, via NHL.com. “I think Bishop kind of tackled him behind the net, and that’s where he got hurt. I hope it’s nothing serious and we get our captain back in the lineup.”

It didn’t look like an enormous bump, but sometimes innocuous-looking hits can cause injuries, or aggravate previous ones. No doubt, this really hurts the Avalanche.

Golden Knights, Capitals quietly on another crash course for Stanley Cup Final

By Stephen LorenzoMar 8, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
8 Comments

Everyone is talking about the Tampa Bay Lightning and their record-pace. The Boston Bruins are riding high with an 18-game point streak. The St. Louis Blues started from the bottom and are now in third in the Central. The Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames are all battling for their respective divisional supremacy.

Meanwhile, quietly in the nation’s capital, the Washington Capitals have won five consecutive games and are tied with the New York Islanders in points atop the Metropolitan Division. Even more quietly out in the desert, the Vegas Golden Knights have also won five straight. Does anybody remember that these were the last two teams standing last season? Because that’s what could very well happen again.

The Caps won back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies in 2015-16 and 2016-17, only to lose in the second round of the playoffs both years to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Penguins. Last season, they won the Metropolitan again but finished third in the East before going on to win their first Cup in franchise history. They’re in a similar position this year, just two points behind Toronto for third in the conference. Perhaps being a bit under the radar is where they thrive.

Washington has also shown the ability to flip a switch and turn back into the defending champions at a moment’s notice. Take last week’s game against Ottawa for example. The Capitals found themselves down 2-0 before they could blink against the lowly Senators early in the first period. But by the time the period was over, the score was tied. By the final buzzer, Washington had won 7-2.

With a league-leading 46 goals, Alex Ovechkin is carrying the offensive load for Washington once again this season. But the Capitals’ recent 5-game winning streak has been a demonstration of the depth that carried them to the Cup last year, as 13 different players have scored a goal and 18 players have registered a point in that span. At the trade deadline, general manager Brian MacLellan did well to bolster that depth by adding defenseman Nick Jensen and forward Carl Hagelin, who have both already made contributions during their brief time in D.C.

Of course, the biggest difference between this Washington team and the one that hoisted the Cup is behind the bench. At the moment, former Capitals coach Barry Trotz and his Islanders seem to be the only thing standing between Todd Reirden and the franchise winning a fourth straight division title.

Out west, while Calgary and San Jose jockey for first place in the Pacific, Vegas has a stranglehold on third in the division. That means they’ll play whichever team finishes second between the Flames and the Sharks in the First Round, a tough match up for whichever team comes up short. Vegas has not lost since the trade deadline, Mark Stone seems to be gelling nicely with the now-healthy Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny, and Marc-Andre Fleury is playing like the Fleury of last postseason, stopping 109 of the 111 shots he faced during his four straight wins.

Very few expected last year’s expansion Vegas team to make a run to the Cup Final, if not for their lack of star power, then certainly for their lack of postseason experience. Well, they now have that star power and after coming three wins away from the Cup last season, there is no lack of playoff wisdom on this Golden Knights roster. Even their new pieces like Stone (2017 with Ottawa), Pacioretty (2014 with Montreal) and Stastny (2016 with St. Louis & 2018 with Winnipeg) have all played in a Conference Final.

Given the Capitals’ previous failures in the playoffs and the Golden Knights’ infancy as a franchise, it was a bit of a shock to see them both facing off for the Stanley Cup last season. Don’t be so surprised if it happens again this year.