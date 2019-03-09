More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Push for the Playoffs: Another chance for the Blue Jackets

By Adam GretzMar 9, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

After getting shut out by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night the Columbus Blue Jackets’ playoff chances were looking pretty bleak. They had fallen four points back of the Penguins and were still two points back of the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens for a Wild Card spot, with both teams in action on Friday night. It was entirely possible that they could be entering tonight’s home game against Pittsburgh four points back of any playoff spot and having to face a team they have lost to now eight times in a row.

That is why they play the games.

After the Hurricanes and Canadiens were both thoroughly routed on Friday night, with both of them giving up eight goals in the process, the Blue Jackets are now in a position where, with a win on Saturday, they could move back into a playoff spot, jumping ahead of the Canadiens with still one game in hand and a head-to-head meeting remaining.

The key is finally finding a way to beat a team they have dropped eight consecutive games to.

Carolina is in action again tonight in Nashville while the Canadiens have the night off.

Over in the Western Conference, the Arizona Coyotes have a chance to capitalize on Minnesota’s loss to Florida on Friday night and could pull to within a single point of the Wild if they can beat the Los Angeles Kings. The Coyotes would still have a game in hand on the Wild.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, are facing what has to be considered a must-win game against the Buffalo Sabres. With Gabriel Landeskog now out for what looks to be the remainder of the regular season their playoff chances are already looking bleak, but failing to get two points against a fading Sabres team would be pretty crushing to whatever is left of their chances.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Eastern Conference

Lightning vs. Canadiens
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Islanders vs. Penguins
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Western Conference

Flames vs. Wild
Jets vs. Stars
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Sabres vs. Avalanche (3 p.m. ET)
Blues vs. Sharks (4 p.m. ET)
Maple Leafs vs. Oilers (7 p.m. ET)
Senators vs. Bruins (7 p.m. ET)
Red Wings vs. Lightning (7 p.m. ET)
Flyers vs. Islanders (7 p.m. ET)
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET)
Kings vs. Coyotes (8 p.m. ET)
Hurricanes vs. Predators (8 p.m. ET)
Blackhawks vs. Stars (8 p.m. ET)
Golden Knights vs. Canucks (10 p.m. ET)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Tampa Bay Lightning — Clinched
Boston Bruins — 100 percent
Toronto Maple Leafs — 100 percent
New York Islanders — 99.7 percent
Washington Capitals — 99.6 percent
Pittsburgh Penguins — 97.3 percent
Carolina Hurricanes — 84.5 percent
Columbus Blue Jackets — 60.7 percent
Montreal Canadiens — 52 percent
Philadelphia Flyers — 4.1 percent
Buffalo Sabres — 1.1 percent
Florida Panthers — 0.9 percent
New York Rangers — 0.0 percent
Detroit Red Wings — 0.0 percent
New Jersey Devils — 0.0 percent
Ottawa Senators — Out

Western Conference

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Calgary Flames — 100 percent
San Jose Sharks — 100 percent
Winnipeg Jets — 100 percent
Nashville Predators — 99.8 percent
St. Louis Blues — 98.5 percent
Vegas Golden Knights — 97.9 percent
Dallas Stars — 89.2 percent
Minnesota Wild — 42.2 percent
Arizona Coyotes — 38.2 percent
Colorado Avalanche — 27.8 percent
Edmonton Oilers — 4.4 percent
Chicago Blackhawks — 1 percent
Vancouver Canucks — 0.7 percent
Anaheim Ducks — 0.0 percent
Los Angeles Kings — 0.0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Ottawa Senators — 18.5 percent*
Los Angeles Kings — 13.5 percent
Detroit Red Wings — 11.5 percent
New Jersey Devils — 9.5 percent
Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent
Vancouver Canucks — 7.5 percent
Chicago Blackhawks — 6.5 percent
New York Rangers — 6 percent
Edmonton Oilers — 5 percent
Buffalo Sabres — 3.5 percent
Florida Panthers — 3 percent
Colorado Avalanche — 2.5 percent
Arizona Coyotes — 2 percent
Philadelphia Flyers — 1.5 percent
Columbus Blue Jackets — 1 percent**

(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)
(**CBJ’s 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick is owned by OTT. If top three, moves to 2020)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 108 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 96 points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 94 points
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins — 87 points
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche — 85 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 46 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 40 goals
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 37 goals
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning — 37 goals

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flames vs. Sharks: Who wins Pacific, avoiding Vegas in Round 1?

By James O'BrienMar 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Generally speaking, the most exciting parts of the Push for the Playoffs comes in watching teams scratch and claw for postseason survival. There’s a natural draw to do-or-die moments in sports, and jobs could very well be on the line depending upon where teams end up in the wild-card races.

But, for all we know, those teams are merely battling it out to get booted out of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the juggernauts at the top of the NHL.

Also, it’s definitely worthwhile to win your division, and thus avoid tough No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchups in the first round. (Hot take: the complaints aren’t going to die down from fans of such teams, including the Maple Leafs.)

That contrast is pretty stark in the Pacific Division, actually.

Avoiding a gamble against Vegas

The Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks are currently in quite a battle for that division title. Calgary’s up a point, but San Jose has a game in hand. The two teams meet just one more time this season (March 31, in San Jose), and it could be so close that it might come down to that contest.

And there’s quite a lot at stake.

With all due respect to the scrappiness of the Wild and other bubble teams (the Pacific Division will most likely draw the second wild-card team), facing Minnesota is a lot more comfortable a thought than trying to get beyond Vegas.

The Golden Knights have often been better than their solid record has indicated for much of this season, and that was before they traded for a true star in Mark Stone. For all we know, the Golden Knights could once again be a force in the games that matter the most, so Calgary and San Jose have some serious incentive to put off such a matchup.

Naturally, winning the division also confers home-ice advantage, likely for the West’s bracket of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So, there’s quite a bit on the line. Let’s break down the future for each team to get an idea of what’s ahead.

Pacific 1: Flames: 41-20-7, 89 points, 68 games played, 41 regulation/OT wins

20-7-5 at home; 21-13-2 away

Games remaining split: nine home, five road

Recent play: Calgary’s been very streaky lately. They’re currently on a four-game losing streak, and they’re usually-explosive offense has been bottled up, with just five goals combined during that stretch.

Before the four-game losing streak, the Flames had won seven games in a row. The streakiness stretches back further than that, too (they had four in a row from Feb. 7-14 after winning four of five from Jan. 18 – Feb. 3). So maybe this team is just going to be hot and cold, which would be especially good news for people who want to talk about the Flames being on fire/getting “doused” when they’re losing.

Remaining schedule, with head-to-head matchup bolded:

Sun., Mar. 10: vs. Vegas
Tue., Mar. 12: vs. New Jersey
Fri., Mar. 15: vs. Rangers
Sat., Mar. 16: @ Winnipeg
Tue., Mar. 19: vs. Columbus
Thu., Mar. 21: vs. Ottawa
Sat., Mar. 23: @ Vancouver
Mon., Mar. 25: vs. Los Angeles
Wed., Mar. 27: vs. Dallas
Fri., Mar. 29: vs. Anaheim
Sun., Mar. 31: @ San Jose
Mon., Apr 1: @ Los Angeles
Wed., Apr 3: @ Anaheim
Sat., Apr 6: vs. Edmonton

Some thoughts on that schedule: The rest of March is full of opportunities. The Flames play their next three games at home, but it goes beyond that, with five of six and eight of their next 10 games at home.

With both the Flames and Sharks, it figures to be interesting to see how “checked out” some of their lesser opponents end up being. Calgary faces the lowly Kings and Ducks twice, then finish out against an Oilers team that might not be as hot on April 6 as it is today.

Pacific 2: Sharks: 40-19-8, 88 points, 67 GP, 40 ROW

22-5-5 at home; 18-14-3 away

Games remaining split: nine home, six road

Recent play: The Sharks are currently on a three-game winning streak, and they’ve generally been on an upward trajectory. Going back to a 7-6 OT win against the Capitals on Jan. 22, the Sharks are on an impressive 12-3-1 run in their last 16 games.

One thing to consider is that San Jose is wisely playing it safe with Erik Karlsson‘s injury issues. That’s a smart big-picture move, but it might hurt their chances of winning this race.

Remaining schedule, with head-to-head matchup bolded:

Sat., Mar. 9: vs. St. Louis
Mon., Mar. 11: @ Minnesota
Tue., Mar. 12: @ Winnipeg
Thu., Mar. 14: vs. Florida
Sat., Mar. 16: vs. Nashville
Mon., Mar. 18: vs. Vegas
Thu., Mar. 21: @ Los Angeles
Fri., Mar. 22: @ Anaheim
Mon., Mar. 25: vs.Detroit
Thu., Mar. 28: vs. Chicago
Sat., Mar. 30: vs. Vegas
Sun., Mar. 31: vs. Calgary
Tue., Apr. 2: @ Vancouver
Thu., Apr. 4: @ Edmonton
Sat., Apr. 6: vs. Colorado

Some thoughts on that schedule: Broadly and subjectively speaking, the Sharks’ schedule might be a little bit tougher than Calgary’s remaining slate.

They face some challenges in their next six games, as they face five teams currently positioned in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, plus a Panthers team that’s been pesky. That said, the Sharks could get a nice break to end their regular season, as it’s quite possible that all of the Canucks, Oilers, and Avalanche might have little to play for by April.

It’s worth noting that the Sharks face the Golden Knights twice, while Calgary only draws Vegas one more time before the postseason.

***

Overall, it’s pretty tough to pick a favorite to win the Pacific. Again, it might come down to who wins on March 31, particularly if that game ends in regulation.

As important as it is to be as fresh and healthy as possible come playoff time, the threat of the Golden Knights as a first-round opponent definitely makes it easier to understand why the Flames and Sharks might really step on the gas to win this race.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Barkov’s record-setting game; Holtby still hot

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckMar 9, 2019, 1:05 AM EST
Three stars

1. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Barkov had a heck of a night, producing five assists and getting in on five of the Panthers’ six goals in the game.

You can read more about that here.

And here’s one of Barkov’s apples:

2. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Holtby just wins these days, and it’s certainly helping the Washington Capitals keep pace with the New York Islanders.

Washington’s No. 1 netminder recorded his third shutout of the season in a 25-save effort against the New Jersey Devils, his fifth straight win — and Washington’s six straight triumph as they regained top spot in the hotly-contested Metropolitan Division.

3. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

It was Ehlers streaking through the Carolina Hurricanes zone that found Kevin Hayes some space and set up the first goal for the Winnipeg Jets in a landslide 8-1.

Ehlers set the tone early in the game with his assist just 2:58 into the game. By the end of the period, Hayes returned the favor, finding Ehlers for his first goal of the game and 17th of the season. Ehlers would cap off his three-point night with an assist with 19 seconds remaining in the game.

The 23-year-old did this all in 12:25.

Highlights of the night

Kevin Hayes batted 1.000 on Friday:

Barkov’s record-setting assist:

Max Jones‘ first NHL goal:

Connor:

Factoids

Scores

Panthers 6, Wild 2
Capitals 3, Devils 0
Jets 8, Hurricanes 1
Ducks 8, Canadiens 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Panthers’ Barkov explodes for five assists, sets franchise record

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2019, 9:50 PM EST
Aleksander Barkov was already having a remarkable season for the Florida Panthers prior to Friday night.

His five-assist effort against the Minnesota Wild just added another chapter to the tale he’ll be able to tell and another passage in the Panthers’ history book.

You see, five assists are the most any one Panther has ever recorded in a game. Barkov was magical, his hands in on five of Florida’s six goals in a 6-2 win, including four primary apples.

Barkov came into Friday with 70 points, eight back of his career-high. He’s now just three off 78-point season he had last year. His 29 goals this season were already one more than his previous career-high, and his 46 assists now are five shy of the 51 he has last season.

The Finn has scored some ridiculous goals this year, too.

The Panthers, nine points out of a playoff spot coming into the night, chased Devan Dubnyk after one period. Jonathan Huberdeau had four points, Evgeni Dadonov had three assists, and MacKenzie Weegar and Mike Matheson each had a brace.

Sam Montembeault, making his second NHL start, picked up his first NHL win after stopping 25 shots.

This weird thing also happened:

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Erik Karlsson could miss significant time, but expects to be playoff-ready

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 8, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
The San Jose Sharks hope to win the Pacific Division, but it sounds like they’ll have to beat out the Calgary Flames for the division title without Erik Karlsson for much — if not all — of that run.

According to The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz, Karlsson provided an optimistic update about the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but a pessimistic one about the remainder of the regular season. Granted, both Karlsson and Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer hope that Karlsson can at least return for a few games before the postseason begins.

This update follows word from March 4 that the Sharks were being “extra cautious” with Karlsson’s lower-body/groin injury issues, which came after a Feb. 26 PHT post advised the Sharks do tread lightly.

Karlsson’s been struggling with this nagging issue for quite some time, so here’s hoping that he can heal up by early April. Resting up definitely makes the most sense here, but it doesn’t guarantee that Karlsson will truly be “100 percent” for when the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Losing Karlsson for a few weeks definitely stings, especially since the Sharks face a challenge in passing the Flames. If San Jose falls short, they’d have to deal with what could be a menacing first-round opponent in the Vegas Golden Knights.

A groin injury can be a hassle for just about any NHL player, yet it’s especially annoying for a player as mobile as Karlsson. Then again, Karlsson wasn’t exactly at full-strength during the Senators’ unlikely run within one goal of an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, either, and he was still an all-world presence for Ottawa.

That’s a comforting thought for the Sharks, but they’d obviously prefer that Karlsson be as close to his peak self during the postseason. Getting Karlsson’s best isn’t just key for the next playoff run, but also regarding his future as a pending unrestricted free agent.

And, no doubt, it would be a lot more fun for hockey fans, in general, to see this loaded Sharks team approach its ceiling with Karlsson in an ideal state. Here’s hoping it all works out that way, then.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.