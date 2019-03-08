More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

PHT Morning Skate: Red Wings pay tribute to Ted Lindsay

By Adam GretzMar 8, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
• The Detroit Red Wings paid tribute to the life of Hall of Fame player Ted Lindsay before their game against the New York Rangers on Thursday night. (NHL.com)

• The Detroit Red Wings paid tribute to the life of Hall of Fame player Ted Lindsay before their game against the New York Rangers on Thursday night. (NHL.com)

• The power story of Logan Boulet, a victim in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, and how he’s still helping people one year after his death. (SI.com)

• Is the NHL the future of marijuana in pro sports? Why it could be. (ESPN)

• How the Penguins have thrived without Kris Letang, and what they can learn from it. (The Athletic)

• Teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets daring an “all-in” strategy should be applauded regardless of the result. (USA Today)

• Speaking of the Blue Jackets, their playoff math is enough to turn your hair white. (Columbus Dispatch)

• How the New York Islanders can be the best version of themselves. (ESPN)

• The Edmonton Oilers showed some signs of life on Thursday and showed that it is not just garbage time this season. (Sportsnet)

• Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is gaining steam in improbable Calder Trophy quest. (TSN)

• Ryan Donato is enjoying life as a member of the Minnesota Wild. (Trentonian)

• Time to spice up the NHL European games and add a little creativity. (One Puck Short)

• Blackhawks fans contract extension decisions for Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome. (Yardbarker)

• The Vegas Golden Knights have continued their dominance over the Pacific Division. (Sin Bin Vegas)

• How smart is Carolina Hurricanes’ head coach Rod Brind’Amour? Plenty smart according to Paul Maurice. (News & Observer)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Hats off to Zucker, Radulov; Kuemper shines again for Coyotes

By Adam GretzMar 8, 2019, 1:50 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild just keep on winning. They dramatically improved their playoff chances on Thursday night with a 3-0 win over the NHL’s best team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, thanks to huge games from Jason Zucker and and starting goalie Devan Dubnyk. Zucker scored all three goals for the Wild who now find themselves three points up on a playoff spot in the Western Conference. It is an incredible run for a Wild team that has been ripped apart by trades and injuries over the past few weeks.

2. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars. This was a huge win for the Dallas Stars, not only because it was two points in the standings as they look to secure a playoff spot, but because it was two points in a head-to-head game with a team they are competing with for one of those spots. By defeating the Colorado Avalanche, 4-0, they now find themselves five points ahead of the Avalanche and four points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes. Alexander Radulov had the big night in the Stars’ win with three goals to give him 20 on the season.

3. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes. With Dallas and Minnesota both winning on Thursday night this was a game the Arizona Coyotes absolutely had to have to keep pace. They got it, and in rather impressive fashion, by beating the top team in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames. Darcy Kuemper continued his incredible play by stopping all 30 shots he faced in a 2-0 win.

Highlights of the Night

The Boston Bruins scored two goals in 30 seconds to come from behind against the Florida Panthers.

Somehow the Edmonton Oilers are going to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in four years with Connor McDavid on their team.

The St. Louis Blues kept rolling with a win over the Los Angeles Kings, and it was Vladimir Tarasenko getting things going early.

Factoids

  • This was the second time in franchise history the Boston Bruins have erased a deficit in the final minute of a game then won in regulation. [NHL PR]
  • Patrick Kane passed Steve Larmer for fourth place on the Chicago Blackhawks’ all-time points list. [NHL PR]
  • Henrik Lundqvist appeared in his 850th game for the New York Rangers on Thursday night, which is a pretty big deal. [NHL PR]

Scores

Boston Bruins 4, Florida Panthers 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

New York Islanders 4, Ottawa Senators 2

Detroit Red Wings 3, New York Rangers 2 (SO)

Minnesota Wild 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres 4 (SO)

Dallas Stars 4, Colorado Avalanche 0

Edmonton Oilers 3, Vancouver Canucks 2

Arizona Coyotes 2, Calgary Flames 0

St. Louis Blues 4, Los Angeles Kings 0

San Jose Sharks 5, Montreal Canadiens 2

Bruins’ point streak reaches 18 games thanks to stunning comeback

By Adam GretzMar 7, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
The Boston Bruins are an unstoppable machine right now, folks. Unstoppable!

Their current points streak reached 18 consecutive games on Thursday night thanks to a wild come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers that saw them erase a two-goal deficit, and then score two goals in the final 36 seconds to secure the win.

Patrice Bergeron once again played the role of hero for the Bruins with a shorthanded goal early in the third period, and then the game-winning goal with just under seven seconds remaining in regulation.

That goal came just 20 seconds after Mark Grzelcyk tied the game on a power play.

Here is a look at Bergeron’s game-winning goal.

So we should talk about this for a little bit because this is an absolutely incredible run and has the Bruins currently sitting with the second best record in the league behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With this win the Bruins are now 14-0-4 since returning from their bye week and have built a four-point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs when it comes to the second spot in the Atlantic Division, which would give them home-ice advantage in what seems to be their inevitable first-round matchup.

They have done a lot of that without the services of one of their best players, David Pastrnak, who has been sidelined since February 10, while Thursday’s game was also played without Marcus Johansson and Jake DeBrusk. Their remaining stars have stepped up and are carrying the load, including master troll Brad Marchand who now has 27 points during the streak after his three-assist performance on Thursday.

Is there a little bit of luck involved here? Sure there is. You do not go 14-0-4 in the NHL without at least a few breaks going your way.

Do the Bruins still have some questions regarding their depth, especially given the recent developments with Johansson and Debrusk? You bet they do, especially with the current injury situation.

But a handful of star players playing at the top of their game and some outstanding goaltending (both of which the Bruins have) can take a team a long way.

Right now with the way they are rolling this is a team that nobody is going to want to face in Stanley Cup Playoffs. Especially a Toronto fanbase that probably still has nightmares about recent postseason matchups with the Bruins.

Blue Jackets’ offense shut down again in big loss to Penguins

By Adam GretzMar 7, 2019, 10:13 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — John Tortorella raised quite a few eyebrows on Thursday when he not only decided to start backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo for what was, to this point, his team’s biggest game of the regular season, but also decided to not even dress his regular starter, Sergei Bobrovsky.

The official explanation was for Bobrovsky to get some additional rest and work on his game, and not because of his career-long struggles against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Given the importance of the game, the dire situation Columbus is in when it comes to the Eastern Conference playoff race, and the fact Bobrovsky is supposed to be their starting goalie that explanation doesn’t really fly.

This is not the time to “rest” your starter. This is the time you lean on him. So in that sense, it was a pretty bold decision. Actually, it probably isn’t even fair to call it bold because it is too much of an understatement.

[Related: Blue Jackets sit Bobrovsky versus Penguins]

Having said all of that, Tortorella’s decision wasn’t really the difference in the end because it doesn’t matter who your goalie is if you can’t score any goals. And that is exactly what happened to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night. They did nothing.

The Blue Jackets dropped their eighth consecutive game to the Penguins, fell four points behind them in the standings, and continued their post-trade deadline struggles in what could be a massive 3-0 loss. The two teams meet again on Saturday night in Columbus in what figures to be a must-win game for the Blue Jackets if they have any hope of catching the Penguins in the standings. A regulation win would at least bring them back to within two points; but a regulation loss would push them six points back with less than a month to play in the regular season. That gap would almost impossible to make up, especially no more remaining head-to-head meetings after Saturday.

There are a couple of issues here for the Blue Jackets.

First, what does it say about your confidence in your starting goalie if you can’t start him in this game against this team?

Second, and perhaps more importantly, after going all in at the trade deadline and trading away almost every draft pick they have in 2019 (as well as a couple of prospects) to get Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel, Adam McQuaid, and Keith Kinkaid, the Blue Jackets are now in a situation where they are not even close to a guarantee to make the playoffs.

They are just 2-4-0 since the trade deadline, with none of those wins coming in regulation. They needed overtime to beat a Philadelphia Flyers team that is not going to make the playoffs and barely outlasted a depleted New Jersey roster that is among the worst in the league in a shootout on Tuesday night. They have scored just nine goals in the six games, have been shutout twice (once to Edmonton) and been beaten twice by the Penguins in two huge head-to-head games.

That is obviously not what they had in mind when they went all in at the trade deadline to try and take advantage of the remaining months they have with Artemi Panarin and Bobrovsky before they inevitably leave in free agency.

For as bad as the situation looks right now the Blue Jackets are definitely not out of this thing yet. Even though Saturday’s game against the Penguins is huge when it comes to their chances of catching them, the Penguins are not the only team the Blue Jackets are competing with in this race. Even with all of their recent struggles they are still only two points back of the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes, so they are well within reach. They are not going to get there though if they can not start to find some consistent and sustained offense.

As for the Penguins on Thursday, Phil Kessel started the scoring with an early power play goal to snap what had been a 16-game goal-less drought, while Nick Bjugstad and Sidney Crosby also scored in the win.

Matt Murray stopped all 25 shots he faced to record his fourth shutout of the season.

WATCH LIVE: Blue Jackets visit Penguins on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 7, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Thursday night’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This game is the start of a home-and-home that will wrap up the season series between Columbus and Pittsburgh. The Penguins have won both meetings so far, including their game last week in Columbus. Overall, the Pens have won seven in a row in the regular season vs. the Blue Jackets.

This home-and-home series figures to have massive implications on the playoff race. Entering this game, just two points separate third in the Metro from being outside of the playoffs entirely.

Columbus picked up a much-needed two points on Tuesday with their 2-1 shootout win over New Jersey. The Jackets had been 1-3-0 since the trade deadline, so the win was a tangible measure of progress to keep them right in the playoff mix. However, the reaction in the locker room afterwards was hardly celebratory. The Jackets played very poorly, mustering only 18 shots on goal (a season-low) against a Devils team that had nearly half of its regular lineup out due to injury.

Pittsburgh also went past regulation on Tuesday, defeating Florida 3-2 in OT, thanks to Jake Guentzel’s second goal of the game. He now has 33 goals this season. Sidney Crosby had three points to surpass the 1,200-point threshold.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUE JACKETS
Artemi PanarinPierre-Luc DuboisJosh Anderson
Nick FolignoMatt DucheneCam Atkinson
Ryan DzingelAlex WennbergOliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon DubinskyBoone JennerRiley Nash

Zach WerenskiSeth Jones
Markus NutivaaraDavid Savard
Scott HarringtonAdam McQuaid

Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

PENGUINS
Jared McCann – Sidney Crosby – Jake Guentzel
Zach Aston-ReeseEvgeni MalkinPhil Kessel
Dominik SimonNick BjugstadPatric Hornqvist
Teddy BluegerMatt CullenGarrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin – Zach Trotman
Jack JohnsonJustin Schultz
Marcus PetterssonErik Gudbranson

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

John Forslund (play-by-play) and AJ Mleczko (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Pittsburgh. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Mike Johnson.