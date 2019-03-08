‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm calls Blues goal, clearly knows his hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As fun as it can be when a celebrity appears on a hockey broadcast, things can often get awkward, at least when said celebrity just isn’t that into the sport. That clearly wasn’t the case with “Mad Men” and “30 Rock” star Jon Hamm, who knows his stuff when it comes to the St. Louis Blues, and revealed as much on Thursday.

The dapper depictor of Don Draper was clad in a Blues hat and Blues scarf during his appearance on Fox Sports Midwest’s telecast of the Blues eventual 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. As you can see from the video above this post’s headline, Hamm happened to be on hand for a very nice Ivan Barbashev goal, and smoothly transitioned to calling the play alongside Darren Pang and John Kelly.

(Bless Pang, by the way, for working in his “Holy jumpin’.” Panger had to have trademarked that by now, right?)

Hamm also discussed growing up as a Blues fan with his father, as you can hear in this clip.

We have Jon Hamm on mic. 🗣️ WE HAVE JON HAMM ON MIC!!!!!! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/KpwaMOmVNq — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) March 8, 2019

Good stuff, and again, Hamm seems legit. He’s also leveraged his hockey fandom before, including some funny ads for “Skip the Dishes,” where he makes it clear that he loves the sport. And poutine?

In case you were wondering (I was), here’s a screengrab of Hamm’s “To Do List” from that ad.

Hamm might plan on questioning reality, but there’s little sense questioning his hockey fandom.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.