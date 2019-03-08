More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm calls Blues goal, clearly knows his hockey

By James O'BrienMar 8, 2019, 12:59 PM EST
2 Comments

As fun as it can be when a celebrity appears on a hockey broadcast, things can often get awkward, at least when said celebrity just isn’t that into the sport. That clearly wasn’t the case with “Mad Men” and “30 Rock” star Jon Hamm, who knows his stuff when it comes to the St. Louis Blues, and revealed as much on Thursday.

The dapper depictor of Don Draper was clad in a Blues hat and Blues scarf during his appearance on Fox Sports Midwest’s telecast of the Blues eventual 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. As you can see from the video above this post’s headline, Hamm happened to be on hand for a very nice Ivan Barbashev goal, and smoothly transitioned to calling the play alongside Darren Pang and John Kelly.

(Bless Pang, by the way, for working in his “Holy jumpin’.” Panger had to have trademarked that by now, right?)

Hamm also discussed growing up as a Blues fan with his father, as you can hear in this clip.

Good stuff, and again, Hamm seems legit. He’s also leveraged his hockey fandom before, including some funny ads for “Skip the Dishes,” where he makes it clear that he loves the sport. And poutine?

In case you were wondering (I was), here’s a screengrab of Hamm’s “To Do List” from that ad.

Skip the Dishes

Hamm might plan on questioning reality, but there’s little sense questioning his hockey fandom.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The Buzzer: Barkov’s record-setting game; Holtby still hot

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckMar 9, 2019, 1:05 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Barkov had a heck of a night, producing five assists and getting in on five of the Panthers’ six goals in the game.

You can read more about that here.

And here’s one of Barkov’s apples:

2. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Holtby just wins these days, and it’s certainly helping the Washington Capitals keep pace with the New York Islanders.

Washington’s No. 1 netminder recorded his third shutout of the season in a 25-save effort against the New Jersey Devils, his fifth straight win — and Washington’s six straight triumph as they regained top spot in the hotly-contested Metropolitan Division.

3. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

It was Ehlers streaking through the Carolina Hurricanes zone that found Kevin Hayes some space and set up the first goal for the Winnipeg Jets in a landslide 8-1.

Ehlers set the tone early in the game with his assist just 2:58 into the game. By the end of the period, Hayes returned the favor, finding Ehlers for his first goal of the game and 17th of the season. Ehlers would cap off his three-point night with an assist with 19 seconds remaining in the game.

The 23-year-old did this all in 12:25.

Highlights of the night

Kevin Hayes batted 1.000 on Friday:

Barkov’s record-setting assist:

Max Jones‘ first NHL goal:

Connor:

Factoids

Scores

Panthers 6, Wild 2
Capitals 3, Devils 0
Jets 8, Hurricanes 1
Ducks 8, Canadiens 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Panthers’ Barkov explodes for five assists, sets franchise record

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 8, 2019, 9:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Aleksander Barkov was already having a remarkable season for the Florida Panthers prior to Friday night.

His five-assist effort against the Minnesota Wild just added another chapter to the tale he’ll be able to tell and another passage in the Panthers’ history book.

You see, five assists are the most any one Panther has ever recorded in a game. Barkov was magical, his hands in on five of Florida’s six goals in a 6-2 win, including four primary apples.

Barkov came into Friday with 70 points, eight back of his career-high. He’s now just three off 78-point season he had last year. His 29 goals this season were already one more than his previous career-high, and his 46 assists now are five shy of the 51 he has last season.

The Finn has scored some ridiculous goals this year, too.

The Panthers, nine points out of a playoff spot coming into the night, chased Devan Dubnyk after one period. Jonathan Huberdeau had four points, Evgeni Dadonov had three assists, and MacKenzie Weegar and Mike Matheson each had a brace.

Sam Montembeault, making his second NHL start, picked up his first NHL win after stopping 25 shots.

This weird thing also happened:

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Erik Karlsson could miss significant time, but expects to be playoff-ready

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 8, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

The San Jose Sharks hope to win the Pacific Division, but it sounds like they’ll have to beat out the Calgary Flames for the division title without Erik Karlsson for much — if not all — of that run.

According to The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz, Karlsson provided an optimistic update about the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but a pessimistic one about the remainder of the regular season. Granted, both Karlsson and Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer hope that Karlsson can at least return for a few games before the postseason begins.

This update follows word from March 4 that the Sharks were being “extra cautious” with Karlsson’s lower-body/groin injury issues, which came after a Feb. 26 PHT post advised the Sharks do tread lightly.

Karlsson’s been struggling with this nagging issue for quite some time, so here’s hoping that he can heal up by early April. Resting up definitely makes the most sense here, but it doesn’t guarantee that Karlsson will truly be “100 percent” for when the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Losing Karlsson for a few weeks definitely stings, especially since the Sharks face a challenge in passing the Flames. If San Jose falls short, they’d have to deal with what could be a menacing first-round opponent in the Vegas Golden Knights.

A groin injury can be a hassle for just about any NHL player, yet it’s especially annoying for a player as mobile as Karlsson. Then again, Karlsson wasn’t exactly at full-strength during the Senators’ unlikely run within one goal of an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, either, and he was still an all-world presence for Ottawa.

That’s a comforting thought for the Sharks, but they’d obviously prefer that Karlsson be as close to his peak self during the postseason. Getting Karlsson’s best isn’t just key for the next playoff run, but also regarding his future as a pending unrestricted free agent.

And, no doubt, it would be a lot more fun for hockey fans, in general, to see this loaded Sharks team approach its ceiling with Karlsson in an ideal state. Here’s hoping it all works out that way, then.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

With Landeskog out 4-6 weeks, Avs’ playoff hopes look bleak

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 8, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
2 Comments

The odds were already against the Colorado Avalanche in their push to make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now they’re going to need to try to make up ground without their captain.

The Avs announced that Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Colorado’s final game of the 2018-19 season takes place on April 6, so Landeskog would need to recover faster than the lower end of that injury window to play again during the regular season. As you can see from The Push for the Playoffs, the Avalanche are currently ranked 10th in the West with 70 points, leaving them four behind the Minnesota Wild for the second wild-card spot.

Landeskog isn’t on the same level as the Avalanche’s dynamic duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but the sturdy Swede nonetheless brings a useful mix of skill and physicality to the table. Landeskog already collected a career-high of 69 points in 68 games this season, so this is a huge loss for the top-heavy Avalanche.

Rantanen saw Landeskog get injured in a collision with Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop.

“I was right behind him when it happened,” Rantanen said, via NHL.com. “I think Bishop kind of tackled him behind the net, and that’s where he got hurt. I hope it’s nothing serious and we get our captain back in the lineup.”

It didn’t look like an enormous bump, but sometimes innocuous-looking hits can cause injuries, or aggravate previous ones. No doubt, this really hurts the Avalanche.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.