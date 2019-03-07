More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Push for the Playoffs: Avs looking to gain ground in West race

By Scott BilleckMar 7, 2019, 10:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Out east, all eyes will be on the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN), but in the Western Conference, a Central Division matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars has quite of bit of playoff intrigue.

The Avs visit the Stars knowing a win could put them in a good spot. The Stars sit in the first wild-card spot on 73 points, following by the Minnesota Wild in the final playoff seed on 72 points and the Avalanche sitting on the periphery with 70 points.

Given that the Wild are in Tampa to face the nearly-unbeatable Lightning, a win for the Avs, who meet the streaking Stars — winners of their last three games — would be a huge boost to their playoff chances if Tampa can take care of business a few states over in Florida.

“For us, it’s not really pressure,” Avs forward Sven Andrighetto told the Avs’ website on Wednesday. “It’s a position we want to be in. We’re playing meaningful hockey, hockey that matters. Every single point, every game matters… to make the playoffs or not.”

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Lightning vs. Canadiens
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Capitals vs. Penguins
Islanders vs. Hurricanes

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Flames vs. Wild
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Predators vs. Stars
Jets vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Panthers at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET
Blue Jackets at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream)
Islanders at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET
Wild at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET
Sabres at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET
Avalanche at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET
Canucks at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET
Flames at Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET
Blues at Kings 10:30 p.m. ET
Canadiens at Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)
Lightning – 100 percent
Bruins – 100 percent
Maple Leafs – 100 percent
Islanders – 98.6 percent
Capitals – 98 percent
Penguins – 90.6 percent
Hurricanes – 85.5 percent
Canadiens – 68.4 percent
Blue Jackets – 56 percent
Flyers – 2 percent
Sabres – 0.5 percent
Panthers – 0.5 percent
Rangers – 0 percent
Devils – 0 percent
Red Wings – 0 percent
Senators – 0 percent
WESTERN CONFERENCE
PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)
Flames – 100 percent
Sharks – 100 percent
Jets – 99.9 percent
Predators – 99.8 percent
Golden Knights – 98.4 percent
Blues – 97.2 percent
Stars 82.8 percent
Avalanche – 45.6 percent
Wild – 41.8 percent
Coyotes 28 percent
Oilers – 3.5 percent
Canucks – 2.1 percent
Blackhawks – 0.9 percent
Ducks – 0 percent
Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Senators – 18.5 percent*
Red Wings – 13.5 percent
Kings – 11.5 percent
Devils – 9.5 percent
Ducks – 8.5 percent
Blackhawks – 7.5 percent
Canucks – 6.5 percent
Rangers – 6 percent
Oilers – 5 percent
Panthers – 3.5 percent
Sabres – 3 percent
Avalanche 2.5 percent
Coyotes – 2 percent
Flyers – 1.5 percent
Blue Jackets – 1 percent**
(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)
(**CBJ’s 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick is owned by OTT. If top three, moves to 2020)

ART ROSS RACE
Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 108 points
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 94 points
Connor McDavid, Oilers – 92 points
Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 86 points
Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 85 points
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 84 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 46 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 41 goals
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 40 goals
John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 37 goals
Brayden Point, Lightning – 37 goals
Jeff Skinner, Sabres – 36 goals

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Reaves hates Wilson; Holtby and Mario Kart

By Scott BilleckMar 7, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Yzerman’s hands all over the Lightning at the present, but future uncertain. (NHL.com)

• Put the best teams in the playoffs, regardless of conference. (USA Today)

• 11 months after their horrifying bus crash, the rebuilt Humboldt Broncos have made the SJHL playoffs. (660 City News)

• A look at how the Metropolitan Division became the NHL’s most hotly-contested race. (Yahoo Sports)

• Not entirely shocking but Ryan Reaves hates Tom Wilson. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• A list of the 10 most intriguing coaching candidates for Ottawa. (Sportsnet)

• Blues’ star Ryan O'Reilly talks his team’s wild season. (ESPN)

• How the Islanders’ young crop make the team better. (Lighthouse Hockey)

• Re-signing Anders Lee would be a great move by the Islanders. (The Sports Daily)

• ‘It doesn’t take an X or a Y chromosome’: Female officials are coming to the NHL. (Washington Post)

• When Ted Lindsay fought, everybody won. (Deadspin)

Braden Holtby and Mario Kart tattoos. (The Players’ Tribune)

• NHL executive Kim Davis on racism in hockey and growing the game. (The Undefeated)

• Hockey’s diversity in pictures, from pee wee to the pro leagues. (The Color of Hockey)

• The Vancouver Canucks will play meaningful games in March, one way or another. (Canucks Army)

• A look at Tyler Ennis and whether or not the Maple Leafs should re-sign or replace. (The Leafs Nation)

• Should the Devils split the goalie workload 50/50 between Cory Schneider and MacKenzie Blackwood. (FanSided)

• The flu isn’t going to stop Brent Burns‘ charge at the Norris. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Buzzer: A night for clunky defensemen

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 7, 2019, 2:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Ryan O'Reilly

Confession: usually, I giggle when people make a big deal about faceoffs.

It’s been argued, persuasively, that the impact of FWs (faceoff wins, for you non-fantasy people) is often exaggerated. And I agree with those arguments, as much as I feel like I’m affronting the memory of Rod Brind’Amour.

But sometimes stuff like that can provide a portal to other realizations, like the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is putting in serious work for the Blues.

Most obviously, O’Reilly scored a goal and an assist for the Blues in their eyebrow-raising, up-and-down win against the Ducks. Those two points were crucial.

Yet, Troy Terry might technically be the better choice here, as he had three points (all assists, two of them primary) in this same game.

O’Reilly’s overall work really stood out, however, and it starts with the work in the faceoff circle. He went 23-16 on draws, which is just a ridiculous workload for a regular season game that … honestly, only means so much. (The Blues are pretty comfortably placed as the Central’s third seed, in my opinion.)

ROR also logged an impressive 24:37 TOI on Wednesday, more than Colton Parayko (24:21) and only slightly less than Alex Pietrangelo (24:41).

Even beyond Terry, there are other Blues who have arguments for the top three. Robert Thomas inspired Matchbox 20 jokes with two goals. Pietrangelo scored a goal and an assist, as did Brayden Schenn.

Yet, it’s that all-around effort that makes me roar for ROR. I understand if you disagree.

(Consider those other mentions as part of the collective roar argument.)

2. Marc-Andre Fleury

Flames – Golden Knights was a tight 2-1 game, in large part because of the goaltending, as the two teams combined for 72 shots on goal.

Fleury didn’t keep his shutout streak active after blanking opponents for two consecutive games, yet “The Flower” only allowed a single goal against the very-much-flammable Calgary offense, making 33 out of 34 saves.

This is as much as weeklong achievement award as anything else, but even if you just keep it to Wednesday, Fleury was excellent.

I’ve made repeated comments about the Golden Knights needing to rest MAF, and I stand by them, but this was impressive stuff.

3. Alex Ovechkin

From MAF to the rare player who’s often tormented him, we have Ovechkin, who scored a goal and assist, and was just one heady Ivan Provorov play from adding another goal.

Ovechkin continues to make history, and delightfully, he didn’t just do his usual “from the office” thing on Wednesday. Granted, he kind of did, as he scored from that basic spot for his goal, but even then, he needed to “reload” his shot rather than ripping a one-timer.

But it was his pass that really sealed the deal, for me anyway. More on Ovechkin in the rest of The Buzzer …

Highlights of the Night

Including that pass, which set up a Tom Wilson goal:

The Blues managed a staggering win by scoring two goals in 12 seconds in the final minute of the third period against the Ducks:

The other highlight of the night comes next.

Defensemen score goals – clunky and otherwise

The headline revolves around two defensemen scoring unexpected goals. Deryk Engelland scored the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights, while Mitch Marner really set the table for Ron Hainsey(!) to score shorthanded (!!).

But, really, it was a night for defensemen scoring goals in general, whether they’re the ones you’d expect or not.

  • That Golden Knights win against the Flames was all-defensemen goals. Engelland scored, along with a guy you’d expect in Shea Theodore (his 11th of the season), and someone in the middle (Travis Hamonic scored his seventh of 2018-19).
  • Alexander Edler‘s still a worthy contributor, but you don’t really expect the Canucks veteran to score overtime game-winners. He did so on Wednesday, while a very-much expected Maple Leafs defenseman (Morgan Rielly) helped Toronto at least secure a standings point.
  • Six-foot-five Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers scored his first NHL goal. (His nickname better be Philly, or some variation of it.) Ducks defenseman Jaycob Megna is another huge hockey human (listed at six-foot-six) who scored his first career NHL goal on Wednesday. Something was in the air, wasn’t it?

Factoids

So, to review, Ovechkin has more 45+ goal seasons than Wayne Gretzky/Mario Lemieux/Mike Bossy, etc., while Holtby’s winning at a rate that only falls short of the author of “The Game.”

  • Another Canadiens great, Jacques Plante, was third behind Holtby. His name came up again on Wednesday, as Fleury tied Plante with 437 wins, leaving them tied for eighth all-time in NHL history.

Scores

WSH 5 – PHI 3
VAN 3 – TOR 2 (OT)
STL 5 – ANA 4
VGK 2 – CG 1

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blues go from coughing up lead to stunning win against Ducks

By James O'BrienMar 7, 2019, 1:03 AM EST
2 Comments

Note to self: don’t count out the St. Louis Blues. They reminded the Anaheim Ducks and the rest of the hockey world as much with a baffling 5-4 win on Wednesday.

Earlier this season, the Blues looked like they were bound for the draft lottery. Yet, with some strong play and the emergence of Jordan Binnington, they’ve turned their season around in a resoundingly dramatic way.

The Blues stormed out of the gate against the moribund Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, scoring three power-play goals to take a 3-1 lead a bit more than midway through the second period. Considering the Ducks’ lowly status right now, you’d think that it would be a matter of killing time.

Maybe things just can’t be that simple with St. Louis.

The Ducks scored two goals in a pretty short burst (15:39 into the second period, then the 3-3 goal 2:12 later), then Adam Henrique gave Anaheim a 4-3 lead about five minutes into the third period.

It looked like the Ducks might succeed in protecting that lead, as that 4-3 margin lasted through most of the period. Things escalated quickly in the late stages, however, as Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-4 with 1:02 left, and then an Alex Pietrangelo effort went off of Henrique’s stick for the stunning game-winner just 12 seconds later.

In that span of 12 seconds, the Blues went from possibly receiving some “it was 3-1” trolling to winning the game, and not even needing overtime to do so. Remarkable.

For a while, it seemed like the story might be that Jordan Binnington is finally looking human. After all, Henrique’s then-go-ahead 4-3 goal was ugly.

Instead, the Blues pulled victory from the jaws of defeat, with might just end up being the motto of their 2018-19 season.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Capitals move to Metro lead; Flyers’ slim hopes get slimmer

By James O'BrienMar 6, 2019, 10:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you’re the dramatic type, you might call Wednesday’s game a microcosm of the Flyers’ season.

Things started very poorly in the game (falling behind 5-0 to the Capitals), much like the Flyers’ season began ugly (prompting the firings of their GM and coach). There were even echoes of historic goalie headaches, as Brian Elliott‘s brief resurgence went splat against Washington.

To Philly’s credit, they showed the sort of grit that would inspire Gritty to repel from the roof, scoring three goals to turn a laugher into something more interesting — which felt a bit like the Flyers getting so hot, a push to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs … well, wasn’t totally laughable.

Unfortunately for the Flyers, it was too little too late in Wednesday’s game, and it’s looking more and more like that will be the case for the 2018-19 season.

From Washington’s perspective, the Capitals continue to make a late push for the Metropolitan Division title. By winning 5-3, they now have 85 points on the season, leaving them two ahead of the Islanders, but the Isles have a game in hand.

It was a strong game for Alex Ovechkin, who nearly followed Sidney Crosby to 1,200 career points. Ovechkin will need to wait to match his rival, as he finished the night with 1,199 via a goal and an assist.

While Ovechkin’s goal was from his office (though not as immediate of a one-timer), it was Ovechkin’s assist that really impressed. Watch as he went sprawling to set up Tom Wilson:

Ovechkin would have had 1,200, but Ivan Provorov made this head’s up play.

The Capitals are now on a five-game winning streak, and have won eight of their last 10 games. Despite all of the talk of a Stanley Cup hangover, they might just win their division once again — and possibly much more.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.