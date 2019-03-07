PHT Morning Skate: Reaves hates Wilson; Holtby and Mario Kart

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.
Out east, all eyes will be on the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN), but in the Western Conference, a Central Division matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars has quite of bit of playoff intrigue.
The Avs visit the Stars knowing a win could put them in a good spot. The Stars sit in the first wild-card spot on 73 points, following by the Minnesota Wild in the final playoff seed on 72 points and the Avalanche sitting on the periphery with 70 points.
Given that the Wild are in Tampa to face the nearly-unbeatable Lightning, a win for the Avs, who meet the streaking Stars — winners of their last three games — would be a huge boost to their playoff chances if Tampa can take care of business a few states over in Florida.
EASTERN CONFERENCE Lightning vs. Canadiens
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
Capitals vs. Penguins
Islanders vs. Hurricanes
WESTERN CONFERENCE Flames vs. Wild
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
Predators vs. Stars
Jets vs. Blues
TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS Panthers at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET
Blue Jackets at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream)
Islanders at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET
Wild at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET
Sabres at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET
Avalanche at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET
Canucks at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET
Flames at Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET
Blues at Kings 10:30 p.m. ET
Canadiens at Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET
Confession: usually, I giggle when people make a big deal about faceoffs.
It’s been argued, persuasively, that the impact of FWs (faceoff wins, for you non-fantasy people) is often exaggerated. And I agree with those arguments, as much as I feel like I’m affronting the memory of Rod Brind’Amour.
But sometimes stuff like that can provide a portal to other realizations, like the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is putting in serious work for the Blues.
Yet, Troy Terry might technically be the better choice here, as he had three points (all assists, two of them primary) in this same game.
O’Reilly’s overall work really stood out, however, and it starts with the work in the faceoff circle. He went 23-16 on draws, which is just a ridiculous workload for a regular season game that … honestly, only means so much. (The Blues are pretty comfortably placed as the Central’s third seed, in my opinion.)
Flames – Golden Knights was a tight 2-1 game, in large part because of the goaltending, as the two teams combined for 72 shots on goal.
Fleury didn’t keep his shutout streak active after blanking opponents for two consecutive games, yet “The Flower” only allowed a single goal against the very-much-flammable Calgary offense, making 33 out of 34 saves.
This is as much as weeklong achievement award as anything else, but even if you just keep it to Wednesday, Fleury was excellent.
I’ve made repeated comments about the Golden Knights needing to rest MAF, and I stand by them, but this was impressive stuff.
From MAF to the rare player who’s often tormented him, we have Ovechkin, who scored a goal and assist, and was just one heady Ivan Provorov play from adding another goal.
Ovechkin continues to make history, and delightfully, he didn’t just do his usual “from the office” thing on Wednesday. Granted, he kind of did, as he scored from that basic spot for his goal, but even then, he needed to “reload” his shot rather than ripping a one-timer.
But it was his pass that really sealed the deal, for me anyway. More on Ovechkin in the rest of The Buzzer …
Highlights of the Night
Including that pass, which set up a Tom Wilson goal:
The Blues managed a staggering win by scoring two goals in 12 seconds in the final minute of the third period against the Ducks:
The other highlight of the night comes next.
Defensemen score goals – clunky and otherwise
The headline revolves around two defensemen scoring unexpected goals. Deryk Engelland scored the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights, while Mitch Marner really set the table for Ron Hainsey(!) to score shorthanded (!!).
But, really, it was a night for defensemen scoring goals in general, whether they’re the ones you’d expect or not.
That Golden Knights win against the Flames was all-defensemen goals. Engelland scored, along with a guy you’d expect in Shea Theodore (his 11th of the season), and someone in the middle (Travis Hamonic scored his seventh of 2018-19).
Alexander Edler‘s still a worthy contributor, but you don’t really expect the Canucks veteran to score overtime game-winners. He did so on Wednesday, while a very-much expected Maple Leafs defenseman (Morgan Rielly) helped Toronto at least secure a standings point.
Ovechkin’s Capitals teammate Braden Holtby won his 250th game on Wednesday. One of the exciting things about Holtby and Ovechkin is that they’re young enough to flirt with some big numbers before they’re done, health permitting. Holtby hit 250 wins in just 409 games played, second only to Ken Dryden, who did it in only 381 games.
So, to review, Ovechkin has more 45+ goal seasons than Wayne Gretzky/Mario Lemieux/Mike Bossy, etc., while Holtby’s winning at a rate that only falls short of the author of “The Game.”
Another Canadiens great, Jacques Plante, was third behind Holtby. His name came up again on Wednesday, as Fleury tied Plante with 437 wins, leaving them tied for eighth all-time in NHL history.
Scores
WSH 5 – PHI 3
VAN 3 – TOR 2 (OT)
STL 5 – ANA 4
VGK 2 – CG 1
Note to self: don’t count out the St. Louis Blues. They reminded the Anaheim Ducks and the rest of the hockey world as much with a baffling 5-4 win on Wednesday.
Earlier this season, the Blues looked like they were bound for the draft lottery. Yet, with some strong play and the emergence of Jordan Binnington, they’ve turned their season around in a resoundingly dramatic way.
The Blues stormed out of the gate against the moribund Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, scoring three power-play goals to take a 3-1 lead a bit more than midway through the second period. Considering the Ducks’ lowly status right now, you’d think that it would be a matter of killing time.
Maybe things just can’t be that simple with St. Louis.
The Ducks scored two goals in a pretty short burst (15:39 into the second period, then the 3-3 goal 2:12 later), then Adam Henrique gave Anaheim a 4-3 lead about five minutes into the third period.
It looked like the Ducks might succeed in protecting that lead, as that 4-3 margin lasted through most of the period. Things escalated quickly in the late stages, however, as Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-4 with 1:02 left, and then an Alex Pietrangelo effort went off of Henrique’s stick for the stunning game-winner just 12 seconds later.
In that span of 12 seconds, the Blues went from possibly receiving some “it was 3-1” trolling to winning the game, and not even needing overtime to do so. Remarkable.
For a while, it seemed like the story might be that Jordan Binnington is finally looking human. After all, Henrique’s then-go-ahead 4-3 goal was ugly.
Instead, the Blues pulled victory from the jaws of defeat, with might just end up being the motto of their 2018-19 season.
If you’re the dramatic type, you might call Wednesday’s game a microcosm of the Flyers’ season.
Things started very poorly in the game (falling behind 5-0 to the Capitals), much like the Flyers’ season began ugly (prompting the firings of their GM and coach). There were even echoes of historic goalie headaches, as Brian Elliott‘s brief resurgence went splat against Washington.
To Philly’s credit, they showed the sort of grit that would inspire Gritty to repel from the roof, scoring three goals to turn a laugher into something more interesting — which felt a bit like the Flyers getting so hot, a push to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs … well, wasn’t totally laughable.
Unfortunately for the Flyers, it was too little too late in Wednesday’s game, and it’s looking more and more like that will be the case for the 2018-19 season.
From Washington’s perspective, the Capitals continue to make a late push for the Metropolitan Division title. By winning 5-3, they now have 85 points on the season, leaving them two ahead of the Islanders, but the Isles have a game in hand.
It was a strong game for Alex Ovechkin, who nearly followed Sidney Crosby to 1,200 career points. Ovechkin will need to wait to match his rival, as he finished the night with 1,199 via a goal and an assist.
While Ovechkin’s goal was from his office (though not as immediate of a one-timer), it was Ovechkin’s assist that really impressed. Watch as he went sprawling to set up Tom Wilson:
The Capitals are now on a five-game winning streak, and have won eight of their last 10 games. Despite all of the talk of a Stanley Cup hangover, they might just win their division once again — and possibly much more.