Blue Jackets’ offense shut down again in big loss to Penguins

By Adam GretzMar 7, 2019, 10:13 PM EST
1 Comment

PITTSBURGH — John Tortorella raised quite a few eyebrows on Thursday when he not only decided to start backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo for what was, to this point, his team’s biggest game of the regular season, but also decided to not even dress his regular starter, Sergei Bobrovsky.

The official explanation was for Bobrovsky to get some additional rest and work on his game, and not because of his career-long struggles against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Given the importance of the game, the dire situation Columbus is in when it comes to the Eastern Conference playoff race, and the fact Bobrovsky is supposed to be their starting goalie that explanation doesn’t really fly.

This is not the time to “rest” your starter. This is the time you lean on him. So in that sense, it was a pretty bold decision. Actually, it probably isn’t even fair to call it bold because it is too much of an understatement.

Having said all of that, Tortorella’s decision wasn’t really the difference in the end because it doesn’t matter who your goalie is if you can’t score any goals. And that is exactly what happened to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night. They did nothing.

The Blue Jackets dropped their eighth consecutive game to the Penguins, fell four points behind them in the standings, and continued their post-trade deadline struggles in what could be a massive 3-0 loss. The two teams meet again on Saturday night in Columbus in what figures to be a must-win game for the Blue Jackets if they have any hope of catching the Penguins in the standings. A regulation win would at least bring them back to within two points; but a regulation loss would push them six points back with less than a month to play in the regular season. That gap would almost impossible to make up, especially no more remaining head-to-head meetings after Saturday.

There are a couple of issues here for the Blue Jackets.

First, what does it say about your confidence in your starting goalie if you can’t start him in this game against this team?

Second, and perhaps more importantly, after going all in at the trade deadline and trading away almost every draft pick they have in 2019 (as well as a couple of prospects) to get Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel, Adam McQuaid, and Keith Kinkaid, the Blue Jackets are now in a situation where they are not even close to a guarantee to make the playoffs.

They are just 2-4-0 since the trade deadline, with none of those wins coming in regulation. They needed overtime to beat a Philadelphia Flyers team that is not going to make the playoffs and barely outlasted a depleted New Jersey roster that is among the worst in the league in a shootout on Tuesday night. They have scored just nine goals in the six games, have been shutout twice (once to Edmonton) and been beaten twice by the Penguins in two huge head-to-head games.

That is obviously not what they had in mind when they went all in at the trade deadline to try and take advantage of the remaining months they have with Artemi Panarin and Bobrovsky before they inevitably leave in free agency.

For as bad as the situation looks right now the Blue Jackets are definitely not out of this thing yet. Even though Saturday’s game against the Penguins is huge when it comes to their chances of catching them, the Penguins are not the only team the Blue Jackets are competing with in this race. Even with all of their recent struggles they are still only two points back of the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes, so they are well within reach. They are not going to get there though if they can not start to find some consistent and sustained offense.

As for the Penguins on Thursday, Phil Kessel started the scoring with an early power play goal to snap what had been a 16-game goal-less drought, while Nick Bjugstad and Sidney Crosby also scored in the win.

Matt Murray stopped all 25 shots he faced to record his fourth shutout of the season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ point streak reaches 18 games thanks to stunning comeback

AP
By Adam GretzMar 7, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
1 Comment

The Boston Bruins are an unstoppable machine right now, folks. Unstoppable!

Their current points streak reached 18 consecutive games on Thursday night thanks to a wild come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers that saw them erase a two-goal deficit, and then score two goals in the final 36 seconds to secure the win.

Patrice Bergeron once again played the role of hero for the Bruins with a shorthanded goal early in the third period, and then the game-winning goal with just under seven seconds remaining in regulation.

That goal came just 20 seconds after Mark Grzelcyk tied the game on a power play.

Here is a look at Bergeron’s game-winning goal.

So we should talk about this for a little bit because this is an absolutely incredible run and has the Bruins currently sitting with the second best record in the league behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With this win the Bruins are now 14-0-4 since returning from their bye week and have built a four-point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs when it comes to the second spot in the Atlantic Division, which would give them home-ice advantage in what seems to be their inevitable first-round matchup.

They have done a lot of that without the services of one of their best players, David Pastrnak, who has been sidelined since February 10, while Thursday’s game was also played without Marcus Johansson and Jake DeBrusk. Their remaining stars have stepped up and are carrying the load, including master troll Brad Marchand who now has 27 points during the streak after his three-assist performance on Thursday.

Is there a little bit of luck involved here? Sure there is. You do not go 14-0-4 in the NHL without at least a few breaks going your way.

Do the Bruins still have some questions regarding their depth, especially given the recent developments with Johansson and Debrusk? You bet they do, especially with the current injury situation.

But a handful of star players playing at the top of their game and some outstanding goaltending (both of which the Bruins have) can take a team a long way.

Right now with the way they are rolling this is a team that nobody is going to want to face in Stanley Cup Playoffs. Especially a Toronto fanbase that probably still has nightmares about recent postseason matchups with the Bruins.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Blue Jackets visit Penguins on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyMar 7, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
2 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Thursday night’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This game is the start of a home-and-home that will wrap up the season series between Columbus and Pittsburgh. The Penguins have won both meetings so far, including their game last week in Columbus. Overall, the Pens have won seven in a row in the regular season vs. the Blue Jackets.

This home-and-home series figures to have massive implications on the playoff race. Entering this game, just two points separate third in the Metro from being outside of the playoffs entirely.

Columbus picked up a much-needed two points on Tuesday with their 2-1 shootout win over New Jersey. The Jackets had been 1-3-0 since the trade deadline, so the win was a tangible measure of progress to keep them right in the playoff mix. However, the reaction in the locker room afterwards was hardly celebratory. The Jackets played very poorly, mustering only 18 shots on goal (a season-low) against a Devils team that had nearly half of its regular lineup out due to injury.

Pittsburgh also went past regulation on Tuesday, defeating Florida 3-2 in OT, thanks to Jake Guentzel’s second goal of the game. He now has 33 goals this season. Sidney Crosby had three points to surpass the 1,200-point threshold.

What: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUE JACKETS
Artemi PanarinPierre-Luc DuboisJosh Anderson
Nick FolignoMatt DucheneCam Atkinson
Ryan DzingelAlex WennbergOliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon DubinskyBoone JennerRiley Nash

Zach WerenskiSeth Jones
Markus NutivaaraDavid Savard
Scott HarringtonAdam McQuaid

Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

PENGUINS
Jared McCann – Sidney Crosby – Jake Guentzel
Zach Aston-ReeseEvgeni MalkinPhil Kessel
Dominik SimonNick BjugstadPatric Hornqvist
Teddy BluegerMatt CullenGarrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin – Zach Trotman
Jack JohnsonJustin Schultz
Marcus PetterssonErik Gudbranson

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

John Forslund (play-by-play) and AJ Mleczko (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Pittsburgh. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Mike Johnson.

Golden Knights could win big thanks to Seattle’s expansion draft

By James O'BrienMar 7, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
3 Comments

What if the Vegas Golden Knights “win” the expansion draft … again?

In a fascinating article that’s absolutely worth your time (sub required), The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun ran down how the Golden Knights could leverage the fact that they’re exempt from exposing players to Seattle’s expansion draft to land some great trades from teams who don’t want to lose players for nothing.

The possibilities are almost overwhelming, especially if GM George McPhee finds creative ways to get assets, picks, and players from teams unable to protect certain guys Seattle might otherwise get. What if McPhee gets really creative by pushing the limits to help teams essentially “circumvent” the expansion draft?

One idea might be to “park” a player in Vegas for the expansion draft, giving the Golden Knights some sort of asset, only for Vegas to send that player back later on?

The league will allegedly take measures to make sure that doesn’t happen.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told LeBrun that “you can’t park players on Vegas,” hinting that, since the NHL must approve all transactions, they could reject a shady-looking deal.

“I don’t see that happening, they’re just not part of this expansion,” Daly said. “Obviously, we’ll make sure that Vegas isn’t used in the process by other clubs to circumvent the purpose of intent of the expansion draft rules, but I don’t anticipate that happening.’’

Actually enforcing circumventing moves could end up being easier said than done, however.

Thin line between “parking” and a valid trade

Sure, the league could stand in the way of truly blatant moves, much like they shot down that cap-circumventing Ilya Kovalchuk contract with the New Jersey Devils.

But what about more straightforward trades, where a team senses they’d lose a player, so they give up on that guy for picks and prospects? This is a league where Taylor Hall was traded one-for-one for Adam Larsson, so how far could the NHL go in making value judgments for potential trades?

LeBrun provides an example of the Predators theoretically trading P.K. Subban to Vegas as the odd man out, and down the line, that could make sense even outside of the expansion draft. After all, Subban will be getting up there in the years by then – he’s already 29 – and Nashville might legitimately prefer to stick with their other key defensemen, what with Roman Josi nearing a raise and Subban carrying a $9M cap hit.

And, really, how long can you keep a player “parked” before he’s fair game again?

Let’s say a player is sent to Vegas for a season, only to return to his original team. What would make such a move unacceptable when you remember the path of Jamie Oleksiak? The Penguins traded a fourth-round pick to Dallas for the towering defenseman back in Dec. 2017, only to get their draft pick back from Dallas when they returned Oleksiak to the Stars on Jan. 28 of this year. None of this is to say the Oleksiak trades were nefarious. Instead, there’s precedent for recent returns, so even handing out “parking violations” might be quite challenging.

Frankly, it all sounds like a nightmare for the NHL to try to police.

Really, though, the greatest “deterrent” arguably should be just how poorly teams handled trades to the Golden Knights to avoid protection issues.

Repeating history?

Most infamously, the Panthers sent Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith to Vegas, to a) get rid of Smith’s contract and b) protect the likes of marginal defenseman Alex Petrovic. But check out this trade history and you’ll see other teams who pulled a muscle trying to beat the system. The Blue Jackets ended up doing all sorts of maneuvering, only to make the wrong call on William Karlsson. The Wild fared very poorly. Plenty of teams loaded up Vegas with draft picks, and in just about every case, the Golden Knights profited greatly from those GMs outsmarting themselves.

Seattle will try to do the same thing, but teams will be wary of making those mistakes again — plus they’ll have Vegas to work with.

Also, it’s easy to say you don’t want to repeat history with past mistakes, but Flames GM Brad Treliving gave an interesting take on that to LeBrun:

” … Are people going to be a little more hesitant because of the history and success Vegas has had of doing side deals? Maybe,” Treliving said. “But at the end of the day, you’re not going to say, `I’m not going to do this because something did or didn’t happen last time.’ You’re going to make the best decisions for the club. It’s always easy to Monday morning quarterback it, but the biggest thing is that everyone is going to be more familiar with the process. It’s the same rules.”

At some point in reading this post, you might be thinking that Vegas has an unfair advantage. Shouldn’t they have to give up a player in Seattle’s expansion draft after being able to go through the NHL’s teams like a buffet during their own expansion draft?

LeBrun reports that some GMs grumbled to him about that exemption, but the gripes lose their muster when you remember that the Golden Knights also aren’t getting a cut from the $650 million expansion fee from Seattle.

Ultimately, it is what it is when it comes to Vegas being exempt.

The Golden Knights could really be a wild card during expansion draft time, so good luck to the NHL in trying to keep all of that in control. Like Vegas’ zany pregame shows, this also only makes it a tougher act for Seattle to follow, too.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets sit Bob vs. Penguins: About rest or big-game woes?

By James O'BrienMar 7, 2019, 2:21 PM EST
3 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Thursday night’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Virtually every game is a big game for the Columbus Blue Jackets going forward, but even by those standards, this upcoming home-and-home set with the Pittsburgh Penguins is ginormous. Like, bigger than the biggest John Tortorella meltdown.

Frankly, the Blue Jackets haven’t had the greatest luck in big games against the Penguins, and key head-to-head games against their bubble peers this season — and maybe Torts is just a bit too aware of it.

There’s a fascinating tug-of-war going on on Thursday, after word surfaced that (gulp) Sergei Bobrovsky isn’t just being passed over as the starter against the Penguins; he isn’t even dressing. Instead, Joonas Korpisalo gets the nod, while Keith Kinkaid serves as backup.

From a front-facing perspective, Torts’ explanation is sensible enough.

“We feel he’s played a lot of hockey,” Tortorella said, via Jeff Svoboda of the team website. “This was a game we wanted to give to Korpi and try to get Bob a little bit of rest and kind of work on his game.”

Understandably, some wonder if Tortorella is merely serving up platitudes, but there are at least kernels of truth. Svoboda points out that Bobrovsky’s started eight consecutive games for the Blue Jackets, and 14 of their last 15 games.

It still makes you wonder if the Blue Jackets are overthinking (and/or underthinking?) things a little here.

For one thing, if the team was preoccupied with getting Bob some rest, the timing is a little odd. Wouldn’t it have been wiser to rest Bobrovsky on Tuesday (a 2-1 shootout win against the Devils) than during these big games against the Penguins? The two-time Vezina winner struggled right after the trade deadline, yet he was strong against New Jersey.

But maybe Torts is really just scared of history repeating itself?

Look, there’s no denying that Bobrovsky’s suffered some of his worst moments in big games against the Penguins, surely only intensifying Torts’ clear hatred for the Penguins. In both 2013-14 and 2016-17, Bobrovsky followed magnificent regular season runs with first-round faceplants against the Penguins. The narratives about Bobrovsky “choking” in clutch moments started to take root there.

No doubt, Tortorella is aware of such thoughts.

But, again, the rest argument is reasonable, to an extent. This could work out quite well, actually, if Korpisalo wins on Thursday, relieving some of that anxiety and maybe lifting a bit of the Penguins baggage. From there, Torts could decide if Korpi might be the “hot hand” or if Bob got enough rest — and it’s also worth noting that Kinkaid’s had some small-sample success against the Penguins.

And, again, the Blue Jackets have really whiffed in big-game situations, so there’s an argument that they simply need to try different approaches. Consider this rundown of how Columbus has fared in head-to-head games against the three teams they’re jockeying with: the Hurricanes, Canadiens, and Penguins.

Against Carolina

Oct. 5: 3-1 loss to Hurricanes.
Nov. 17: 4-1 win vs. Hurricanes.
Jan. 4: 4-2 loss to Hurricanes.
March 15: Final game against Hurricanes, in Columbus.

Against Montreal

Jan. 18: 4-1 loss to Habs.
Feb. 19: 3-2 loss to Habs.
March 28: Final game against Habs, in Columbus.

Against Pittsburgh

Nov. 24: 4-2 loss against Penguins.
Feb. 26: 5-2 loss against Penguins.
March 7 and 9: Home-and-home.

That’s just two of a possible 14 standings points in seven games so far against those teams, with four remaining. If the Blue Jackets miss the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs – as they’re currently positioned to do – it would be because of failures against those teams. It would be painfully fitting if those failures specifically boil down to not getting over the hump against the Penguins, a team that’s tormented them for much of the Bobrovsky – Torts era.

***

Either way, the Blue Jackets need to figure things out, and cross their fingers that Bobrovsky and their other goalies get on track. After all, it’s not just about slaying that Penguins dragon, even if that’s the biggest and most pressing obstacle ahead; the Blue Jackets note that they’re heading into a stretch where they’ll play seven straight games against teams in playoff position. It’s imperative that the Blue Jackets navigate these choppy waters. Their season depends on it.

When it comes to justifying the team’s bold bets at the trade deadline, the results have been mixed at best so far. It’s time for the Blue Jackets to finally thrive in do-or-die situations, whether Bobrovsky’s in net or not.

John Forslund (play-by-play) and AJ Mleczko ('Inside-the-Glass' analyst) will have the call from Pittsburgh. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Mike Johnson.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.