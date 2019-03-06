WATCH LIVE: Flyers take on Capitals during Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Flyers are riding a five-game point streak (4-0-1) and are seven points back of the wild card. They recently picked up five of a possible six points (2-0-1) on a three-game Metropolitan road trip, culminating with a huge 4-1 win over the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday.
Entering their game on Jan. 10 against the Stars, the Flyers had just 36 points and were dead last in the NHL. Since then, they have gone 17-4-2 and vaulted back into the playoff race. Of their 16 remaining games, three are against the Capitals, two against the Islanders, two against the Hurricanes, one against the Penguins, and one against the Canadiens; all teams they are chasing in the standings.
Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals in points (75) and paces the entire league with 45 goals (Leon Draisaitl – second with 41) as he pursues another Rocket Richard trophy – aiming to break a tie with Bobby Hull (7) and become the first player in NHL history to finish atop the goal-scoring race eight times. With Ovechkin’s goal last Friday against the Islanders, he became the first player in NHL history to score 45-plus goals in 10 seasons.
Though Ovechkin is carrying the goal scoring load once again this year, the Capitals’ recent four-game winning streak has been a demonstration of the depth that carried them to the Cup last season as 13 different players have scored a goal and 16 players have registered a point in those four games.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin – Lars Eller – Brett Connolly
Andre Burakovsky – Nic Dowd – Travis Boyd
Michal Kempny – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik – Nick Jensen
Starting goalie: Braden Holtby
FLYERS
Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Claude Giroux
Michael Raffl – Scott Laughton – Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk – Corban Knight – Ryan Hartman
TBD – Phil Varone – Justin Bailey
Ivan Provorov – Travis Sanheim
Shayne Gostisbehere – Phil Myers
Robert Hagg – Radko Gudas
Starting goalie: Brian Elliott
