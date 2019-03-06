More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Carey Price ties Jacques Plante on Canadiens’ wins list

By Adam GretzMar 6, 2019, 1:42 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. The Montreal Canadiens probably did not need Carey Price to be great on Tuesday night — he was still more than solid in their 3-1 win over a hapless Los Angeles Kings team — but he made some history by recording career win No. 314. That win moves him into a tie with legendary goalie Jacques Plante on top of the franchise’s all-time wins list. Any time you can tie Jacques Plante in something you deserve a star for the night. Granted, Price has spent his entire career playing in the shootout era, so the proper context needs to be applied to records and win totals like this, but it is still a huge accomplishment for Price and something that is worthy of some extra attention.

2. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins. With every team in the Eastern Conference playoff race gaining at least a point on Tuesday night it was a must for the Pittsburgh Penguins to get two points against the Florida Panthers, especially with a home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets looming later this week. They were able to get the two points thanks to a pair of goals from Jake Guentzel, including a highlight reel winner in overtime. He is now up to a 33 goals on the season and has a real shot at scoring 40 goals. His contract extension he signed earlier this season might prove to be a bargain for the Penguins.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets. He has had probably the worst season of his career, or at least his worst season since joining the Columbus Blue Jackets, but Sergei Bobrovsky is still capable of taking over a game and stealing for his team. He did that on Tuesday night in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Blue Jackets entered the game having lost three of their past four games and didn’t really play a particularly strong game against a team that is totally out of the race. They still managed to pick up two points thanks in large part to the play of Bobrovsky. Now the big test for the Blue Jackets and Bobrovsky this week — back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other notable performances from Tuesday night

  • Ben Bishop posted a shutout and John Klingberg scored another game-winning goal to help lift the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 win over the New York Rangers to pick up a huge two points in the standings.
  • The Nashville Predators are back in first place in the Central Division and the Minnesota Wild are sticking around in the playoff race. Read all about it here.
  • Tough night for the Arizona Coyotes as they dropped two important points in the standings and had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
  • The New York Islanders needed a shootout to top the Ottawa Senators, but they managed to get the win and keep pace with the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division. It was a costly win, however, as starting goalie Robin Lehner had to leave the game with an injury after a collision with Matthew Tkachuk on the play that produced the game-tying goal.
  • Nathan MacKinnon scored the overtime winner to complete the Colorado Avalanche’s late rally to top the Detroit Red Wings and get two points.

Highlights of the Night

The aforementioned Jake Guentzel overtime winner for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk teamed up for a pair of goals on Tuesday night in their win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Krejci’s goal, set up by DeBrusk, came in overtime. It was a costly win for the Bruins as they lost Marcus Johansson to another injury.

The Detroit Red Wings were on the losing end of a 4-3 overtime decision against the Colorado Avalanche but here is a bright spot in another lost season for the Red Wings: Prized prospect and top draft pick Filip Zadina scored his first NHL goal.

Factoids

  • Matt Cullen played his 1,500th game tonight, making him just the second American-born player to ever reach that milestone (Chris Chelios is the other). Crazy thing about that is his career has overlapped 49.1 percent of the players to ever play a game in the NHL. [Penguins]
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning are the first team in NHL history to feature two different goalies that have each had a personal 10-game winning streak in a single season. This team is a machine. It was also a big night for Nikita Kucherov as he tied Vincent Lecavalier’s single season points record with still 15 games to play in the season. [NHL PR]
  • New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz recorded his 800th career win when his team defeated the Ottawa Senators. [Islanders]

Scores

Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Columbus Blue Jackets 2, New Jersey Devils 1 (SO)

New York Islanders 5, Ottawa Senators 4 (SO)

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Florida Panthers 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Winnipeg Jets 2

Nashville Predators 5, Minnesota Wild 4 (SO)

Dallas Stars 1, New York Rangers 0

Colorado Avalanche 4, Detroit Red Wings 3 (OT)

Anaheim Ducks 3, Arizona Coyotes 1

Montreal Canadiens 3, Los Angeles Kings 1

Kucherov ties Lightning points record with 15 games remaining

By Adam GretzMar 6, 2019, 12:45 AM EST
Barring an injury or some sort of unforeseen scoring slump Nikita Kucherov is going to absolutely shatter the Tampa Bay Lightning’s single season points record.

With his two assists in the team’s 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, he matched the record of 108 points that was set by Vincent Lecavalier during the 2006-07 season.

Here is the important thing to remember: Lecavalier recorded his 108 points in a full 82-game season.

Kucherov has done it in 67 games and still has 15 more to play this year.

It is just another comical number put up by Kucherov this season as he continues to lap the field when it comes to his offensive production. As of Tuesday, he is now 14 points ahead of Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, the second-leading scorer in the NHL.

The only player that has recorded at least 108 points in a full season since 2011-12 was Connor McDavid when he did it a year ago … again, in 82 games.

At Kucherov’s current pace he is on track for 132 points this season, a mark that has not been touched since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr during the 1995-96 season.

He also remains on pace for more than 90 assists (93 to be exact). If he reaches both numbers he would be the first player since Lemieux in 1995-96 to have at least 90 assists and 132 points in a season, and just the fifth (Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, Adam Oates, and Pat LaFontaine) to do it since 1990.

When you take into account the difference in eras between the one Kucherov plays in and the one all of those players played in it makes the season even more unbelievable. This is truly one of the best offensive seasons we have seen in a generation.

Predators reclaim top spot in Central, Wild pick up huge point

By Adam GretzMar 5, 2019, 11:35 PM EST
At some point you have to think all of the players the Minnesota Wild have lost over the past few weeks, whether by injury or trade, is going to catch up to them.

Even though they fell to the Nashville Predators in a shootout on Tuesday night, 5-4, they still managed to pick up a huge point in the standings by taking the game to overtime and extending their current point streak to seven games. They are 5-0-2 during that stretch and are guaranteed to remain in a playoff position in the Western Conference through the end of the night on Tuesday.

Considering what this team has gone through this season it is a pretty incredible accomplishment.

They’ve already lost Matt Dumba and Mikko Koivu to injury.

They traded Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, and Mikael Granlund.

On Tuesday they got another scare when forward Jason Zucker had to briefly leave the game with what looked to be a fairly significant injury only to see him return to the lineup.

Given where the Wild were in the standings when they started trading off players, and at one point had lost nine out of 10 games leading up to the trade deadline, they probably should have been out of this race long ago. But here they are, still hanging around. By this point we know the bottom of the Western Conference field is as weak as it has been in years, but it is still impressive this team has overcome the adversity it has over the past couple of weeks to still have a shot to get in.

Kevin Fiala, who was acquired from the Predators on deadline day in exchange for Granlund, played a big role in helping to keep them afloat on Tuesday when he scored a pair of goals against his former team, including the game-tying goal late in the third period.

But let’s not forget about the Predators here because this was a huge night for them, too.

Their win, combined with the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, put them back into the top spot in the Central Division for the time being. They have not been playing their best hockey as of late, but they have still won five of their past eight games to keep going back-and-forth with the Jets at the top of the Central.

Watch the live stream of ‘Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers’

By NBC SportsMar 5, 2019, 10:59 PM EST
NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special “Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers” Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following coverage of the Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators.

The program will utilize audio from a total of 12 players, coaches and referees from the Philadelphia Flyers’ thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Feb. 23 on NBC.

Viewers will have the chance to re-live the memorable Stadium Series matchup through audio recorded from four mic’d players apiece from the Flyers and Penguins, as well as Flyers head coach Scott Gordon, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, and two referees.

The “Wired – Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers” hour-long special is the latest example of NBC Sports’ innovative NHL coverage during the 2018-19 season. NBC Sports delivered a first-of-its-kind digital-only presentation utilizing new puck and player tracking technology in real time at the NHL All-Star Game in January.

Earlier this year, NBC Sports and Nashville Predators star and entrepreneur P.K. Subban agreed to a first-of-its-kind content partnership. NBC Sports produced a one-hour variety program – “P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special” – hosted by Subban at All-Star Weekend on NBCSN, as well as an original digital series – “The P.K. Project” – that encompasses Subban’s personality away from the ice.

Marcus Johansson injured again after big hit

By Adam GretzMar 5, 2019, 8:57 PM EST
This is the last thing anybody wanted to see for Marcus Johansson.

The recently acquired Boston Bruins’ forward had to leave Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with what the team is calling an “upper-body injury” after he was on the receiving end of a hard — and seemingly legal — hit from Micheal Ferland.

Obviously without any clarification on what the “upper-body injury” actually is anything is going to be speculation. But given that Johansson has had the past two years of his career derailed by concussion issues this is obviously a scary situation for him.

The hit itself looked to be a clean one with what is simply an unfortunate result. Have a look.

The Bruins acquired Johansson just before the NHL trade deadline from the New Jersey Devils in the hopes of boosting their scoring depth. In his first three games with the Bruins he had recorded an assist. In 51 games combined with the Devils and Bruins he has 12 goals and 16 assists.

