PHT Morning Skate: Kekalainen not second-guessing himself; Ristolainen’s struggles

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• How do the Sabres plan on becoming more competitive in the near future? GM Jason Botterill explained his vision to NHL.com.

• Veterans like Matt Cullen and Patrick Marleau continue to impress in their old age. (The Hockey News)

• The Bruins will have a difficult decision to make once David Pastrnak returns to the lineup. That’s a classy problem though. (WEEI)

• Sometimes it’s hard for players acquired at the trade deadline to fit in with their new teams, but Carl Hagelin and Nick Jensen have done just that since being acquired by the Capitals. (Washington Post)

• Former NHLers Brian Propp and Tim Kerr shared their experience regarding player and organizational relations in the league. (Broad Street Hockey)

• Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli isn’t the biggest name on the team, but he deserves some Selke Trophy votes, according to Raw Charge.

• Garret Sparks got a new one-year extension from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• It’s probably not a good idea for the New York Rangers to sign and play 2018 first-rounder Vitali Kravtsov right now. (New York Post)

• Find out how the Stars DJ helps get the fans in Dallas involved in home games. (Market Scale)

• Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is definitely fighting it right now. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• Mark Stone has done more than just pick up points for the Vegas Golden Knights. (SinBin.Vegas)

• Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen isn’t interested in second guessing all the moves he made the trade deadline. (Sportsnet)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.