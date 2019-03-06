Push for the Playoffs: Canadiens keep pace in Eastern Conference race

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Tuesday night was littered with important matchups for teams in and around Wild Card spots in both conferences, but the Montreal Canadiens were in a unique spot. The Habs, who were in Los Angeles last night, didn’t start playing until 10:30 p.m. ET, which means they knew exactly what all the other teams around them had done before they even stepped onto the ice at Staples Center.

The Canadiens were able to watch as each of the teams they’re competing with ended up recording at least one point. Carolina lost to Boston in overtime, Pittsburgh beat Florida in overtime, and Columbus took down New Jersey in a shootout.

Montreal was able to come up with a 3-1 win against a Kings team that was looking to play spoiler.

“It’s huge,” Canadiens netminder Carey Price said of the win, per the Montreal Gazette. “I thought we played very well from the drop of the puck. We haven’t had a ton of success here, but we were able to put that behind us and put together a solid effort.”

Those two points allowed the Habs to jump back into the final Wild Card spot in the East.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Islanders vs. Penguins

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Flames vs. Wild

Predators vs. Stars

Jets vs. Blues

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Capitals at Flyers, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream)

Maple Leafs at Canucks, 9:00 p.m. ET

Blues at Ducks, 10:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream)

Flames at Golden Knights 10:30 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Lightning – 100 percent

Bruins – 100 percent

Maple Leafs – 100 percent

Islanders – 98.8 percent

Capitals – 96.6 percent

Penguins – 91.7 percent

Hurricanes – 86.8 percent

Canadiens – 60.7 percent

Blue Jackets – 59.4 percent

Flyers – 5 percent

Sabres – 0.6 percent

Rangers – 0 percent

Devils – 0 percent

Red Wings – 0 percent

Senators – 0 percent

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Flames – 100 percent

Sharks – 100 percent

Jets – 99.9 percent

Predators – 99.8 percent

Golden Knights – 97 percent

Blues – 95.5 percent

Stars 83.3 percent

Avalanche – 46.5 percent

Wild – 42.8 percent

Coyotes 29.1 percent

Oilers – 3.7 percent

Canucks – 1.3 percent

Blackhawks – 0.9 percent

Ducks – 0 percent

Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators – 18.5 percent*

Red Wings – 13.5 percent

Kings – 11.5 percent

Devils – 9.5 percent

Ducks – 8.5 percent

Canucks – 7.5 percent

Blackhawks – 6.5 percent

Rangers – 6 percent

Oilers – 5 percent

Panthers – 3.5 percent

Sabres – 3 percent

Avalanche 2.5 percent

Coyotes – 2 percent

Flyers – 1.5 percent

Blue Jackets – 1 percent**

(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

(**CBJ’s 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick is owned by OTT. If top three, moves to 2020)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 108 points

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 94 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 92 points

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 86 points

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 85 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 84 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 45 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 40 goals

John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 37 goals

Brayden Point, Lightning – 37 goals

Jeff Skinner, Sabres – 36 goals

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.