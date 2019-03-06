Kucherov ties Lightning points record with 15 games remaining

Barring an injury or some sort of unforeseen scoring slump Nikita Kucherov is going to absolutely shatter the Tampa Bay Lightning’s single season points record.

With his two assists in the team’s 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, he matched the record of 108 points that was set by Vincent Lecavalier during the 2006-07 season.

Here is the important thing to remember: Lecavalier recorded his 108 points in a full 82-game season.

Kucherov has done it in 67 games and still has 15 more to play this year.

It is just another comical number put up by Kucherov this season as he continues to lap the field when it comes to his offensive production. As of Tuesday, he is now 14 points ahead of Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, the second-leading scorer in the NHL.

The only player that has recorded at least 108 points in a full season since 2011-12 was Connor McDavid when he did it a year ago … again, in 82 games.

At Kucherov’s current pace he is on track for 132 points this season, a mark that has not been touched since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr during the 1995-96 season.

He also remains on pace for more than 90 assists (93 to be exact). If he reaches both numbers he would be the first player since Lemieux in 1995-96 to have at least 90 assists and 132 points in a season, and just the fifth (Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, Adam Oates, and Pat LaFontaine) to do it since 1990.

When you take into account the difference in eras between the one Kucherov plays in and the one all of those players played in it makes the season even more unbelievable. This is truly one of the best offensive seasons we have seen in a generation.

