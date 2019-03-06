More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Kucherov ties Lightning points record with 15 games remaining

By Adam GretzMar 6, 2019, 12:45 AM EST
Barring an injury or some sort of unforeseen scoring slump Nikita Kucherov is going to absolutely shatter the Tampa Bay Lightning’s single season points record.

With his two assists in the team’s 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, he matched the record of 108 points that was set by Vincent Lecavalier during the 2006-07 season.

Here is the important thing to remember: Lecavalier recorded his 108 points in a full 82-game season.

Kucherov has done it in 67 games and still has 15 more to play this year.

It is just another comical number put up by Kucherov this season as he continues to lap the field when it comes to his offensive production. As of Tuesday, he is now 14 points ahead of Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, the second-leading scorer in the NHL.

The only player that has recorded at least 108 points in a full season since 2011-12 was Connor McDavid when he did it a year ago … again, in 82 games.

At Kucherov’s current pace he is on track for 132 points this season, a mark that has not been touched since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr during the 1995-96 season.

He also remains on pace for more than 90 assists (93 to be exact). If he reaches both numbers he would be the first player since Lemieux in 1995-96 to have at least 90 assists and 132 points in a season, and just the fifth (Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, Adam Oates, and Pat LaFontaine) to do it since 1990.

When you take into account the difference in eras between the one Kucherov plays in and the one all of those players played in it makes the season even more unbelievable. This is truly one of the best offensive seasons we have seen in a generation.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Predators reclaim top spot in Central, Wild pick up huge point

By Adam GretzMar 5, 2019, 11:35 PM EST
At some point you have to think all of the players the Minnesota Wild have lost over the past few weeks, whether by injury or trade, is going to catch up to them.

Even though they fell to the Nashville Predators in a shootout on Tuesday night, 5-4, they still managed to pick up a huge point in the standings by taking the game to overtime and extending their current point streak to seven games. They are 5-0-2 during that stretch and are guaranteed to remain in a playoff position in the Western Conference through the end of the night on Tuesday.

Considering what this team has gone through this season it is a pretty incredible accomplishment.

They’ve already lost Matt Dumba and Mikko Koivu to injury.

They traded Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, and Mikael Granlund.

On Tuesday they got another scare when forward Jason Zucker had to briefly leave the game with what looked to be a fairly significant injury only to see him return to the lineup.

Given where the Wild were in the standings when they started trading off players, and at one point had lost nine out of 10 games leading up to the trade deadline, they probably should have been out of this race long ago. But here they are, still hanging around. By this point we know the bottom of the Western Conference field is as weak as it has been in years, but it is still impressive this team has overcome the adversity it has over the past couple of weeks to still have a shot to get in.

Kevin Fiala, who was acquired from the Predators on deadline day in exchange for Granlund, played a big role in helping to keep them afloat on Tuesday when he scored a pair of goals against his former team, including the game-tying goal late in the third period.

But let’s not forget about the Predators here because this was a huge night for them, too.

Their win, combined with the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, put them back into the top spot in the Central Division for the time being. They have not been playing their best hockey as of late, but they have still won five of their past eight games to keep going back-and-forth with the Jets at the top of the Central.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Watch the live stream of ‘Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers’

AP Images
By NBC SportsMar 5, 2019, 10:59 PM EST
NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special “Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers” Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following coverage of the Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators.

The program will utilize audio from a total of 12 players, coaches and referees from the Philadelphia Flyers’ thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Feb. 23 on NBC.

[WATCH LIVE – 11 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Viewers will have the chance to re-live the memorable Stadium Series matchup through audio recorded from four mic’d players apiece from the Flyers and Penguins, as well as Flyers head coach Scott Gordon, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, and two referees.

The “Wired – Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers” hour-long special is the latest example of NBC Sports’ innovative NHL coverage during the 2018-19 season. NBC Sports delivered a first-of-its-kind digital-only presentation utilizing new puck and player tracking technology in real time at the NHL All-Star Game in January.

Earlier this year, NBC Sports and Nashville Predators star and entrepreneur P.K. Subban agreed to a first-of-its-kind content partnership. NBC Sports produced a one-hour variety program – “P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special” – hosted by Subban at All-Star Weekend on NBCSN, as well as an original digital series – “The P.K. Project” – that encompasses Subban’s personality away from the ice.

Marcus Johansson injured again after big hit

Sportsnet/YouTube
By Adam GretzMar 5, 2019, 8:57 PM EST
This is the last thing anybody wanted to see for Marcus Johansson.

The recently acquired Boston Bruins’ forward had to leave Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with what the team is calling an “upper-body injury” after he was on the receiving end of a hard — and seemingly legal — hit from Micheal Ferland.

Obviously without any clarification on what the “upper-body injury” actually is anything is going to be speculation. But given that Johansson has had the past two years of his career derailed by concussion issues this is obviously a scary situation for him.

The hit itself looked to be a clean one with what is simply an unfortunate result. Have a look.

The Bruins acquired Johansson just before the NHL trade deadline from the New Jersey Devils in the hopes of boosting their scoring depth. In his first three games with the Bruins he had recorded an assist. In 51 games combined with the Devils and Bruins he has 12 goals and 16 assists.

Related: Johansson, Marchand look to move on from elbowing incident.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Wild visit Predators on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Tuesday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the second half of a home-and-home series after the Predators defeated the Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday in Minnesota. This is the third of four regular season meetings this season after Nashville won the first two. They will meet a final time on March 25 in Minnesota.

It was a momentous win for the Predators, who had lost three of their previous four games in regulation, all of them to Central Division opponents. The Predators are just one point behind the Jets for first in the Central, but Winnipeg has three games in hand.

After the loss on Sunday, Minnesota still has a six-game point streak (5-0-1) and occupies the second Wild Card spot in the West. Still, they do not have much breathing room with Arizona (two points back) and Colorado (three points back) nipping at their heels.

The Wild are tied with the Ducks for the second longest active playoff streak in the league. Right now, it is highly unlikely Anaheim makes the postseason and Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes, the only team ahead of them, are still in doubt in the East.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Where: Bridgestone Arena
When: Tuesday, March 5, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Wild-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PREDATORS
Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson
Mikael GranlundKyle TurrisCraig Smith
Rocco GrimaldiNick BoninoWayne Simmonds
Frederick Gaudreau / Brian BoyleColton SissonsCalle Jarnkrok

Roman JosiRyan Ellis
Mattias EkholmP.K. Subban
Matt Donovan – Matt Irwin

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

WILD
Jordan GreenwayEric StaalJason Zucker
Zach PariseLuke KuninKevin Fiala
Ryan Donato – Joel Eriksson EkPontus Aberg
Marcus FolignoEric Fehr – J.T. Brown

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinBrad Hunt
Nick SeelerAnthony Bitetto

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion and Nashville Predators fan Josef Newgarden will be an ‘Inside-the-Glass’ guest tonight during the first period of Wild-Predators. He will join Pierre McGuire and John Walton (play-by-play), who will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick.

* * *

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special – “Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers” – that will utilize audio from players, coaches and referees from the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on NBC. It airs March 5 at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN here.