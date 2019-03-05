Watch the live stream of ‘Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers’

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special “Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers” Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following coverage of the Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators.
The program will utilize audio from a total of 12 players, coaches and referees from the Philadelphia Flyers’ thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Feb. 23 on NBC.
Viewers will have the chance to re-live the memorable Stadium Series matchup through audio recorded from four mic’d players apiece from the Flyers and Penguins, as well as Flyers head coach Scott Gordon, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, and two referees.
The “Wired – Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers” hour-long special is the latest example of NBC Sports’ innovative NHL coverage during the 2018-19 season. NBC Sports delivered a first-of-its-kind digital-only presentation utilizing new puck and player tracking technology in real time at the NHL All-Star Game in January.
Earlier this year, NBC Sports and Nashville Predators star and entrepreneur P.K. Subban agreed to a first-of-its-kind content partnership. NBC Sports produced a one-hour variety program – “P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special” – hosted by Subban at All-Star Weekend on NBCSN, as well as an original digital series – “The P.K. Project” – that encompasses Subban’s personality away from the ice.