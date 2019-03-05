More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
AP Images

Watch the live stream of ‘Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers’

By NBC SportsMar 5, 2019, 10:59 PM EST
NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special “Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers” Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following coverage of the Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators.

The program will utilize audio from a total of 12 players, coaches and referees from the Philadelphia Flyers’ thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Feb. 23 on NBC.

[WATCH LIVE – 11 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Viewers will have the chance to re-live the memorable Stadium Series matchup through audio recorded from four mic’d players apiece from the Flyers and Penguins, as well as Flyers head coach Scott Gordon, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, and two referees.

The “Wired – Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers” hour-long special is the latest example of NBC Sports’ innovative NHL coverage during the 2018-19 season. NBC Sports delivered a first-of-its-kind digital-only presentation utilizing new puck and player tracking technology in real time at the NHL All-Star Game in January.

Earlier this year, NBC Sports and Nashville Predators star and entrepreneur P.K. Subban agreed to a first-of-its-kind content partnership. NBC Sports produced a one-hour variety program – “P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special” – hosted by Subban at All-Star Weekend on NBCSN, as well as an original digital series – “The P.K. Project” – that encompasses Subban’s personality away from the ice.

Predators reclaim top spot in Central, Wild pick up huge point

By Adam GretzMar 5, 2019, 11:35 PM EST
At some point you have to think all of the players the Minnesota Wild have lost over the past few weeks, whether by injury or trade, is going to catch up to them.

Even though they fell to the Nashville Predators in a shootout on Tuesday night, 5-4, they still managed to pick up a huge point in the standings by taking the game to overtime and extending their current point streak to seven games. They are 5-0-2 during that stretch and are guaranteed to remain in a playoff position in the Western Conference through the end of the night on Tuesday.

Considering what this team has gone through this season it is a pretty incredible accomplishment.

They’ve already lost Matt Dumba and Mikko Koivu to injury.

They traded Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, and Mikael Granlund.

On Tuesday they got another scare when forward Jason Zucker had to briefly leave the game with what looked to be a fairly significant injury only to see him return to the lineup.

Given where the Wild were in the standings when they started trading off players, and at one point had lost nine out of 10 games leading up to the trade deadline, they probably should have been out of this race long ago. But here they are, still hanging around. By this point we know the bottom of the Western Conference field is as weak as it has been in years, but it is still impressive this team has overcome the adversity it has over the past couple of weeks to still have a shot to get in.

Kevin Fiala, who was acquired from the Predators on deadline day in exchange for Granlund, played a big role in helping to keep them afloat on Tuesday when he scored a pair of goals against his former team, including the game-tying goal late in the third period.

But let’s not forget about the Predators here because this was a huge night for them, too.

Their win, combined with the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, put them back into the top spot in the Central Division for the time being. They have not been playing their best hockey as of late, but they have still won five of their past eight games to keep going back-and-forth with the Jets at the top of the Central.



Marcus Johansson injured again after big hit

Sportsnet/YouTube
By Adam GretzMar 5, 2019, 8:57 PM EST
This is the last thing anybody wanted to see for Marcus Johansson.

The recently acquired Boston Bruins’ forward had to leave Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with what the team is calling an “upper-body injury” after he was on the receiving end of a hard — and seemingly legal — hit from Michael Ferland.

Obviously without any clarification on what the “upper-body injury” actually is anything is going to be speculation. But given that Johansson has had the past two years of his career derailed by concussion issues this is obviously a scary situation for him.

The hit itself looked to be a clean one with what is simply an unfortunate result. Have a look.

The Bruins acquired Johansson just before the NHL trade deadline from the New Jersey Devils in the hopes of boosting their scoring depth. In his first three games with the Bruins he had recorded an assist. In 51 games combined with the Devils and Bruins he has 12 goals and 16 assists.



WATCH LIVE: Wild visit Predators on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Tuesday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the second half of a home-and-home series after the Predators defeated the Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday in Minnesota. This is the third of four regular season meetings this season after Nashville won the first two. They will meet a final time on March 25 in Minnesota.

It was a momentous win for the Predators, who had lost three of their previous four games in regulation, all of them to Central Division opponents. The Predators are just one point behind the Jets for first in the Central, but Winnipeg has three games in hand.

After the loss on Sunday, Minnesota still has a six-game point streak (5-0-1) and occupies the second Wild Card spot in the West. Still, they do not have much breathing room with Arizona (two points back) and Colorado (three points back) nipping at their heels.

The Wild are tied with the Ducks for the second longest active playoff streak in the league. Right now, it is highly unlikely Anaheim makes the postseason and Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes, the only team ahead of them, are still in doubt in the East.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Where: Bridgestone Arena
When: Tuesday, March 5, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Wild-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PREDATORS
Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson
Mikael GranlundKyle TurrisCraig Smith
Rocco GrimaldiNick BoninoWayne Simmonds
Frederick Gaudreau / Brian BoyleColton SissonsCalle Jarnkrok

Roman JosiRyan Ellis
Mattias EkholmP.K. Subban
Matt Donovan – Matt Irwin

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

WILD
Jordan GreenwayEric StaalJason Zucker
Zach PariseLuke KuninKevin Fiala
Ryan Donato – Joel Eriksson EkPontus Aberg
Marcus FolignoEric Fehr – J.T. Brown

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinBrad Hunt
Nick SeelerAnthony Bitetto

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion and Nashville Predators fan Josef Newgarden will be an ‘Inside-the-Glass’ guest tonight during the first period of Wild-Predators. He will join Pierre McGuire and John Walton (play-by-play), who will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick.

* * *

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special – “Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers” – that will utilize audio from players, coaches and referees from the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on NBC. It airs March 5 at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN here.

Canadiens rest Kotkaniemi, believe he ‘hit a bit of a wall’

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 5, 2019, 5:51 PM EST
1 Comment

To some degree, the Montreal Canadiens making Jesperi Kotkaniemi a healthy scratch served as inspiration for people to rave about an uncanny rookie season.

The 18-year-old was already beating tough odds by going straight from being the third overall pick – and a slightly controversial pick in that – in the 2018 NHL Draft, all the way to becoming a regular for the Habs. But apparently he’s done a lot more than merely manage to stay in the lineup — until this point.

Evolving Wild went as far as to throw “Selke” around regarding Kotkaniemi.

And, it turns out that such comments look quite reasonable. You can see that Kotkaniemi has been beyond-his-years defensively from heat maps to strong possession numbers, even on a Canadiens team that’s been pretty adept at hogging the puck.

When you consider how sturdy Kotkaniemi has been defensively, 32 points in 66 games goes from acceptable to downright impressive.

Actually, it’s to the point that it might be fair to wonder if Claude Julien’s making the right call in scratching Kotkaniemi for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. After all, Montreal doesn’t have much margin for error in The Playoff Push.

Julien explained the decision as a positive, stating that Kotkaniemi will get a chance to regain “momentum” after hitting a “bit of a wall.”

Julien doesn’t just see Kotkaniemi during games, but also during practices and other functions, so he likely has a better idea of the Finn’s energy levels than we do. The point about Kotkaniemi never playing this many games is certainly a reasonable one.

Interestingly, though, it doesn’t seem like Kotkaniemi is struggling by all measures. If you look at this handy game log at Natural Stat Trick, you’ll see that he won the possession battle most of the time in recent games, often by significant margins.

It’s also noteworthy that Kotkaniemi isn’t exactly carrying a brutal workload, as he’s only averaging 14:04 TOI per game.

Despite those qualms, emphasizing rest is a good sign, and if Montreal’s going to get away with resting a useful player in any game, it would be against a team like the Kings. Also, if Julien is down on Kotkaniemi’s play, he’s doing a great job of concealing those thoughts, as his tone was very positive.

We can debate this smaller decision, but in the bigger picture, it’s remarkable to see Kotkaniemi pick up the defensive side of the NHL game so quickly. Hopefully the young center focuses more on his accomplishments than the disappointment of sitting out Tuesday’s game.

