NHL Playoff Push 2019: Blue Jackets enter ‘playoff mode’ in final month

Maybe getting away from Nationwide Arena will do the Columbus Blue Jackets some good? After a weekend that saw them drop games to the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets, the Blue Jackets hit the road to play in New Jersey and Pittsburgh. But more importantly, Tuesday night they’ll begin a stretch with six of seven games coming against opponents holding Eastern Conference playoff spots.

When general manager Jarmo Kekalainen went bold and all-in at the trade deadline, it upped the pressure on the season. Columbus was already on the playoff bubble and now with those moves it’s playoffs or bust. It’s a gamble, but it’s better than seeing another team be conservative late in the year.

“We’re kind of in playoff mode,” said head coach John Tortorella on Monday. “I think when coaches get into playoff mode, I always call it being with them. I think we’ve pushed the buttons and kicked and prodded and yelled and screamed and hugged during the regular season. But I think we’re in a situation right now … we’ve got to do this together.”

The pressure is on in Columbus, and Tortorella is preparing his players to deal with the pressure that will come with the final month of the season. Every game night there will be important points to be had, or dropped.

“You find out about yourself,” Tortorella said. “That’s what we all strive to do as coaches and athletes in the sporting world is to be thrust into those situations and see if you can sink or swim.”

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY



EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Capitals vs. Penguins

Islanders vs. Hurricanes

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Flames vs. Wild

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Jets vs. Stars

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Hurricanes at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jackets at Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Senators at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET

Panthers at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Jets at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wild at Predators, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream)

Rangers at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET

Red Wings at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET

Ducks at Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET

Canadiens at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Lightning – 100 percent

Maple Leafs – 100 percent

Bruins – 100 percent

Islanders – 98.7 percent

Capitals – 97.1 percent

Penguins – 89.7 percent

Hurricanes – 88.3 percent

Canadiens – 65 percent

Blue Jackets – 53.8 percent

Flyers – 5.9 percent

Panthers – 0.8 percent

Sabres – 0.8 percent

Rangers – 0.1 percent

Devils – 0 percent

Red Wings – 0 percent

Senators – 0 percent

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Sports Club Stats)

Flames – 100 percent

Sharks – 100 percent

Jets – 100 percent

Predators – 99.6 percent

Golden Knights – 96.2 percent

Blues – 95.3 percent

Stars – 77.1 percent

Coyotes – 45.8 percent

Wild – 41.7 percent

Avalanche – 38.5 percent

Oilers – 3.7 percent

Canucks – 1.3 percent

Blackhawks – 0.9 percent

Ducks – 0 percent

Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators – 18.5 percent*

Red Wings – 13.5 percent

Kings – 11.5 percent

Devils – 9.5 percent

Ducks – 8.5 percent

Canucks – 7.5 percent

Blackhawks – 6.5 percent

Oilers – 6 percent

Rangers – 5 percent

Sabres – 3.5 percent

Avalanche – 3 percent

Panthers – 2.5 percent

Coyotes – 2 percent

Flyers – 1.5 percent

Blue Jackets – 1 percent**

(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

(**CBJ’s 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick is owned by OTT. If top three, moves to 2020)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 106 points

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 94 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 92 points

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 84 points

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 83 points

Leon Draisaitl, 83 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 45 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 40 goals

John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 37 goals

Jeff Skinner, Sabres – 36 goals

Joe Pavelski, Sharks – 36 goals

