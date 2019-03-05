More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Are Stars making right call in scratching Radulov for being late?

By James O'BrienMar 5, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
It’s one thing to stick to your guns when the stakes are low, but what about when the heat is really on?

The Dallas Stars announced that top-line winger Alexander Radulov will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers after arriving late to the morning skate.

As Mike Heika of the Stars’ website notes, this healthy scratch is consistent with team policy, as Tyler Seguin, John Klingberg, Cody Eakin, and Erik Cole* have all been punished similarly during Jim Nill’s time as GM.

Plenty of Stars fans question the decision to follow through with this policy. A mere look at the standings (even more at the Playoff Push) helps justify some of that concern.

This isn’t the first time Radulov’s been suspended by his team, and it’s also not his first run-in with Stars head coach Jim Montgomery.

During the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Radulov missed curfew with the Nashville Predators, prompting Barry Trotz to bench him for two postseason games. Trotz stated that Radulov needed to address issues both on and off the ice.

“He knows he has to change in a lot of aspects, on ice, off ice, the way he trains, all those types of things,” Trotz said, via The Tennessean “We had a long conversation on that. He seems to be very committed to that now.”

That incident inspired some real doubts about Radulov as a “locker room guy,” but since returning to the NHL from a KHL sojourn – first with Montreal, then Dallas – he’s largely drawn rave reviews for his work ethic.

Still, there was that heated moment in mid-January, when Montgomery benched a displeased Radulov. To his credit, Radulov owned up to the situation, supporting the rookie head coach.

“I got benched,” Radulov said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “It was the right decision by coach. I wasn’t playing good and I talked back with Monty and he basically sit me until the end of the period. It’s the right decision and I can’t do that. It’s been an issue in my career, but I got to learn from it. I got to be better.”

Looking forward, this could easily blow over, or just as easily fester.

The second-guessing would likely be far quieter if the Stars beat the Rangers, as you’d expect. If Dallas loses – particularly if the Stars fall out of playoff position – then you’d anticipate louder grumbles.

It’s also crucial for the coach and player to patch things up. Montgomery didn’t elaborate on the decision, and Radulov didn’t speak with reporters on Tuesday, so at this point it’s a guessing game regarding where their relationship is at. Overall, though, no press conferences might be a wise move after that series of PR gaffes that ended 2018 with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin being thrown under the bus.

For all we know, keeping Radulov on track (and convincing Montgomery to give him a clean slate) could be the difference between making or missing the playoffs. The winger has almost a point-per-game this season (51 in 54 games), and tilts the ice in the Stars’ favor when he’s out there.

(Aside: considering just how brutally long an 82-game season is, it’s honestly surprising that this sort of thing doesn’t happen more often. Then again, maybe other teams are just more lenient?)

If nothing else, Stars management has been … courageous this season. Was this the right choice, or would you have leaned more in the direction of, say, merely fining Radulov?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks’ Brandon Sutter needs surgery, likely out for season

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 3:47 PM EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter will have sports hernia surgery again and is likely done for the season.

The team said Tuesday his recovery is expected to last six to eight weeks.

The operation is on Sutter’s right side. He sports hernia surgery on his left side in 2015.

Vancouver entered Tuesday eight points out of a wild-card spot in the congested Western Conference. Its regular season ends April 6.

Sutter hasn’t played since a Feb. 9 victory over Calgary. The 30-year-old forward also missed 30 games earlier this season after he separated his shoulder during a win over Minnesota in October.

How Mark Stone is fitting in with Golden Knights so far

By James O'BrienMar 5, 2019, 3:15 PM EST
With zero goals and just one assist in his first four games in Vegas, many might be tempted to say that Mark Stone hasn’t worked out so well early on for the Golden Knights.

Luckily for Stone (not to mention Golden Knights GM George McPhee), there are plenty of other numbers to suggest that things are going right as planned. More or less.

Most obviously, the Golden Knights are winning. They’re currently on a four-game winning streak, including consecutive 3-0 victories with Marc-Andre Fleury in net.

Piling up wins likely cools would-be hot takes, and Stone also doesn’t have to flinch every time he fails to score a point, as he already essentially agreed to an extension upon being traded to the Golden Knights.

The deeper you look, the more promising things get — at least while acknowledging that four games is an incredibly small sample size.

For one thing, Stone is getting his chances. While that first Vegas goal continues to elude the 26-year-old, Stone’s fired 13 shots on goal in his first four contests. Considering Stone’s robust career shooting percentage of 16 (up to 17.7-percent this season), it’s difficult to imagine this cold streak going much longer.

Stone’s carried his strong possession play to Vegas, a team that already showed proficiency in puck hoggery even before they landed Stone. As TSN’s Travis Yost notes, the Golden Knights have been carrying the play when Stone is on and off the ice so far. Overall, they’ve been in a top three possession team (Corsi and Fenwick percentages) since the trade deadline, according to Natural Stat Trick’s numbers.

Gerard Gallant’s made a logical call early on in placing Stone with Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty, while keeping the Reilly SmithWilliam KarlssonJonathan Marchessault line intact.

Smith-Karlsson-Marchessault has shown some strain in trying to duplicate last season’s brilliant work, but the Stone addition could really make life easier. In an ideal situation, the Golden Knights could essentially boast two “top” lines.

From matchups to adjusted roles, the Stone trade is making a positive ripple effect. Pacioretty stated as much, as Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported this past weekend.

“I think Stone coming in and giving us that balance throughout our lineup, I see a lot of similarities in our forwards now compared to when (Nate Schmidt) came back from his (20-game suspension),” Pacioretty said. “It’s not one player that makes a huge difference. I think it’s one player that puts everyone in a position to succeed with a role that they’re comfortable in.”

The Golden Knights have already been a nightmare matchup during their home games in Vegas. Now imagine how much Gallant might be able to exploit different situations with the last change. Stone could be used to shut down an explosive opponent, while Marchessault & Co. might enjoy cushier zone starts.

With Vegas basically locked in to the third spot in the Pacific (see the Playoff Push here), Gallant shouldn’t be afraid to run with different alignments.

Perhaps there would be situation where the Golden Knights would want to load up with Marchessault, Stone, and Karlsson on a top line? Maybe Alex Tuch might find especially strong chemistry with Stone, as they’re both bigger forwards? Which groups of scorers would work best on the power play, and would Gallant be wiser to either go top-heavy or maybe echo Mike Babcock by aiming for two fairly even power-play units?

In most cases, teams that made big trade deadline purchases can only experiment too much. After all, many of those squads either are desperately fighting for a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, or are trying to avoid matchups by securing a better seed.

The Golden Knights have the luxury of basically using the next month as a hockey laboratory to see what works the best, and figure out which wrinkles can be ironed out by April.

If the current combinations work best, that’s a nice problem to have, because from the look of things, the Golden Knights plus Stone equals some serious problems for the rest of the NHL.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Zach Parise is having a sneaky-good season for Wild

By James O'BrienMar 5, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Tuesday night's matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you ask a random hockey fan how they feel about Zach Parise, you might hear terms like “washed up” in response. That’s not really fair to the Minnesota Wild winger who’s proving he has quite a bit left in the tank, but it’s understandable why some might make such assumptions.

[Preview for Wild – Predators]

For one thing, Parise has a scary contract. There’s no denying that it’s frightening to imagine how poorly this can go for a 34-year-old carrying a $7.538 million cap hit through 2024-25.

It doesn’t help matters that injuries have been an issue for Parise, too. He was limited to just 42 games in 2017-18 after back surgery, and missed at least eight games each season since 2013-14.

Parise’s likely being dismissed thanks to a combination of those injuries, that contract, and the Wild being unable to get over the hump from good to great. Yet, it turns out, Parise’s actually been looking a lot more like the player who once made a 13-year contract sounded like a pretty smart idea.

So far in 2018-19, Parise’s appeared in 64 games, missing only two of the Wild’s contests.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

He’s not just showing up, either. Parise’s generated 24 goals and 54 points this season. That .84 point-per-game clip actually matches his average from one of his later Devils seasons (2011-12), and ties his best marks so far with the Wild (interestingly, he hit .84 points per game in 2013-14 and 2014-15, too).

The veteran forward leads the Wild in goals and points, while checking out in the sort of analytics-friendly ways that become tougher and tougher to dominate as players grow older. Consider, for instance, his high placement according to Evolving Hockey’s Goals Above Replacement, arranged in this chart by The Athletic’s Sean Tierney:

Players like Joe Thornton and Jaromir Jagr have really set a high bar for ageless hockey, but this remains pretty remarkable work by Parise. After seeing his ice time sink a bit during the previous two seasons, he’s averaging 18:42 TOI per game, not far from his Minnesota average of 19 minutes (with some shorthanded time included).

As you can see from Tuesday’s Playoff Push, the Wild would hold a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs if they began today, but the margin of error is excruciatingly small.

The Wild have needed every bit of effort from veterans such as Parise and his pal Ryan Suter, particularly after Minnesota decided to roll with a not-quite-rebuild by moving out more proven scorers for younger players.

Parise’s effectiveness isn’t as in-your-face as it once was when he was mercilessly forechecking opponents during his Devils’ peak, but his resurgence has been inspiring nonetheless. The Predators and other opponents would be wise not to count Parise out just yet.

2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion and Nashville Predators fan Josef Newgarden will be an 'Inside-the-Glass' guest tonight during the first period of Wild-Predators.

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special – "Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers" – that will utilize audio from players, coaches and referees from the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on NBC. It airs March 5 at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Predators looking to keep ball rolling vs. Wild

By Scott BilleckMar 5, 2019, 10:32 AM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Tuesday night's matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Life has been far from easy for the Nashville Predators this season.

They aren’t running away with the Presidents’ Trophy or leading the Central Division by a wide margin. Heck, they aren’t even leading the Central.

Stringing together multiple wins hasn’t been their forte, and they’ve just emerged from the throes of a stretch where they lost three of four after taking down the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday — a game where they trailed 2-1 with fewer than five minutes remaining.

The second half of a home-and-home series is another chance for the Predators to mount a charge. They’re one point back of the Winnipeg Jets (also in action on Tuesday) for first place but have three fewer games to work with heading down the stretch.

“We’ve really been trying to find our game,” said Predators forward Ryan Johansen, who scored the winner in the shootout on Sunday. “(We’ve) faced a lot of adversity lately and (have been) trying to find our team game and get on a roll, and [this is] a step in the right direction. Some more adversity today on the road and just finding a way to win. We’re going to build off that and keep moving forward… All I can say is Nashville’s put their band together, and we’re ready to play.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The Wild appear to be making good on a promise head coach Bruce Boudreau made while the club was slipping recently.

Boudreau guaranteed the Wild would make the playoffs during a five-game losing streak that preceded their current stretch of points in six straight games (5-0-1).

The Wild own the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference, a spot they’ve occupied for some time now (though they did lose it for a moment of the weekend to the Arizona Coyotes).

Those Coyotes are two points back of the Wild, with the Colorado Avalanche three points adrift. The Wild are by no means out of the woods at this points, but there’s optimism.

“[This team has] got a lot of heart. They want to win. They don’t want to be thought of as the team that didn’t make it. They are giving it everything that they have.”

Given that the Wild didn’t get home until after 5 a.m. on Sunday after snapping the Calgary Flames seven-game winning streak, there’s merit Boudreau’s comments and the fact they still managed a point just hours later.

“I thought our effort was great. With kind of the adversity we faced the last day here, I thought our effort was great and I thought Al (Stalock) played solid and it was a good night.”

Stalock made 41 saves in the shootout loss but it appears that Devan Dubnyk, who has been lights out as of late, will carry the torch coming up. Dubnyk has won each of his past five starts behind a 1.59 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.

2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion and Nashville Predators fan Josef Newgarden will be an 'Inside-the-Glass' guest tonight during the first period of Wild-Predators.

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special – "Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers" – that will utilize audio from players, coaches and referees from the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on NBC. It airs March 5 at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.