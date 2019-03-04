More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

‘Wired: Penguins vs. Flyers’ highlights sounds of 2019 Stadium Series

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
1 Comment

The ending of the 2019 Stadium Series game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field was riveting television. The Flyers’ comeback, capped off by captain Claude Giroux’s overtime goal, sent the crowd of 69,620 into euphoria and disbelief at the same time.

The build up to that dramatic winning goal was captured by NBC cameras and microphones for “Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers,” which will air Tuesday, March 5 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN following coverage of the Minnesota Wild-Nashville Predators game.

“It was as much fun as I’ve had on a shoot that I can remember,” said NBC Coordinating Producer Jack Felling. “It was just awesome.”

Four players from each team, plus Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan and Flyers assistant coach Ian Laperriere, and both referees, Dan O’Halloran and Jean Hebert, were mic’d up. There were also robotic camera on the benches and ISO cameras up high that were used to capture sound for both the television broadcast on NBC and the “Wired” show. Six ENG cameras filmed the action in hopes of giving the hour-long program a more cinematic feel.

“I’ve never seen a project with more footage and more sound,” Felling said.

As the 12 channels of audio were fed back to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Ct., six loggers were on duty to transcribe the sound. By the morning after the game, full transcripts were completed. After a full day of loading the footage and sound, the editing process began with five edit rooms cutting down everything that was captured.

“It’s like looking up at Mt. Everest and you really don’t know how to even start climbing,” Felling said. “You just have to start and chip away, chip away, and eventually you polish to a point where you’ve got a show.”

Mike Emrick’s play-by-play from the game will act as the show’s narrator and guide viewers through some tense moments between the two rivals, like Wayne Simmonds’ hit on Brian Dumoulin that gave the Penguins defenseman a concussion and the scrum that ensued. Simmonds is heard yelling, “Who wants some?” at Pittsburgh players on the ice as the officials attempted to calm things down.

“I’ve been around sports my whole career and been doing this for 20 years,” said Felling. “I thought I knew how intense a professional hockey game would be, and I did not know how intense a professional hockey game would be. That’s what I’m excited for this show to convey, is standing up to that level of intensity is not for mortals. These guys are just different and it was really arresting to watch, the level of intensity and the physicality of play these guys endure night in and night out.”

The access the NBC crew was given allowed them to also tell the story of Simmonds’ final days with the Flyers. The Stadium Series game took place two days before the 2019 NHL trade deadline, and the future of the 30-year-old forward was a big topic on the weekend. As you see in the clip above, following Giroux’s OT winner, the mics picked up the affectionate exchange between the Flyers captain and Simmonds.

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special – “Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers” – that will utilize audio from players, coaches and referees from the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on NBC. It airs March 5 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

————

Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe to miss 5-6 weeks with injury

Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
1 Comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe is expected to miss the remainder of the season with what the team calls an upper body injury.

McCabe was hurt in a 5-2 loss at Toronto on Saturday. With a little over a month left in the season, the Sabres on Monday announced the timetable for McCabe’s recovery is between five and six weeks.

The Sabres sit 11th in the Eastern Conference standings and are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for an eighth straight season.

McCabe is in his fourth full year in Buffalo and missed the final two months of last season after having surgery to his thumb and shoulder. He has matched a career-best with four goals and has 10 assists for 14 points in 55 games this year.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay dies at 93

By Joey AlfieriMar 4, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
2 Comments

Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay died on Monday morning. He was 93 years old.

Lindsay suited up for the Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks during his 17-year NHL career. He accumulated 379 goals, 851 points and 1808 penalty minutes in 1068 games.

He also won the Stanley Cup four times with the Wings. (1950, 1952, 1954, 1955), while accumulating 47 goals, 96 points and 194 penalty minutes in 133 postseason games.

“Ted Lindsay was a Detroit Red Wings legend and icon, a hall of fame hockey player and Stanley Cup champion, and an even better person off the ice,” wrote Ilitch Holdings President and CEO and Red Wings Governor Christopher Ilitch in a statement. “He operated with a generous heart and was a great humanitarian, particularly to the Detroit Community and to young disadvantaged children. Ted was a great friend to my parents and to my entire family. He was endeared by legions of Detroit Red Wings fans and to all who played the great game of hockey. On behalf of Marian Ilitch and myself, our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends. While he will be sorely missed by us and many others, his positive impact to the game and to our community will live on.”

If you pay close attention to the amount of penalty minutes he racked up throughout his career, you can easily see why he was nicknamed “Terrible Ted”. Despite being just 5-foot-8, Lindsay managed to play a robust style throughout his entire career.

Lindsay made up one third of Detroit’s “Production Line,” as he played left wing next to Sid Abel and Gordie Howe. As successful as he was on the ice, “Terrible Ted” also did wonders for his fellow players away from the rink. Lindsay and Montreal Canadiens great Doug Harvey were responsible for creating the first National Hockey League Players Association back in 1957.

Here’s an excerpt from Executive Director Don Fehr on the death of Ted Lindsay:

“All current and former NHL players lost a true friend with the passing of Ted Lindsay. “Terrible Ted” was one of the fiercest competitors to ever play in the NHL, and he enjoyed great success on the Detroit’s fabled “Production Line”, helping lead the Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships. On the ice, Ted Lindsay was one of the best players to ever to put on a pair of skates. But his greatest legacy was off the ice. A true trailblazer in seeking to improve conditions for all players, Ted was instrumental in organizing the original Players’ Association in 1957. All Players, past, current and future, are in his debt. All those who have, and will follow him into the NHL, enjoy improved rights and benefits in large part due to the efforts he made.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement:

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing and celebrates the incomparable life of the legendary Ted Lindsay. One of the game’s fiercest competitors during his 17-season NHL career, he was among its most beloved ambassadors throughout the more than five decades of service to hockey that followed his retirement. In Detroit, he was a civic icon.

“What Lindsay lacked in physical stature, he possessed in intensity, desire and will to win. He played 1,068 NHL games for the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 379 goals with 472 assists and 1,808 penalty minutes. He appeared in 11 All-Star Games and was named a First-Team All-Star eight times. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s scoring leader in 1950 and, as a driving force on the dynastic Red Wingsteams of the 1950s – including as the left wing on the famed Production Line – he won the Stanley Cup four times.

“Named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966, he had his No. 7 retired by the Red Wings in 1991 and was named one of the NHL’s Top 100 Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017. As influential off the ice as he was on the ice, Lindsay was instrumental in the formation of the NHL Players’ Association. In 2010, NHL players displayed their reverence for him by renaming their annual award for the most outstanding player the Ted Lindsay Award.

“There was no one quite like Ted Lindsay. We send our condolences to Ted’s children Blake, Lynn and Meredith, his stepdaughter Leslie, his six grandchildren and his three great grandchildren and join them in marveling at his incredible life.”

In April of 2010, the NHLPA announced that the Lester B. Pearson Award would be named the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted upon by the members of the players’ association. Many consider this to be the more meaningful MVP award.

Lindsay was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966.

PHT Morning Skate: How much do Oilers rely on stars?; Sens coaching candidates

By Joey AlfieriMar 4, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
3 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Minnesota Whitecaps are your regular-season champions in the NWHL. (MPRNews.org)

• Alec Reid, who was an 18-year-old forward for the Quebec League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning. (theqmhjl.ca)

• How much do the Edmonton Oilers rely on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? (inalitic.com)

• Even though they played in very different eras, Carey Price and Jacques Plante will always be linked. (NHL.com)

• The Hockey News provides a list of five potential candidates for the head coaching vacancy in Ottawa. (The Hockey News)

• Speaking of the coaching search in Ottawa, it’s going to be unlike any other search we’ve been before in the NHL, per Frank Seravalli. (TSN)

• Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn has had a good season, but he can’t play against high-end talent. That was evident against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Now that the Arizona Coyotes have retired Shane Doan’s no. 19, which jersey should they hang from the rafters next? (Five for Howling)

• Jarome Iginla is still trying to figure out what to do with his life now that his hockey career is over. (Calgary Herald)

• Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb is starting to turn his season around. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Bruins forward Peter Cehlarik was benched against the Devils on Saturday because he wasn’t playing the “Bruins way”. “Only he can answer whether he’s frustrated or [tired from] the travel. It’s certainly not the hour travel [from Providence]. Maybe the fact that he got sent down might have bothered him. I don’t know, I can’t answer that.” (NBC Sports Boston)

The Buzzer: Eberle fights Konecny; Cole’s questionable hit

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 4, 2019, 1:35 AM EST
1 Comment

Three Stars

1. Blake Wheeler

The Blue Jackets put forth a nice effort on Sunday, but they couldn’t stop Blake Wheeler. He scored four goals (a hat trick plus an empty-netter), including the game-winner as Winnipeg greatly impeded Columbus’ push toward a playoff spot.

Wheeler extended his point streak to six games (five goals, seven assists for 12 points), and he’s been especially hot lately, as he combined Sunday’s four goals with three points (one goal, two assists) from Friday.

The 32-year-old now has 80 points in 65 games this season, the second-best total of his career. He has a strong chance of meeting or passing his career-high of 91 points in 81 games from 2017-18.

2. Mark Scheifele

Wheeler was the only player to manage four points on Sunday, while Scheifele stood ahead of everyone beyond his winger with three (everyone else scored two or fewer).

Scheifele generated his three points via assists, finishing that win against Columbus with a +4 rating. The 25-year-old center now has 75 points in 65 games during the 2018-19 campaign, seven behind his career-high of 82 back in 2016-17.

3. Claude Giroux

Among the many changes over the years in Philly, there seems to be one constant when things are going well: Claude Giroux turning it up a notch.

Sure, they’ve received great goaltending from Carter Hart, and are now getting sneaky-good work from Brian Elliott after the veteran healed up from injuries, but Giroux still drives the bus.

Giroux generated two assists as the Flyers beat the Islanders on Sunday, pushing his point streak to five consecutive games (two goals, seven assists). Remarkably, Giroux’s generated multiple points in four of those five games.

Overall, the 31-year-old forward has 70 points in 66 games.

Unlikely fight

You wouldn’t expect to see a fight between Jordan Eberle and Travis Konecny, but that’s what happened on Sunday, and it was a pretty spirited affair:

Suspension coming for Ian Cole?

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman was ejected for this ugly knee-to-knee on Devin Shore:

Highlights

Filip Chytil‘s no-look assist is probably the best moment from these Caps-Rangers highlights, but you’d likely also be entertained by the way things finished (in Alex Ovechkin‘s favor):

Jakob Silfverberg has an argument for Three Stars inclusion with a goal and an assist, especially if you factor in cool points. What a great way to score his 100th goal:

Factoids

Scores

WSH 3 – NYR 2 (SO)
PHI 4 – NYI 1
VGK 3 – VAN 0
ANA 2 – COL 1
OTT 3 – FLA 2
WPG 5 – CBJ 2
NSH 3 – MIN 2 (SO)
SJS 5 – CHI 2

